How to Be Smarter Than People Smarter Than You

Are you ready for this big secret?

Read.

Thanks for taking your time with this post! If you liked this, please hit the —

Just kidding. I have more to say, of course.

Something like 50% of people don’t read a single book after school.

Many of these people were “smart” in school.

Here’s the thing about “smart” people. They get used to understanding things. They do well in school. They are praised by everyone. Once they reach the open market, advantages suddenly disappear. This happens not because they are incapable, but because they are lazy.

Thank god I’m not very smart.

Instead, I cheat. I read the things smart people write down. By deciding to read more, you’ve already become smarter than most “smart people.”

For the most part, I cheat by reading in these 5 areas:

Read about money

Many people object to education around this topic because they don’t want to appear obsessed with money. After all, “money isn’t everything!”

It’s true. Money isn’t everything. Money management is, though, because being broke sucks. If it makes you feel better, don’t call it “reading about money.” Call it “reading about how to not be broke.”

For basic finance, most best sellers say the same thing. It doesn’t really matter whose book you read. Read a book or two, get a plan, and go to work. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Financial Peace by Dave Ramsey

Tax Free Wealth by Tom Wheelwright

Cashflow Quadrant by Robert Kiyosaki

Automatic Wealth by Michael Masterson

Secrets of Six-Figure Women by Barbara Stanny

The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Read about business in general

Doesn’t matter your career. Learn about how businesses work. Learn about why businesses work. Learn how to change a business that is not going well. Learn how to start a business from scratch.

Here are my favorites:

Made to Stick and Switch by Chip and Dan Heath

The 10 Day MBA by Steven Silbiger

Good to Great by Jim Collins

Launch by Jeff Walker

Blink by Malcolm Gladwell

The Rich Employee by James Altucher

Read about your profession

When you read about your profession, you pick up little clues to greatness that masters of your craft left behind. You can gain decades worth of very specific knowledge in almost no time at all.

I’m a writer and video editor by title, so I have to know those technical skills. However, I also have to generate good ideas at the drop of a hat. That’s why I love these books:

A Technique for Producing Ideas by James Webb Young

In the Blink of an Eye by Walter Murch

The Artist’s Way and The Creative Life by Julia Cameron

The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp

Creating Minds by Howard Gardner

Gods Like Us by Ty Burr

Read about humans

Because even after you accumulate a lot of money and become the best in the world at whatever you do, you’ll still have to deal with those little pink things that look like you.

Understanding the human condition is an enormous life hack.

Try these books:

The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman

The Complete Enneagram by Beatrice Chestnut

The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

Love Does by Bob Goff

A Million Miles by Donald Miller

Read about health

In 2014, my gut was deteriorating inside me. I had trouble walking, standing, sitting, and breathing. At 24, I spend most of my time in a makeshift adult diaper because I was too embarrassed to wear real adult diapers.

My doctor told me “you’ll probably just have to deal with it.”

Nobody cares about your health. Not even doctors. They just assume you’ll be fine until you display symptoms worthy of their great talent. That’s fine. That is what they are trained to do.

You and only you are responsible for keeping yourself well.

Start with these:

The Maker’s Diet by Jordan Rubin

Every blog post by Doc Jen Fit

by Doc Jen Fit Sleep Smarter by Shawn Stevenson ( his podcast is great too)

is great too) Crazy, Sexy Cancer by Kris Carr

When in doubt, read anything. You’ll be hard pressed to find a book that doesn’t teach you something.

Stay focused. Stay balanced. Think, and most importantly:

Read.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.