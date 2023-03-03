US Supreme Court Doubt Over Student Debt Relief Looms Over Biden Agenda

Today's Headline

Sources: The Hill and Reuters (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $430 billion in student debt was met with skepticism from conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, which not only raised questions about the plan's viability but also hinted at difficulties in using the executive branch to accomplish goals during his remaining term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqbBM_0l6UdDhT00
All rights reserved to the original owner of the image.Photo byAlpha Stocks/ Creative Commons

In the first case, Biden v. Nebraska, the majority of the judges didn't seem to believe that Congress had given the Biden administration sufficient authority to waive billions of dollars in student loan debt.

Nevertheless, the court's three liberal justices and conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned the legal legitimacy of a collection of Republican-led states to oppose Biden's proposal.

The conservative-majority court may reject Biden's debt relief proposal as an unlawful expansion of executive authority, according to questions raised by the conservative justices during arguments on Tuesday.

The constitutionality of the debt relief, which the administration contended was permissible under the authority granted to the executive branch by the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or HEROES Act, is up to a court decision by the end of June.

The U.S. education secretary is permitted by the 2003 statute to "waive or alter" student financial aid in times of conflict or major national catastrophes, in this case the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who emphasized the high price tag numerous times throughout the debate asked:

"There are 43 million Americans and $500 billion at stake. How does that fit into the definition of 'modify' as we typically use it?"

Liberal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded by pointing out that the loan servicer has already extended the deadline for making payments it already owes:

"The state has not pressured MOHELA to deposit money into the fund."

The challengers' argument that the Department of Education was required to provide a notice-and-comment period before granting the debt relief was thoroughly refuted by the liberal justices.

Similar worries were voiced by liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Biden appointee, on Tuesday, noting a "big-picture" risk that the court would make it too simple for people to file lawsuits to overturn unfavorable government decisions.

The HEROES Act expressly prohibits public notice and comment. No negotiated rulemaking, precisely — says there’s going to be an emergency.

We are therefore waiving such formal obligations. So, you might believe that Congress made a mistake in that decision. But that's a decision for Congress, Sotomayor remarked.

By the end of June, decisions in both instances are anticipated.

Sources: Twitter, The Hill, and Reuters

P.S. Follow for daily news like this.

To read daily trending news by Today's Headline and other writers, download the Newsbreak App for free.

Thousands of writers are earning by joining the Newsbreak Contributor Network Program. If you'd also like a chance to earn money by writing on Newsbreak, you can sign up for free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Education# Government# Joe Biden# News

Comments / 16

Published by

Follow for daily trending headlines.

N/A
1K followers

More from Today's Headline

Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Suspect Seen Calmly Loading Gun, Shooting Homeless Man Execution Style in Broad Daylight: Police

Sources: FOX News and Metro(Shout out to check their amazing websites) Police in St. Louis detained a guy who is said to have carefully loaded his weapon before shooting a homeless man in the head in broad daylight.

Read full story
16 comments

At Least 57 Dead, Dozens More Injured in Greek Train Derailment

In Greece late on Tuesday, a head-on accident between a freight train and a passenger train resulted in at least 57 fatalities and more than 80 injuries, which authorities blamed largely on human error.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid; Challengers Advance to Runoff

After a rejection of incumbent Lori Lightfoot's bid for a second term as mayor of the third-largest city in the country, voters on Tuesday chose Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson to compete in a runoff for the position.

Read full story
20 comments
Lake Saint Louis, MO

Missouri girl, 15, shot dead in alleged 'drug deal gone bad'

Sources: Daily Mail and People(Shout out to check their amazing websites) In a "drug deal gone wrong," a 15-year-old Missouri girl was fatally shot when a shooter opened fire into the car she and her pals were riding in.

Read full story
37 comments

Why McDonald's PlayPlace for Kids Vanished

Sources: Mashed and Reader's Digest(Shout out to check their amazing websites) We all remember McDonald's play areas with some degree of nostalgia, whether we were the fatigued parent trying to get some time away from our constantly energetic kids or we were the endlessly energetic kids.

Read full story
2 comments

TikTok is Finally Banned in US — Here's Where TikTok Has Been Banned Around the World

Sources: Time and CBS News (Shout out to check their amazing websites) Last week, the U.S. and Canada issued orders prohibiting the use of TikTok on mobile devices provided by the government as privacy and cybersecurity worries about the video-sharing app increase.

Read full story
1033 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Woman Goes Viral After Getting Horribly Ripped Off Buying A 25-Year-Old Car

Sources: The Daily Caller (Shout out to check their amazing websites) A woman from Chicago gained notoriety on social media for purchasing a nearly 25-year-old Ford vehicle for what is thought to be a hefty sum of money.

Read full story
326 comments
Sarasota County, FL

Train carrying 30,000 gallons of propane derails in Florida

Sources: Metro, Independent, and NY Post (Shout out to check their amazing websites) Six railroad cars, including one carrying around 30,000 liters of propane, derailed in Florida on Tuesday, creating an area first responders described as a "minefield."

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Student Knocks Out Teacher In Brutal Attack

Sources: FOX 35 Orlando and Raw Story (Shout out to check their amazing websites) As a teacher took away a Florida high school student's Nintendo Switch during class, the teacher was tackled and brutally beaten, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Read full story
281 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy