Xresolver Xbox: A Complete Guide for Gamers

Toby Kiernan

If you are into gaming, you must be aware of the terms like Gamertag, IP Address, xresolver Xbox, Playstation, etc. In this article by Tech Gossip Daily today our topic of discussion is Xresolver Xbox and its usage.

Xresolver is used as an IP resolver for finding gamers' IP addresses and checking Xbox Gamer labels on Xbox Live. It settles the IP address and makes an interpretation of it to the suitable gamer tag, as well as the opposite way around.

This works in a similar way as DNS does, with the web program deciphering every space's IP address. In the Xbox resolver, there is an interest in a focal data set server with admittance to all Xbox usernames.

Pros of Xresolver

1. Data lookup

This feature permits you admittance to every one of the information related to an IP address. The IP locations of network access suppliers supply the detail of the fundamental data. With the premium subscription, you can get the data easily. To find the pertinent data, enter the IP address into the block and tap the Lookup button.

2. Ultimate resolver for Gamertag

They have PlayStation and Xbox resolvers accessible. The Xbox clients can access the Gamer tag to IP address resolver, whereas the Playstation users can access the Username to IP address resolver. One of the best advantages of their resolver is that they have a great many gamer labels and usernames on their data set.

3. Storing of IP addresses

This platform will help you in putting away and safely sorting out IP addresses. The saved IPs may then be seen in total agreement. Premium clients have no restriction on the quantity of IPs they might save, while free clients have a constraint of 25.

4. Username checking

For PlayStation fans, this new capability is a welcome reward. You can simply have a look at whether the Username for the Playstation is available or not. Permitting you to confirm if a username is accessible preceding starting the registration assists you with abstaining from strolling to and fro.

Alternatives of Xresolver Xbox

1. Lanc remastered

You can use this tool as a PSN resolver and IP puller. From live gaming meetings of Playstation and Xbox, this device finds and concentrates the IP locations of various players. Moreover, connecting the IP addresses related to the Gamertags of your opponents turns out to be exceptionally basic and simple. For that reason, this instrument is an easy-to-understand stage with a dynamic internet-based community.

2. Console Sniffer

With this tool, you do not need jailbreaking and can get the player's IP address and username easily, similar to the other Xbox IP grabbers. Console Sniffer has a direct arrangement and doesn't require associations. VPNs are viable with it. When you pay for this tool, you can immediately download it and begin utilizing it.

3.OctoSniff

It has a few of the most intense features. It is 100 percent without malware, has an easy-to-understand interface, is not difficult to introduce, has a lot of instructional exercises, and gives daily support. This tool carries out a role in which erasing bundles and translating the personalities of the opponents are incorporated. With the assistance of this device, clients could recover bundles from various Xbox games and relate IP locations to various players in PlayStation games.

Conclusion

Acquiring the IP address of an xresolver Xbox client is exceptionally simple. Utilize an IP answer to find the location because of your objective Gamertag. You must be very careful while utilizing these IP address-grabbing tools and not use it for illegal tasks. Abuse of IP addresses is unlawful. This is a breach of the OUPA.

