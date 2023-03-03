Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid; Challengers Advance to Runoff

Sources: USA Today, CBS News, and NY Times

All rights reserved to the original owner of the image. Photo by Creative Commons

After a rejection of incumbent Lori Lightfoot's bid for a second term as mayor of the third-largest city in the country, voters on Tuesday chose Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to compete in a runoff for the position.

Ms. Lightfoot won all 50 wards of the city four years ago, becoming the first Black woman to hold the office of mayor of Chicago.

But as Chicago experienced a rise in violent crime, including looting and damage on its renowned Magnificent Mile in 2020, she watched her popularity plummet.

Since Jane Byrne, the city's first female mayor, lost her Democratic primary in 1983, she is the first elected mayor of Chicago to lose a reelection campaign.

Tuesday night, Lightfoot addressed his supporters and referred to being mayor of Chicago as "the honour of a lifetime."

No matter what happened tonight, Lightfoot added:

"We fought the right fights and we put this city on a better course. She advised other mayors across the nation to not be afraid to take risks".

According to the station, Vallas was in the lead with 34% of the vote, and Johnson was in second place with 20%.

With 17%, Lightfoot came in third place. With 14%, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia came in fourth. No other candidate received more than ten percent.

There were a number of contenders for the position of city police review board chairman Lightfoot, a former prosecutor.

They attacked her for a rise in crime that started during the COVID-19 outbreak and for having an unduly hostile leadership style.

Some recent elections, such as the recall of a San Francisco district attorney who was criticized for adopting leftist policies, raised concerns about public safety.

In other cities where incumbent mayors cannot run for reelection because to term restrictions, like Philadelphia and Houston, the pandemic may also influence this year's mayoral elections.

Johnson and Vallas stand in stark contrast to one another.

Rita DiPietro, a resident of the city, declared her support for Lightfoot in 2019.

She did, however, support Vallas on election day, expressing her admiration for his thorough approach to addressing public safety.

Following the pandemic, the recession, and the widespread crime wave, Lightfoot was the first mayor of a significant U.S. city to run for reelection.

Several voters considered those aspects when making their selections on Tuesday.

Lonnell Jolly, a 45-year-old customer service agent on the West Side who supported businessman Willie Wilson, declared that Lori had already missed her chance. "Crime seems to have become worse since Lori Lightfoot took office."

The North Side of Chicago resident Lindsey Hegarty, a 30-year-old paralegal, supported Johnson because "he felt like the most progressive candidate on topics like policing, mental health," and public transportation.

Candidates had to compete for votes in the heavily segregated city, which has a population that is evenly split between Black, Hispanic, and White citizens.

A failed mayoral candidate in 2019, Vallas oversaw school districts in Chicago, New Orleans, and Philadelphia while serving as the city's previous budget director.

This time, he has placed a high priority on public safety, stating that if elected, police personnel who left the department under Lightfoot's leadership will rejoin.

P.S. Follow for daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by Today's Headline and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.