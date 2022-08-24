Biometric Security Solutions – A Line of Defense Against Check Fraud

Toby Kiernan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNP1b_0hT1dTij00
Canva

On their way to digitization, banks are facing a tremendous increase in check fraud. Where digital banking is replacing physical deposits with online transfers, the need for using paper money has significantly decreased. However, some customers and businesses still rely on checks as they perceive them as secure. On the contrary, criminals are making efforts to take advantage of these money transfer methods.

With over 66% of financial institutions falling prey to check fraud, the need for biometric recognition systems is rapidly increasing. Simple identity verification is no more enough as criminals are using advanced tools to pose as imposters. Therefore, banks need to build biometric security mechanisms to combat check fraud. This blog provides insights regarding this scam and ways AI-powered solutions counter them.

Evolution of Rapidly Emerging Check Fraud - A Detailed Introduction

Criminals deploy several techniques to commit check fraud. They either steal them from mailboxes or take advantage of loopholes within the banking systems. With the advent of online deposits, fraudsters are also making efforts to find vulnerabilities within the operations. This is why the long-in-use identity verification methods are no more sufficient to detect criminal activities.

Furthermore, to dodge digital onboarding processes, criminals create synthetic identities and fraudulent checks. By forging account holder’s signature, making changes within the depositors’ information, and copying other characteristics, fraudsters steer clear of inefficient biometric security checks. Further methods that help criminals con the banking systems involve the following;

  • Stimulus Check Fraud

Fraudsters trick customers by urging them to pay a fake debt. By stealing identity information and confidential details regarding the individuals, criminals easily make them fall into their trap. Scammers target high-profile customers by either calling them or dropping an email. They then deposit the amount into their fake accounts.

Therefore, banks require more efficient biometric recognition solutions to identify these scammers and restrict them from depositing their illicit funds. For physical verification, institutions can use fingerprint and facial features analysis kits. In the case of online deposits, digital banking platforms should incorporate online biometric ID validation mechanisms.

  • Social Media Scams

As traditional payment processing methods involve high vulnerabilities, it becomes easier for criminals to carry out check fraud. Furthermore, inefficient biometric screening mechanisms also serve as a free ticket for fraudsters. In today’s world, fraudsters use social media platforms to sell stolen or fake checks. While deploying advanced tools like photoshop, it becomes challenging for banks to identify forgeries in them.

Fraudsters then use the fake checks they buy from Telegram or Whatsapp, deposit them in their accounts, and reap huge sums of money from banks. In order to identify these scammers, banks require robust biometric recognition solutions. With technologically-driven techniques at their disposal, criminals easily circulate fake checks. This requires banks to integrate biometric identity verification solutions to differentiate between legit and fraudulent checks during deposits.

Biometric User Authentication – Preventive Measures for Banks

Check fraud is becoming quite popular ever since banks moved their operations online. It involves criminals altering legit information and depositing amounts in their fake bank accounts. Moreover, fraudsters scam customers to trap them either through social media, prank calls or by using upfront of a legit bank. With a high number of individuals shifting towards online banking, the chances of check fraud are also skyrocketing.

Therefore, to restrict criminal attempts, banks require AI-powered biometric security solutions. With services like real-time identification, facial recognition, fingerprint analysis, e-signature validation, and liveness detection, banks can place effective preventive measures in fraudsters’ way. The biometric user authentication systems further benefit banks in the following ways to counter check fraud.

Automates the Onboarding Process

Biometric recognition solutions use mathematical algorithms to validate customers as well as their checks. This makes them impossible to breach and identify criminals in minimal time. Furthermore, with real-time selfie-based identification and liveness detection, banks can ensure that the customer depositing the amount is a legit entity.

Robust Docuetmn Valdiaiton

Criminals use fake signatures to make the check look legit. However, with a robust biometric ID card and other document validation, banks can cross-verify the characteristics such as holograms, signatures, and other traits. Ultimately, these institutions can actively combat criminal activities and restrict deposits of fake checks.

Cross-Verification Within Global Financial Records

AI-powered biometric security solutions enable banks to access global financial records. This way they can identify global offenders by cross-matching their information across various databases. Furthermore, digital biometric screening mechanisms help operational costs and time taken in verifying customers and validating their checks.

In Summation

Keeping in view the dramatic increase in check fraud, banks need more efficient measures to restrict criminal activities. As fraudsters use document forgery and synthetic identities to deposit illicit funds, it becomes somewhat challenging for institutions to combat them. However, AI-powered biometric recognition solutions provide robust identification checks to detect fraud and counter criminal intention in an efficient way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biometric Security Solutions# Biometric Security# Biometric# Security# Biometric Solutions

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m interested by human creativity and technology. Nature enthusiast, self-motivator, visionary, and energetic communicator.

New York, NY
63 followers

More from Toby Kiernan

7 Ways to Create Reader-Engaging Topics for Content Marketing

What’s the key to perfect marketing content? It’s those flawlessly crafted titles. The title is the first thing you read right before clicking on an article. And let’s just agree that not every title is worth clicking; some articles don’t even have anything in them. If you know how to create titles for your articles and blog post, you are good to go; none can pin you down.

Read full story

You can Design your Own Embroidered Badge

If you want to design your badge but do not know how, then we are here to make it a breeze. Designing an embroidered patch is a significant segment of creation. It has to go through numerous stages to finalize the design.

Read full story

Make Custom Embroidered Patches with Instructions

If we look at history, patches were used to cover the torn part of an apparel. But now, things have taken a 360-degree change. These patches have transformed into a cotton badge, which adds sparkle to overall attire. They come in several types, serving a certain purpose. Some of the famous ones are embroidered, woven, PVC, Heat transfer, iron, leather, and hook and loop badges.

Read full story

Beat Academic Stress For UK Students with Amazing Tips

In addition to juggling part-time jobs and school, pupils also fret about assignments, the future, and how to take the next step. You can get overwhelmed if you attempt to handle all these activities simultaneously.

Read full story

Write a Good Assignment For University

There are difficulties associated with being a student. Writing longer tasks that call for more sophisticated knowledge, communication, and critical thinking abilities than what you would have been used to in high school is one of these.

Read full story

Over the Course of a Decade, Women's Fashion Trends Change

Bring back those glorifying days. Bring back that innocent era, the time when fashion was at its peak. The time when Leo Di Caprio ruled every girl's heart. The era when Jenniffer Anniston and Brad Pitt were end game.

Read full story

A Simple Guide for Getting Business Loans

Running a business sometimes gets hard when you need some extra cash in your hand might be to employ new people or to buy an office area or equipment. These hard times can be dealt with business loans. I'll outline everything you need to know about business loans, from the types of loans available to the criteria that borrowers must meet to the steps you need to take to apply for a loan. I'll also provide tips on getting the best deal on a business loan and avoiding common loan pitfalls. So whether you're just starting or looking to expand your business, this article will have everything you need to know. Read on!

Read full story

Tech Innovations Help Landlords Better Manage Their Properties

As a landlord, you undoubtedly already know that it's expensive and time-consuming. Each home's annual operational and capital expenditures might range from $2,000 to $3,000. If you ask anyone who has ever been a landlord, they'll tell you how much time it takes away from their lives to deal with tenants.

Read full story

The Hand Painted Portraits - Capture a Memory for All Time

The goal of portrait paintings is to capture the personality of a subject, to reveal the best qualities and genuine beauty, which sometimes are not even that noticeable to others. According to Noble Portrait, the mastery of capturing soul on canvas requires certain artistic means and can only be done by a fine artist by hand.

Read full story

A New World Trend of Instagram for Business Growth with Respective Way

As a business owner, you know that social media is a powerful marketing tool. But with so many platforms out there, it can be tough to know where to focus your efforts. If you're looking to grow your business, it's important to optimize your Instagram marketing for growth.

Read full story

Tools for Encrypting and Decrypting PDF files

The PDF format is well-known for its security features, which include restricted access and editing, as well as the ability to conceal specific information from readers. The usage of these features makes PDFs extremely secure and allows users to manage who has access to and/or can make changes to their files.

Read full story

Don't just sit there! Start Managing and Creating Contracts in Salesforce

When sales wants to move quickly and legal wants to keep control and not be an obstacle to the transaction, contracts can be a challenging task. Sales teams are based in CRM, therefore it makes sense for them to stay there to maintain documents, such as the sales contract that governs the transaction. Read on to learn how to use Salesforce to handle contracts and remove pain points for both legal and sales departments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy