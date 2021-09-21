El Paso, TX

You Can Expect More Highway Repairs Along I-10 in Texas

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hujBf_0c2XXSVw00

If the current repairs on I-10 in El Paso are frustrating, get ready for another round of repairs that are planned a few years from now. This main I-10 highway covers several states in the southern United States. I-10 runs almost 2,500 miles from Jacksonville, Florida to Santa Monica, California. Highways repairs along El Paso are needed.

It is a critical backbone to commerce for the United States. So we need to make sure that it is in good shape,” said Jennifer Wright from TxDot.

TxDot said I-10 needs some major renovations.

The I-10 concrete base was placed there in the early 60s, and that concrete roadway has about a 50 to 60 year lifespan,” said Wright.

I-10 was built in 1956.

The highway you’re currently driving on is near the end of its lifespan according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

We need to replace I-10 So the question becomes, how do we rebuild it? And that's what the Downtown 10 project is about,” said Wright.

TxDot said the bridges are not the new standard height so this is another area that will need to be repaired.

Bridges have to be 18 and a half feet high, for the larger size trucks that are coming through,” explained Wright.

The repairs will mean more delays and shutdowns on I-10.

You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs so it's always difficult when we go to do these projects. We try to minimize the impacts to traffic but of course, it can't be helped in many cases,” said Wright.

Here are some more details about I-10 repairs.

There are three main areas that will be repaired and the I-10 downtown project is one of the major improvements to the freeway.

The Downtown Project includes repairs from Executive to Copia.

The second area is the Airport Project which is from Copia to Airway. The final project is from Artcraft between the New Mexico State Line and I-10.

TxDot is currently working on I-10 connect which is the connection between I10 and Loop 375. They are also working to minimize the congestion leading to the port of entry. These improvements are based on a study looking at road traffic in 2042.

So we need to do something, and we need to do something sooner rather than later because even by 2030 traffic will be snarled on I-10,” said Wright.

In 1938, Congress requested the Bureau of Public Roads to study the system of superhighways. In addition to I-10 other highways started to get built across the United States.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other locals news that you need to know.

El Paso, TX
1826 followers

More from Tom Handy

Lubbock, TX

Governor Abbott is in Lubbock to Announce an Investment Close to $1 Billion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Lubbock, Texas today to announce a new investment initiative to help the city. Joining Governor Abbott is Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, and other local leaders in the Plains Cotton Growers Conference Center in the 1100 block of Canyon Lake Drive.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Former San Antonio Mayor Castro Shares Thoughts on Governor Abbott

Former San Antonio Mayor and former Presidential candidate Julián Castro were recently on Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast. He addressed some tough questions on recent going on in Texas.

Read full story
72 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

Read full story
2 comments

Governor Abbott May Raise Your Tax Bill Because of the Presidential Elections

Governor Abbott talks about 2020 Presidential electionScreenshot from Governor Abbott Instagram. Governor Greg Abbott defended Texas’ decision to reexamine the 2020 Presidential Election on Fox News. The governor deflected that he was following that President Trump asked him to do this.

Read full story
16 comments
Austin, TX

A Bill Submitted to Amend the Abortion Law, but it’s Unlikely to Pass

Governor Abbott interviewed about Abortion LawScreenshot from Fox News. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Governor Abbott from Austin in an interview several questions about the recent laws he signed banning abortion. Wallace asked Governor Abbott if a woman was raped or pregnant due to incest if he would be open to changing the law?

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Bliss, TX

A Fort Bliss Soldier was Assaulted by an Afghan Refugee

Afghan national assaults soldierScreenshot from Twitter. A group of Afghan refugees assaulted a military soldier at the Fort Bliss Dona Ana Range Complex which is not far from El Paso. The female soldier was supporting Operation Allies Welcome.

Read full story
11 comments
Austin, TX

Gover Abbott Officially Signs SB4 Limiting Abortion

Governor Abbott signs abortion lawScreenshot from KSAT. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law in Austin, Texas. This bans mail-order prescription drugs and prevent physicians from providing women who are more than seven weeks pregnant with abortion drugs.

Read full story
19 comments

A Dallas Couple was Confused When Asked to Leave a Restaurant Because They Wore a Mask

Couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing a maskNatalie Webster. You may have heard stories about restaurants requiring you to wear a mask. Recently a Dallas couple was asked to take off their mask or they had to leave the restaurant.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Continues His Fight With Haitians Crossing the Border and Brings in Reinforcements

Texas National Guard helping secure the borderScreenshot from Twitter. On Thursday, Governor Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard to help prevent Haitians from entering Texas. He shared this information on his Twitter account.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Abbott Creates a Man-Made Blockade to Keep Out Haitians

Texas blocks Haitian refugeesScreenshot from Fox News. Over this past week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered cars to act as a blockade to prevent Haitians from entering Texas. In a Fox News interview, Governor Abbott said the vehicles prevent Haitians from "walking into the state of Texas."

Read full story
24 comments
Austin, TX

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick Said the Media is Not Telling the Truth About Haitian Refugees

Texas Border Patrol tries to capture a Haitian refugeeScreenshot from Twitter. Haitians have had a rough year and some are crossing the border into Texas. In August, there was an earthquake in Haiti, and their president, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July. They are trying to escape the crime and natural disaster that is wrecking their country.

Read full story
30 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Quietly Passes SB 4 and This is What You Need to Know

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sign Another BillPhoto by Heather Mount on Unsplash. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill in Austin that adds more restrictions and increases penalties to those doctors using abortion-inducing medication. The new bill, Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), prevents physicians or providers from giving women abortion-inducing drugs after seven weeks of pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration requirement was 10 weeks.

Read full story
846 comments
Austin, TX

The University of Texas Austin Lands at Number 10 as the Best Public University in the Nation

The University of Texas at Austin climbed the ranks and landed at number 10 among the best public universities in the United States according to U.S. News and World Report. Last year, UT Austin was ranked number 13. UT Austin is still the number one public university in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

60 Year Old Texas Man Convicted a Second Time After 7 Years Ago For Dealing Drugs

Raul Chavez was convicted of dealing cocaine over 15 years from El Paso, Texas to Connecticut. He was arrested in a Windsor, Connecticut store but the sentencing was delayed. Chavez initially pleaded guilty and then withdrew his stance.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Representative Matt Krause Throws in His Hat to Challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Krause feels that Paxton is too busy to focus on his job because of other issues. The Attorney General is under Federal Investigation from bribery matters that eight of his former staffers claim.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

A Woman’s Video Captures Man Shooting a Person on Texas Streets

Early Sunday morning, Dallas police arrested a person who shot an innocent person which was filmed by a woman from her apartment. A gunshot was heard at 2 am in Uptown Dallas. Claire Fisher Catlin recorded the shooting from her Uptown apartment by Worthington Street.

Read full story
27 comments
Houston, TX

Hurricane Nicholas Leaves Over Four Hundred Thousand Without Power. See Where to Power Up Your Phone.

Houston Mayor and team preparing for Hurricane NicholasScreenshot from Twitter. Power outages were going out as Hurricane Nicholas was moving across Houston. Customers do not need to call for power outages but they do need to call if they smell natural gas or see a damaged power line.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

El Paso has 160 Breakthrough Cases and the Delta Variant is Not the Primary Cause

Recently, the El Paso Public Health Department reported 160 breakthrough cases and nine deaths. The City of El Paso has 628 new COVID cases including 67 delayed test results. Currently, there are 128 people in the hospital, 45 of them are in the I-C-U, and over 1,500 active cases.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

4-Year-Old Texas Girl Died Because of COVID Infection

In Galveston, not far from Houston, Texas, a young girl became the first death due to the coronavirus. The girl’s mother said she was fine on September 6 but died the next day.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy