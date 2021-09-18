El Paso, TX

60 Year Old Texas Man Convicted a Second Time After 7 Years Ago For Dealing Drugs

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTphd_0c0LKuMT00

Raul Chavez was convicted of dealing cocaine over 15 years from El Paso, Texas to Connecticut. He was arrested in a Windsor, Connecticut store but the sentencing was delayed. Chavez initially pleaded guilty and then withdrew his stance.

He was arrested for attempting to distribute 5 kilos of cocaine and will be sentenced in December.

From El Paso, Chavez orchestrated some of the largest cocaine shipments from El Paso to Hartford, Connecticut for the last decade. Several times a year cocaine shipments of 66 to 88 pounds were shipped on 18 wheel trucks to Connecticut. The cocaine was hidden in the cargo shipment on the trucks.

This video shows Hartford police patrolling the area looking for drug users.

Chavez lived in an impressive10 bay garage home with a swimming pool in El Paso. He owned an auto shop in Lower Valley. His house was valued as a million-dollar home in the 5000 block of Fort Defiance Drive in Montana Vista. The house was 5 bedrooms and 11,235 square feet. The home stood out among the modest homes in the neighborhood.

Chavez worked with the Sinaloa drug cartel. The Sinaloa cartel is one of the world’s most powerful drug cartels in the world.

Previously, Chavez and three others were arrested in 2014 during a drug deal. Chavez tried to make a deal with an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent. An agent followed a person who is believed to be the dealer into Target where the money was shown to him in a duffle bag on August 23, 2014. In the operation, $284,000 was taken in the sting.

Chavez was sentenced to 12 years in prison but he appealed his case. It’s unlikely Chavez will get a lower sentence this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7qyH_0c0LKuMT00

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2005 that these guidelines are advisory. At the sentencing, Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer will have a little more flexibility in laying down the sentence for Chavez.

Federal law says that the sentence for Chavez must be between 10 years to life in prison.

Chavez’s son lives with him in El Paso. His son, Christopher, was previously arrested in 2016 for one count of conspiracy with the intent to distribute more than 500 pounds of cocaine. He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $25,000.

Do you think someone will take Chavez’s place in El Paso to deal with these drugs?

