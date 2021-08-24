Waste Less Time By Improving this Characteristic

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before:

Friend: “What do you want to do?”
You: “I don’t know, what do you want to do?”
Friend: “I don’t know.”

If you’re not careful with this, you’ll get stuck in an endless loop. Next thing you know, the bartender is stuffing your mouth with food in between statements. And it’s hard to say “I don’t know” with a mouth full of buffalo wings.

Trust me.

Although indecision is fairly harmless in social circles, it’s absolutely crippling to your career.

Here are a few ways to be more decisive:

Plan your attack before you’re in the situation

The biggest difference between people and animals is that one of us acts, and the other of us REacts.

I’m not much for daily to-do lists, but I am all about building some kind of structure for your free time. (That’s why I build this Free Time Checklist)

Whenever you have a plan, you can look at what’s next on your list and simply go after it. My worst days at work have been when I walked into the building with no clue what I was going to do that day.

Without a plan, it is impossible to succeed. Period.

Constantly remind yourself of what you need, not what you want.

This battle could be humanity’s most prevalent mental conflict. We plan to save money, to work harder, to lose weight, but by the time we reach the end of the day, it’s easy to jump for the nearest shiny object (or King-sized chocolate bar).

There are whole industries around helping people do what they already want to do. Doesn’t that sound insane?

But it’s real. It’s real because most people lack the self-discipline to keep themselves on track.

When you run into temptations which will take your eye off the prize, take a deep breath, find your focus, and keep moving. Tell yourself you can indulge later.

Set your own standards of importance

Ultimately, you get to decide your own priorities. That’s one of the beauties of life. When I first started getting up early in the morning, it was to play video games. No joke. That was a priority back then.

Remember this: The whole point of being decisive is to do so in the right direction.

Your mother cannot decide what is most important to you. Your wife cannot decide what is most important to you.

Only you can.

Avoid the pressure to drift with the normal and stand firm in your own standards. Right now I’m up very late writing this article. Why? Because it’s an even greater priority than my sleep at the moment.

Choose what’s important and refuse to back down.

Habits habits habits

I’ve pointed this out before, but it’s worth saying again:

“At the end of the day, what you will have accomplished is nothing more or less than a combination of your habits, your abilities, and your emotions.”

When you are tired, you fall back on your habits. When you are stressed, you fall back on your habits. When you are AWAKE, you fall back on your habits.

Forming a habit of decisiveness can benefit your creative life as well as your social life.

Whenever you’re with a big group, and they are looking for a place to eat, suggest something. Don’t just go with the flow. Learn to take action, even if it’s something trivial.

The more decisive you are, the easier it is to be decisive.

Decisiveness is not a personality type, it is a characteristic. Every day, you can choose to make more decisions.

Stay focused. Stay balanced. Learn, and most importantly:

Do.

5 Practical Life Improvements for Self-Help Haters

The best way to fight airy-fairy “self-help” suggestions are wage war with practicality. Here are my top 5 ways to do that:. Adjust your goals into your existing life, not the other way around.

Read full story

