Top 5 Big Data Technologies Behind the Survival of Metaverse Existence

Metaverse, a spatial information technology-driven reality, is changing the internet feels by forming a replica of the physical world. Founded on the bedrock of blockchain mechanics, it offers real-looking civilizational aspects like trade, currency, interactions, economy, and property/asset ownership. Despite all the awe, perceptions regarding this network of a 3D virtual world are still uncertain.

In retrospect, Metaverse might not have met the hopes of some individuals or industries, but it is still predicted to reach a $1.3 trillion market value by 2030. Furthermore, tech titans like Microsoft, Google, Apple, and Facebook are heavily investing in this community, accelerating further growth. Companies offering Artificial Intelligence trends are all set to make Metaverse a generalized reality.

Enlightening Metaverse and Understanding its Wide-Spread Layers

Metaverse is a combination of a three-dimensional world that individuals can access from mobile apps, wearable gadgets, and a browser. People can interact with residents of far-off regions in real-time and share their experiences. Visibly, Metaverse is a vast ecosystem of online big data applications. Many investors are drawn to this digital world because of its objectives, acceptance, and potential.

Metaverse offers an environment where digital and physical worlds can co-exist. Therefore, industries like gaming are making use of advanced virtual technologies to stay put in the evolving competitive market. Considering this, Metaverse will transform into an exceptionally optimized system while opening doors to individuals worldwide. With its distinct layers like real-world experience, original-looking infrastructures, and many others, people will be able to live a collaborative way of life.

The author and entrepreneur Jon Radoff outlined seven layers of Metaverse, each contributing to further shape user experience in distinct ways:

Framework

The framework layer involves a combination of sub-parts that involve technologies that power gadgets, establish a connection with the web, and take individuals to the virtual world. Consequently, Metaverse is also opening doors to success for information technology companies by accepting innovations and integrating them into the virtual community.

Realization and Discovery

Customers can unearth new platforms taking them to the virtual community by using search engines, app shops, as well as rating websites. This is a crucial step in finding exact and risk-free ways to become a part of Metaverse.

Experiences

The Metaverse takes customers on a rollercoaster of positive experiences by connecting their real world to computer-generated settings. While physical events are bound to certain limits, such as lack of resources and territorial boundaries, virtual community is a substitute for them.

Decentralization

As the virtual community is enabled by blockchain and machine learning technologies, there won’t be a sole authority ruling it. Scalable ecosystems will help companies more easily provide services to an extensive sphere of people.

Spatial Computing

Parallel universes are a combination of Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Augmented Reality (AR). Over time, they have become a significant technology category that brings users from physical worlds together in 3D environments. In the case of IT solutions companies, they are reaping numerous benefits from the Metaverse while offering gadgets that support its adoption.

User Interfacing and System Interaction

Human interfacing is the hardware layer of Metaverse. It involves creating realistic 3D avatars that are real impersonations of the human body.

Prevalent Technologies Leading to Metaverse’s Development

Facebook came up with a new name for its brand in October 2021 to broaden its reach into VR from simple online interactions. Similarly, virtual transformations of other industries that uncover entrance into the 3D world is another catalyst for making Metaverse a favorite buzzword. With internet users increasing to 4.95 billion at the beginning of 2022, the concept of virtual living ways is sure to become a new normal.

Companies working in a remote setting are demanding more interactive ways to connect with global customers. VR enables them to attend meetings and collaborate more efficiently. The unveiling of Microsoft Mesh in November 2021 is a prominent example of how users can engage in real-time using 3D avatars.

Along with other companies, online games are also embracing virtual environments. Pokémon Go is among the first to tap into Metaverse by introducing a new way of playing – hunting animals by moving around in the physical world. All this being said, using different IT solutions is the common factor driving growth of 3D environments. Read on to learn more about these technologies:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI has become a widely applied technology in every sphere of life. From facial verification for payment authorization to identification at airports, it is taking over every sector. With the ability to process hefty data at lightning speed, AI is a pioneer in creating the immersive metaverse. It further has the following contributions is making the virtual universe a reality:

AI is applied to Non-Player Characters (NPCs) in games to facilitate conversations across 3D spaces. They can react and respond to players’ actions. The creation of 3D avatars is also driven by AI applications where the system analyzes 2D images and helps create realistic virtual characters.

AR and VR

The AR and VR technologies offer an engaging experience to users by forming an entry point into realistic virtual environments. The former uses visual characters to morph the physical world. The latter, however, creates an entirely computer-generated setting that is accessible by using headsets, sensors, and gloves. While this technology is powering adoption of metaverse, it is also driving growth for information technology companies by enabling them to code gadgets.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

While other technologies serve as entry points and creation of characters of users, blockchain offers digital proof of ownership. Businesses can also use this by transferring values or trading assets in the 3D virtual world. Furthermore, users can work with companies in the Metaverse, purchase land in Decentraland by exchanging crypto tokens, and much more.

Internet of Things (IoT)

Introduced in 1999, the concept Internet of things (IoT) is a true game changer. It can connect everything from the physical setting to virtual environments. This technology relies on sensors and digital devices such as voice-activated speakers for bridging the real world with 3D landscapes. Capable of analyzing big data, IoT technology creates real-time simulations in Metaverse.

3D Reconstruction

3D reconstruction technology is not a new concept as the real estate industry was using it to provide customers with virtual property tours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, it creates a realistic representation of the physical world in Metaverse. 3D reconstruction technology passes 4K HD photography and spatial data to computers for replicating physical structures. As a result, virtual worlds become natural-looking replicas of the real world.

Bringing the Facts Together

The metaverse promises disruptive outcomes for information technology companies and users alike in the near future. While becoming a rapidly adopted trend, this combination of virtual and physical realities is soon to be a new normal for everyday processes. AI applications and VR gears enable users to enter Metaverse by creating digital avatars. In essence, a 3D virtual universe is limitless where individuals and companies can interact in real-time.