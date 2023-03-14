Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Donors To Support Her in Tackling the Border Crisis and Protecting J6 Detainees’ Rights

Priorities for the voters of Georgia?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of mtgreeenee

On March 13, Georgia's most vocal and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter to promote her latest fundraising campaign. Appealing for donors, MTG made it clear that the causes she seems to consider her highest priorities are tackling the Southern Border crisis, protecting the rights of those detained during the January 6 insurrection, and ending the provision of gender-affirming care for kids.

While her chosen causes may strike a chord with her most ardent supporters, it seems like there could be more pressing matters on the minds of voters in Georgia who elected her into office? What seems ever-more clear is that Taylor-Greene is no longer interested in the priorities of Georgia's District 14 who elected her for a second term in office.

Rather, her focus has shifted onto the next phase of her political career. The hotly-rumored position as Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election seems like it's now MTG's main point of focus - hence her choice of political priorities.

MTG on a fundraising drive

Taylor-Greene's renewed focus on campaign fundraising could be another sign of wider political ambitions beyond serving in the House of Representatives. Earlier this month, MTG launched her own range of branded merchandise, which she described as being aimed at "Christian Nationalists, Enemies of the State, and Patriots". The merch - including T-Shirts, hats, bumper stickers, glasses and other items are mostly branded with various of MTG's favorite phrases and well-used slogans.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene's fundraising website Photo by MTG Merchandise Website

Supporters are encouraged to drop a few dollars on her products and to confirm that they "stand with MTG". Her efforts to raise money by selling goods certainly seem more noble than other recent projects undertaken by the Georgia Republican.

In late 2022 when her personal Twitter account was finally reinstated she first used it to broadcast a plea for supporters to donate to her campaign fund so that she could meet a $700k legal bill incurred in defending herself in a law suit. Around the same time, she also tweeted asking her supporters to donate to a fundraiser on behalf of the Wisconsin shooter - Kyle Rittenhouse.

Publicity at all costs

A sizeable campaign war-chest will be essential to MTG if she's going to compete on the national political stage. Fortunately it seems that she's not shy about seeking publicity however and whenever she can get it.

Her recent stunts and statements - all seemingly intended to pursue outrage - have seen her grabbing headlines, if not for the well-reasoned arguments but more for their outrageous nature.

In February she repeatedly called for a "National Divorce" - essentially for Democrat-led states and Republican-led states to separate into distinct nations. Her reasoning extended to removing the voting rights of Democrats moving to Republican states for 5 years.

More recently, she lashed out at fellow-Republican Nikki Haley, describing her as "Bush in heels" simply for the fact that Haley had dared declare herself in the running for the Republican nomination.

It could be this sort of divisive rhetoric that recently resulted in MTG being "attacked by an insane woman and her adult son" while eating in a restaurant with her staff.

Whether her latest fundraising will attract donors who are similarly motivated by her stated priorities, remains to be seen.

Do you believe that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should be focused on serving the voters of Georgia who elected her, or giving so much energy to her political future as she seems to be doing? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.