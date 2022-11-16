The Biggest Moving Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Canva

When you’re moving, the last thing you want to worry about is making mistakes. Unfortunately, many people do just that – and wind up regretting it later. In this article, we’ll show you some of the most common moving mistakes, and how to avoid them. We will also discuss the Uhaul Promos, so stay tuned!

Most Common Mistakes

Here is a list of some common mistakes people make when moving:

Not Planning Ahead

The biggest mistake you can make when moving is not planning ahead. far too many people leave everything to the last minute, which is a recipe for disaster. start planning your move as soon as possible, so you have plenty of time to get everything sorted out.

Not Getting Enough Help

Another common mistake is not getting enough help. Moving is a big job, and it’s one that’s best not attempted alone. enlist the help of family and friends, or hire professional movers, to make things easier on yourself.

Not Packing Properly

If you don’t pack properly, you’re likely to damage your belongings – or worse, injure yourself. take the time to pack everything securely, using proper materials like bubble wrap and packing peanuts.

Not Labeling Boxes

It may not seem like a big deal, but labeling your boxes is crucial. without labels, you’ll have no idea what’s in each box – and that can make unpacking a nightmare. so be sure to label each box clearly, with its contents and destination room.

Not Protecting Your Furniture

Your furniture is one of your biggest investments, so it’s important to protect it during a move. wrap all your furniture in blankets or plastic sheeting, and be careful not to damage it when loading it onto the truck.

Not Measuring Your Doors and Hallways

Before you move any furniture into your new home, be sure to measure the doors and hallways. this will ensure that everything fits through and that you don’t wind up with a big mess – or worse, stuck furniture.

Not Disassembling Large Items

If you have any large items that need to be moved, disassemble them before trying to move them. this will make them much easier to transport, and less likely to be damaged in the process.

Not Putting Fragile Items in the Right Boxes

When packing fragile items, be sure to put them in smaller boxes, and label them accordingly. this will help to prevent breakage, and make it easier for you to find what you need when unpacking.

Not Vacuuming Before Packing

If you don’t vacuum before packing, you could wind up with a big mess – and damaged belongings. be sure to vacuum all carpets and floors, so you can avoid dirt and dust buildup during the move.

Not Packing an “Essentials” Box

When packing for a move, be sure to pack an “essentials” box. This should include items like toiletries, medications, and a change of clothes. Having this box will make your life much easier when you’re in the midst of a move.

Not Planning for Your Pets

If you have pets, be sure to plan for them during your move. pack their food, toys, and bedding ahead of time, and make arrangements for them to stay with a friend or family member on moving day.

Not Arranging for Childcare

If you have young children, it’s important to arrange for childcare on moving day. this will allow you to focus on the move, and avoid any potential accidents.

Not Getting a Good Night’s Sleep

Many people underestimate how exhausting moving can be. be sure to get a good night’s sleep before the big day, so you can be well-rested and ready to tackle everything that comes your way.

Not Eating Right

When you’re busy with a move, it’s easy to let your diet slip. but eating right is important, especially when you’re dealing with all the stress that comes with moving. be sure to eat plenty of healthy foods, and drink plenty of water.

Not Staying Organised

One of the biggest mistakes people make when moving is failing to stay organised. things will inevitably get chaotic, but you can avoid complete chaos by staying organised. create a moving checklist, and keep track of all your belongings. This will help you stay on top of things, and make the move go as smoothly as possible.

Not Asking for Help

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are plenty of people who are happy to lend a hand, whether it’s with the packing or the actual moving. so don’t be afraid to reach out – you may be surprised at how willing people are to help.

Not Hiring a Moving Company

One of the most common mistakes people make when moving is not hiring a professional mover. While it may seem like a good idea to try and save money by doing it yourself, this can often lead to frustration and even accidents. Not to mention, it’s often more expensive in the long run when you factor in the cost of renting a truck, fuel, and your time.

Not getting Enough Insurance

Another big mistake is not getting enough insurance for your belongings. Your homeowner’s insurance may not cover everything, so be sure to get additional insurance for your move. This will protect your belongings in case they are lost, damaged, or stolen during the move.

Not Budgeting Your Move

Finally, one of the most common moving mistakes is not budgeting for the move. Many people underestimate the cost of a move, and they wind up spending more than they originally planned. Be sure to get an accurate estimate of the cost of your move before you start packing so that you can stay within your budget.

Conclusion

There are a lot of potential mistakes that people make when moving. But by being aware of these mistakes, you can avoid them and make your move go as smoothly as possible. So be sure to do your research, plan ahead, and budget for your move. And most importantly, don’t forget to ask for help when you need it!