The University of Texas Austin Lands at Number 10 as the Best Public University in the Nation

UT Austin Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash

The University of Texas at Austin climbed the ranks and landed at number 10 among the best public universities in the United States according to U.S. News and World Report. Last year, UT Austin was ranked number 13. UT Austin is still the number one public university in Texas.

The university is in the heart of Austin, Texas.

The only other Texas university to make the list was Rice University in Houston. Rice University came in at 17 which is up one from last year.

Princeton University was the number one-ranked university.

The editor of US News and World Report Kim Castro said in a statement, “As communities work through these challenges, U.S. News is committed to providing information on the academic quality of institutions across the country, so prospective students and their families can make informed decisions throughout their college search.”

She added, “ Students and faculty continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it's through remote learning, mask-wearing, or vaccine requirements.”

UT Austin has a student population of 40,048 in the Fall of 2020. The in-state tuition was $11,448 and out-of-state tuition was $40,032.

The University is selective and has an acceptance rate of 32%. Students admitted to UT Austin had SAT scores between 1210 and 1470 or an ACT score of 26 and 33. One-quarter of students had scores above and below these scores.

UT Austin was recognized for a few other areas:

Business programs (tied at No. 5)

Computer science programs (tied at No. 10)

Engineering programs (tied at No. 10)

Best ranked university in Texas for Veterans (No. 16 nationally)

Most innovative schools (No. 19)

Undergraduate research (No. 25)

“ This is ultimately a story about UT’s trajectory. We continue to move ahead in many ways, improving our position among elite universities,” says UT Austin President Jay Hartzell, in a release. “We’re not done yet, and our future is very bright, even while we appreciate the recognition of our progress these rankings represent. They offer thoroughly deserved recognition for our schools and programs and are a testament to the excellence of our faculty, staff and students.”

UT Austin is one of the largest schools in the nation. The university has 13 schools including the College of Liberal Arts, McCombs School of Business, Cockrell School of Engineering, and School of Nursing.

Most students live off-campus.

Did you or know someone who attended UT Austin?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.