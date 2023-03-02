Train carrying 30,000 gallons of propane derails in Florida

Sources: Metro, Independent, and NY Post (Shout out to check their amazing websites)

Six railroad cars, including one carrying around 30,000 liters of propane, derailed in Florida on Tuesday, creating an area first responders described as a "minefield."

According to News Channel 8 WFLA, the Seminole Gulf Railway train was traveling through Sarasota County when the six rail carriages came off the tracks.

According to Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds, the accident scene is secure and the 30,000 liters of propane in the automobile were not leaking.

There were no reported injuries.

"We were able to see the tank from the outside and determine its levels; if something is actually leaking, it will display different colors."

According to Bounds, Fox13:

There are no leaks. Other than the rollover, the tank sustained no actual physical harm, but it also suffered no serious harm.

Only a little over three weeks had passed since a hazardous train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Since the East Palestine railway derailment, at least three additional trains have also derailed, but none have caused any injuries or significant chemical releases.

Since the East Palestine catastrophe, a train hauling hazardous materials derailed in Detroit, as well as trains in Nebraska and Ohio.

To lift the railway car upright and clear the rails, workers will need to syphon the propane out of the tanker.

According to Bounds, that procedure is where things could go awry.

The fire chief said:

“The real potential will be when they come to offload the product.”

“That will be when we really have to monitor the situation very closely to ensure there’s no actual leakage.”

Hazmat teams are keeping an eye on the tanker both on the ground and from above using thermal imaging equipment.

The partial derailment occurred a few weeks after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, raising concerns among locals about possible long-term health impacts from the poisons discharged.

