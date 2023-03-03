US Supreme Court Doubt Over Student Debt Relief Looms Over Biden Agenda

Sources: The Hill and Reuters (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

President Joe Biden's decision to forgive $430 billion in student debt was met with skepticism from conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, which not only raised questions about the plan's viability but also hinted at difficulties in using the executive branch to accomplish goals during his remaining term.

In the first case, Biden v. Nebraska, the majority of the judges didn't seem to believe that Congress had given the Biden administration sufficient authority to waive billions of dollars in student loan debt.

Nevertheless, the court's three liberal justices and conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned the legal legitimacy of a collection of Republican-led states to oppose Biden's proposal.

The conservative-majority court may reject Biden's debt relief proposal as an unlawful expansion of executive authority, according to questions raised by the conservative justices during arguments on Tuesday.

The constitutionality of the debt relief, which the administration contended was permissible under the authority granted to the executive branch by the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, or HEROES Act, is up to a court decision by the end of June.

The U.S. education secretary is permitted by the 2003 statute to "waive or alter" student financial aid in times of conflict or major national catastrophes, in this case the COVID-19 epidemic.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who emphasized the high price tag numerous times throughout the debate asked:

"There are 43 million Americans and $500 billion at stake. How does that fit into the definition of 'modify' as we typically use it?"

Liberal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded by pointing out that the loan servicer has already extended the deadline for making payments it already owes:

"The state has not pressured MOHELA to deposit money into the fund."

The challengers' argument that the Department of Education was required to provide a notice-and-comment period before granting the debt relief was thoroughly refuted by the liberal justices.

Similar worries were voiced by liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Biden appointee, on Tuesday, noting a "big-picture" risk that the court would make it too simple for people to file lawsuits to overturn unfavorable government decisions.

The HEROES Act expressly prohibits public notice and comment. No negotiated rulemaking, precisely — says there’s going to be an emergency.

We are therefore waiving such formal obligations. So, you might believe that Congress made a mistake in that decision. But that's a decision for Congress, Sotomayor remarked.

By the end of June, decisions in both instances are anticipated.

