City Council Passed the Budget - What You Need to know about Next Year?

On Tuesday evening, El Paso City Council unanimously approved the $1 billion budget for 2022. There were no tax increases from the previous year. Sun Metro fares and Solid Waste fees remained the same.

City representatives want to help keep taxes at the same rate to help residents get back to some type of normalcy.

“ The last two years have been a challenge for our community due to the pandemic, which impacted our community’s physical and financial health,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “We responded with the best vaccine rollout in America and with a tax bill decrease to seniors and residents with disabilities along with no tax rate increase while bringing back critical serves outlined by our citizens.”

This budget included certificates of obligation (COs) that the City Council approved earlier this year. Two non-voter approved debts of $96 million and $93 million were approved by City Council.

Non-voter-approved COs are usually made to help fund public works.

For the budget, Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas said services that were affected by COVID will be restored.

In spite of this, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez explained there was a gap between revenue and expenses. Cortinas gave a presentation that showed there is a $21.8 million dollar debt.

The budget is expected to help cover the costs of public safety. Some of these are two police academies, three fire academies, staffing for 911 communications, the Crisis Intervention Team ($1.2 million), capital replacements ($7.8 million), and data storage for body cameras ($404,000).

Part of the budget, $13 million , will be spent on recreation and senior centers, libraries, museums, and aquatic facilities, and maintenance at the City sports complex.

Since home prices have risen, the property valuation will help offset some of the financial gap the City has.

Gonzalez expects to see about an extra $13 million coming in from property taxes.

" The reason why we kept the rate as we did last year and we will again this year is to help the community come back, not only the businesses but also the residents," the City Manager said.

“ We achieved a budget that does not change the property tax rate due to savings like the $21 million we refinanced in old debt along with the new budget and the adoption of the same property tax rate as last year by the City Council. By keeping the tax rate steady at $0.907 per $100 of property valuation, the City aims to ease some of the pressure on taxpayers because of the ongoing financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.”

No increase in property taxes but home values are rising

Dinah Kilgore with the Central Appraisal District said the property values have risen because of a lack of home construction during COVID.

The current median home price in El Paso is $159,731 . Compared to the national average which is $287,148 , homes in El Paso are still relatively affordable. Over the next year, home prices could increase about 15% according to Zillow and Redfin. This means your property taxes will rise higher than they are now.

Home prices across the country are expecting similar increases.

Some prices stay the same

Sun Metro does not plan to raise prices at least until the international bridge opens. Ellyn Smyth who is in charge of SunMetro said the agency has seen a 25% increase in ridership.

The budget was approved for 2022 and City facilities plans to benefit from this for the upcoming year. Property taxes didn’t change but the values of homes have.

