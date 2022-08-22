You can Design your Own Embroidered Badge

Custom Badges

If you want to design your badge but do not know how, then we are here to make it a breeze. Designing an embroidered patch is a significant segment of creation. It has to go through numerous stages to finalize the design.

One needs to decide on size, text, color, border, and backing when it comes to designing. We will break down each factor to analyze in detail with you. Use these nine factors wisely to design top-notch embroidered patch

Factors Included in the Designing

Either you are fashioning embroidered patches for yourself or your business. You would need to go through each element of it. The first thing would be deciding the theme of it. If it is provided to you by your customer, then follow that but if not, then be creative.

1. Decide the Size

The first step is to decide the size of it. It is very crucial to make up your mind about the area of the patch because of a wrong decision; you would face the music.

It is always better to watch out regarding this matter than regretting later. If the design includes minute detailing so, increase the diameter; otherwise, you can keep it short-sized.

2. Be Creative with Pattern

Once you have decided the size, next comes the turn of the pattern. Keeping the design minimalistic and large-sized would provide a finer look to it. The amount of embroidering that occurs increases the twill weave.

Suppose there is 50% embroidery on the front side, then there would be a good amount of twill on the corners and backside. However, if there is 100% embroidering fashion on the front, then the backside and borders would be twilled completely.

Try to be more creative with the patterns, but at the same time, do not go overboard. Analyze what kind of design will go with this type of patch, then work on that. Explore new ideas and apply them to your custom badges.

3. It is Time To Choose Border

Borders are a twill weave around the patch that protects the piece. A wide variety of borders can be used to make the patch.

The Merrow is one of the classic types with a raised edge that is woven around the piece. Choose this one if you're going for a classy look.

Hot Cut has a sharper look suitable for the finely detailed edge.

Diecut border can be used for the extraordinary shape with sharper corners.

4. Introduce Metallic Thread to add a Spark of Royallness

Want your emblem to appear royal? Introducing metallic threads to it would transform the look from common to extraordinary. The more common hues for metallic strings are gold and silver.

You can either use one of these or choose another color that is already used in the making. They are appealing to the eyes and grab the attention of people instantly.

5. Choose a Suitable Shape

Numerous shapes are available to choose from for your patch. It is up to you whether you are going for a usual or unusual one.

The common bodies for a cotton badge are circular, lower rocker, upper rocker, dual rocker 1, and 2.

6. Another Factor, Button Loops

Adding button loops to your emblem wouldn't require any glue or sewing. It would just require something to which it can be hung, such as a button, pin, or anything else. They transform it into a versatile one.

Adding loops makes them stand out from the rest. A custom embroidered badge company in the United States invented button loops to help scouts in their country. The scouts of America went through a troublesome period as they had to constantly change embroidered badges on a daily basis.

It required them to wear different emblems on various occasions; therefore, they requested this amendment. It allowed them to change these monograms without causing any harm to their uniforms.

7. Add colors to a Boring a Dull Embroidered Patch

Have you ever noticed that colorful objects or environments suddenly make our mood cheerful? Similarly, add hues to your monogram as it would add attractiveness.

Some websites offer six colors of thread on your embroidered patch free of cost, while a few services offer up to nine hues. If you want to add more than nine colors, you need to pay extra.

The charges depend on which kinds of hues and amount of colors you are going for. If the text is dark colored, then keep the background of a lighter tone and vice versa.

It would look even better if you chose the same color for the border you used in the center. If you are making one for yourself, you can use hues of your choice but consider your client's opinion when making for them.

8. Decide the Style of Font

One of the steps while designing includes choosing the size, style, etc., of fonts. No need to use a style that looks complicated as it might affect its readability in the final product.

Choose a sophisticated style and large size of fonts. You can also bold it or italicize it.

9. What Kind of Backing Are You Going For?

Almost all types of backing can go with the embroidered patch. We're going to mention a few commonly used backings.

Plastic

Plastic backing can go with all types of emblems, including embroidered badges. They are more durable, provide rigidity, and maintain the shape of the product. It can be used on any size and shape of a thread emblem.

Magnetic

This type of backing includes a small but powerful magnet that is placed between the back and the patch. The other part of the magnet is placed behind the fabric of clothing to which the badges will be attached.

Hot Seal

Hot seal backing is a material that sticks the cotton badge to the fabric when heated. Numerous people claim that the procedure can be done using any household iron, but the experts reject it. They say a certain amount of heat, pressure, and time is required.

Final Thoughts

We spent several hours and handpicked these nine elements that play a great role in fashioning the embroidered patches. You can use these ingredients to either destroy the look of your patch or make it look like a million dollars.

So, it is better to use these nine factors wisely to design a top-notch embroidered badge for your customer.