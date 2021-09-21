You Can Expect More Highway Repairs Along I-10 in Texas

El Paso I-10 highway Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

If the current repairs on I-10 in El Paso are frustrating, get ready for another round of repairs that are planned a few years from now. This main I-10 highway covers several states in the southern United States. I-10 runs almost 2,500 miles from Jacksonville, Florida to Santa Monica, California. Highways repairs along El Paso are needed.

“ It is a critical backbone to commerce for the United States. So we need to make sure that it is in good shape,” said Jennifer Wright from TxDot.

TxDot said I-10 needs some major renovations.

“ The I-10 concrete base was placed there in the early 60s, and that concrete roadway has about a 50 to 60 year lifespan,” said Wright.

I-10 was built in 1956 .

The highway you’re currently driving on is near the end of its lifespan according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“ We need to replace I-10 So the question becomes, how do we rebuild it? And that's what the Downtown 10 project is about,” said Wright.

TxDot said the bridges are not the new standard height so this is another area that will need to be repaired.

“ Bridges have to be 18 and a half feet high, for the larger size trucks that are coming through,” explained Wright.

The repairs will mean more delays and shutdowns on I-10.

“ You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs so it's always difficult when we go to do these projects. We try to minimize the impacts to traffic but of course, it can't be helped in many cases,” said Wright.

Here are some more details about I-10 repairs.

There are three main areas that will be repaired and the I-10 downtown project is one of the major improvements to the freeway.

The Downtown Project includes repairs from Executive to Copia.

The second area is the Airport Project which is from Copia to Airway. The final project is from Artcraft between the New Mexico State Line and I-10.

TxDot is currently working on I-10 connect which is the connection between I10 and Loop 375. They are also working to minimize the congestion leading to the port of entry. These improvements are based on a study looking at road traffic in 2042.

“ So we need to do something, and we need to do something sooner rather than later because even by 2030 traffic will be snarled on I-10,” said Wright.

In 1938, Congress requested the Bureau of Public Roads to study the system of superhighways. In addition to I-10 other highways started to get built across the United States.

