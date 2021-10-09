How does Joel Osteen Have a Mansion, Ferrari, and Run the Largest Church in America?

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nSLa_0cLp700a00

Pastor Joel Osteen from Houston is in the news again. It is not for his ministry work at Lakewood Church. The reason is for accepting a large sum of government money for his church even though he is worth millions.

Lakewood Church is the largest church in America. They recently paid back $4.4 million in the Paycheck Protection Program. This program was aimed at businesses that requested the money in 2020 during the pandemic.

Last year, Lakewood Church went for months without collecting offerings from church members when the coronavirus kept people home. Church spokesman Donald Iloll said the church did not have the "ability to collect substantial donations."

The loan was used to pay the 368 employees of Lakewood Church, and none of the money went to Joel Osteen.

Like many organizations temporarily shuttered by the pandemic, this loan provided Lakewood Church short-term financial assistance in 2020 ensuring that its approximately 350 employees and their families would continue to receive a paycheck and full health care benefits,” the church said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

When word spread about the loan, Pastor Osteen was slammed for taking the money because of his personal wealth.

Pastor Osteen lives in a six bedroom, six bathroom, $10.5 million dollar mansion with a pool in a wealthy suburb of Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Hz0t_0cLp700a00
Joel Osteen's houseGoogle Maps

Then Osteen also drives a Ferrari that is estimated at $325,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJs4Z_0cLp700a00

For a church pastor, he lives in an expensive house and drives a very nice car.

It was reported Osteen received $200,000 a year from Lakewood Church but he no longer accepts a salary.

Joel Osteen becomes the pastor of Lakewood

Joel took over the church when his father passed away in 1999. Since then, he rapidly expanded the church growth, advertisements, and purchasing the old Houston Rockets arena in 2005.

He worked to get the church service on television channels worldwide to over 100 countries.

In 2005, Joel conducted a 15 city tour spreading the message.

Houston flood and closing the church door

After the 2017 flooding in Houston, Osteen faced a lot of heat since the church closed its doors to not let in local residents.

Joel said, “The city set up a shelter about four miles from [Lakewood] that can house 10,000 people…they didn’t need us as a shelter at that point.” He then also denied claims of not being there to support his community by saying, “we’ve been here for 58 years taking care of the community, but social media can be powerful.” When asked if he would change his approach in the event of another tragedy in the city of Houston Joel responded, “in hindsight yes, we’re going to learn from it and move forward and do better next time.”

How much does Joel Osteen make selling books?

In addition to serving as the lead pastor for Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen is a published author of 14 books, several have been best sellers. His 2004 His Best Life Now sold over 100 million copies and was on the bestseller list for 100 weeks.

The Street reported in 2017 that Joel Osteen makes over $70 million a year from publishing his books.

Joel Osteen is a pastor and has made most of his fortune through book deals and public speaking.

Do you think Joel Osteen as a pastor should have a mansion and an expensive car?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 270

Published by

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
2116 followers

More from Tom Handy

Southwest Airlines was Not Truthful About the Passenger Delays

Southwest Airline Pilot ProtestingScreenshot from Twitter. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines blamed weather and air traffic control issues for the 1,900 canceled flights that stranded thousands of passengers over the past few days.

Read full story

Stocks to Consider for Your Investment in October

October Stock investmentPhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels. With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into October.

Read full story
Texas State

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Texas Legislators the Middle Finger

Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Music FestivalScreenshot from Twitter. As soon as Texas reinstated the Texas Abortion ban, singer Megan Thee Stallion shared her thoughts at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Music Festival had the strongest lineup of female artists.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

U.S. Judge Declares Texas Abortion Ban is Unlawful

Texas abortion banPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash. On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a law that blocks most abortions. Austin U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman said no judge or state representative could enforce the law because it was an “offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

Read full story
5 comments

Governor Abbott has a Decision to Make Dealing With Crime

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles wants to grant a posthumous pardon for George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest. The Houston police officer involved in the case has a history of corruption.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

Texas Resident Arrested for Human Smuggling of Over 50 People

In El Paso, federal agents arrested resident, Roberto Hernandez, for smuggling migrants. Hernandez, 47, was under surveillance for months until he was arrested. The smuggler was arrested in the 14000 block of Warren Beline Drive in Horizon City.

Read full story
Texas State

Angry Protests In Texas Were About Abortion Rights

San Antonio abortion protestPhoto by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash. In San Antonio, thousands of women marched downtown over the recent passing of Senate Bill (SB) 8 and SB 4 limiting a women’s right to an abortion.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

This‌ ‌Wealthy‌ ‌Texas‌ ‌Resident‌ ‌is‌ ‌Worth‌ ‌Billions‌ ‌but‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌Earn $12‌ ‌an‌ ‌Hour‌

Who is Alice Walton?Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash. If you’re thinking this was about Elon Musk, then you are not correct. The other Texas billionaire lives close to Dallas and is a Fort Worth Texas resident. Alice Walton is the richest in the Walton family which owns Walmart that is in just about every major city.

Read full story
58 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Wants to Penalize Illegal Texas Voters More After SB 1 was Just Signed

In Austin, Texas Senate Bill 1 recently made illegal voting a misdemeanor but Governor Greg Abbott wants to increase the penalty. On Thursday, Governor Abbott called Texas lawmakers to increase the penalty for illegal voters. This was about a month after recently lowering the penalty.

Read full story
179 comments
San Antonio, TX

Former San Antonio Mayor Castro Shares Thoughts on Governor Abbott

Former San Antonio Mayor and former Presidential candidate Julián Castro were recently on Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast. He addressed some tough questions on recent going on in Texas.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

President Trump has been Quiet Lately, but He is Messing With Texas

The former President Donald Trump lost the presidential election, but he is telling Governor Greg Abbott to review the election results. Trump demanded "a strong and real Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam — not a weak risk-limiting audit that is being slow-walked through the Secretary of State's office."

Read full story
75 comments
Lubbock, TX

Governor Abbott is in Lubbock to Announce an Investment Close to $1 Billion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Lubbock, Texas today to announce a new investment initiative to help the city. Joining Governor Abbott is Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, and other local leaders in the Plains Cotton Growers Conference Center in the 1100 block of Canyon Lake Drive.

Read full story
30 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

Read full story
2 comments

Governor Abbott May Raise Your Tax Bill Because of the Presidential Elections

Governor Abbott talks about 2020 Presidential electionScreenshot from Governor Abbott Instagram. Governor Greg Abbott defended Texas’ decision to reexamine the 2020 Presidential Election on Fox News. The governor deflected that he was following that President Trump asked him to do this.

Read full story
16 comments
Austin, TX

A Bill Submitted to Amend the Abortion Law, but it’s Unlikely to Pass

Governor Abbott interviewed about Abortion LawScreenshot from Fox News. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Governor Abbott from Austin in an interview several questions about the recent laws he signed banning abortion. Wallace asked Governor Abbott if a woman was raped or pregnant due to incest if he would be open to changing the law?

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Bliss, TX

A Fort Bliss Soldier was Assaulted by an Afghan Refugee

Afghan national assaults soldierScreenshot from Twitter. A group of Afghan refugees assaulted a military soldier at the Fort Bliss Dona Ana Range Complex which is not far from El Paso. The female soldier was supporting Operation Allies Welcome.

Read full story
11 comments
Austin, TX

Gover Abbott Officially Signs SB4 Limiting Abortion

Governor Abbott signs abortion lawScreenshot from KSAT. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law in Austin, Texas. This bans mail-order prescription drugs and prevent physicians from providing women who are more than seven weeks pregnant with abortion drugs.

Read full story
19 comments

A Dallas Couple was Confused When Asked to Leave a Restaurant Because They Wore a Mask

Couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing a maskNatalie Webster. You may have heard stories about restaurants requiring you to wear a mask. Recently a Dallas couple was asked to take off their mask or they had to leave the restaurant.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Continues His Fight With Haitians Crossing the Border and Brings in Reinforcements

Texas National Guard helping secure the borderScreenshot from Twitter. On Thursday, Governor Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard to help prevent Haitians from entering Texas. He shared this information on his Twitter account.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy