Remembering 9/11

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since 9/11? I remember it like it was yesterday. At the time of the attack, I was only nine years old sitting at my desk in elementary school when suddenly numerous calls were coming through the intercom for kids to head down to the office with their belongings to go home for the day. After so many calls, I was one of them.

I was one of those kids whose parents were always at work while I was at school, so I never had a reason to go home early. I was terrified when they said my name to head down to the office. There my oldest sister stood waiting in the office for me with such devastation on her face that was filled with fear. I remember me asking her what’s wrong, but she never responded, instead she rushed me so that we can get home.

I didn't discover what occurred until I turned on the TV at home. There it was making headlines on every channel. American Airlines commercial flights collided with the World Trade Center in New York City. The crash killed thousands of individuals while confining and injuring many others. The attack was brutal with the world trade center in flames and debris throughout the air. Unfortunately, numerous brave men and women lost their lives attempting to ensure others. More than 300 front-line workers who were there to rescue victims were killed and their lives will not be forgotten.

9/11 has changed the world. Every year on this day we should come together as one to remember and pay homage to September 11, 2001, for the lives that were lost, the pain that was felt, and the heroes who helped. Let’s give thanks and praise to the heroes of the September 11 attack who gave their all to protect and serve our country and loved ones. In addition, let us also give prayer and a moment of silence to family members of lost victims.

9/11 memorial Lars Mulder