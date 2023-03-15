Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene To Co-Sponsor Bill That Declares War on Mexican Drug Cartels

Toby Hazlewood

A pressing issue for Georgia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZn86_0lJORcTK00
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byTwitter of GioBruno1600

On March 14, Georgia's outspoken and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - announced that she had joined a growing roster of Republicans who are co-sponsoring a bill to declare war on Mexican drug cartels. The bill - H.J.Res.18 - was first introduced by Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw, in January of 2023. Since then, numerous others have added their name to the bill as co-sponsors.

Given her recent focus on the Southern Border and illegal fentanyl as the most pressing issues of the day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene has decided to join the movement too.

"War... on our southern border"

The fixation on the issues faced at the southern border is nothing new for Taylor-Greene and it would appear to be yet another way in which she is attempting to align herself to the priorities of the wider Republican party and voters who see it as the catch-all issue with which to pummel the Biden administration. On March 13, MTG appealed for political donors to support her campaign, citing the border as one of her key points of focus.

They conveniently overlook that the one-term former president Donald Trump had singularly failed to deal with the issue despite making his proposed border wall the number one campaign promise that didn't deliver during his time in office.

Undeterred by facts, Taylor-Greene seems to remain fixated on stating that the border is a problem of the Biden administration's making. She continues to seek favor with Trump in doing so, probably in order to improve her chances of eventually running alongside him in the 2024 presidential election.

Is Taylor-Greene serving Georgia or herself?

MTG's ongoing fixation on issues that have more importance to Republicans in the wider United States than they do to residents of her home state of Georgia seems pretty typical of her conduct lately. Her recent stunts have included parading around Congress while trailing a large white balloon to call attention to the recent intrusion by the Chinese government over U.S. airspace.

She has also repeated calls for a so-called 'national divorce' where Republican and Democrat states should somehow be separated into self-governing nations. On each occasion it seems clear that Taylor-Greene is as much bothered about keeping herself in the public eye as she is about tackling significant issues affecting everyday Americans and particularly those in her home state of Georgia.

Her record for supporting and sponsoring winning legislation is far from great too. In January of this year she introduced an amendment that received a humiliating landslide defeat of 418 votes to 14 - an effort to prevent the Biden administration from releasing petroleum reserves.

It's perhaps her tendency to court controversy and to say whatever she likes to gain publicity and notoriety that recently led to her being "attacked by an insane woman and her adult son" in a restaurant as she met with her staff.

Whether the bill to declare war on Mexican cartels will pass, or benefit from MTG's support remains to be seen.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should focus more in issues that affect those in Georgia? Do you feel she's more interested in publicity and her own profile than in serving those who voted for her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# GOP# Dan Crenshaw

Comments / 678

