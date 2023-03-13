Florida’s Permit-Less Concealed Carry Gun Bill Moves a Step Closer to Becoming Law, After Senate Votes 13 to 6 in Favor

Constitutional carry could soon be in effect

Gun and constitution Photo by Shutterstock

On March 9, so-called 'constitutional carry' gun laws moved a step closer to becoming a part of life in Florida, as the latest vote recording 13 votes to 6 in favor of the bill becoming law.

The latest vote sees bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners. In March, another Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis - Rep. Jessica Baker - hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks, but crucially it would seem that the laws wouldn't necessarily include the right to carry firearms openly as is the case in some other states.

More recently, Governor Ron DeSantis had indicated that if the bill that eventually passed by Florida's legislators didn't include open carry too, he would still sign it into law.

Commenting on this possibility, DeSantis had this to say:

"I’ve been very clear, I support all of it. Now I’m going to sign what they do. So if they do a permit-less carry bill, and that gets to my desk, you know, I’m not going to veto that because it didn’t necessarily include everything I want.”

Protecting "God-given constitutional rights"

Commenting on the bill, Republican Senator Jay Collins of Tampa, had this to say:

“We have an obligation to protect our God-given constitutional rights. Both the United States and Florida constitutions provide the right to keep and bear arms, requiring law abiding citizens to get a concealed carry license is a roadblock to those citizens being able to protect themselves and their families.”

The treatment of the right to carry guns without a permit as a God-given right seems to indicate the level of belief amongst some Florida legislators that this is the right thing to do for Floridians.

Catching up with other states

As of now, with Florida contemplating constitutional carry proposals, over 30 states already allow open carry of firearms to some degree, although in some cases the weapons must be unloaded. Whether this helps to make non-gun owners feel comfortable with the sight of public citizens carrying firearms in plain view, is a matter of opinion.

Many gun rights advocates consider that the full, unrestricted ownership and carry of firearms is a constitutional right, but there's a conflict in society over whether this is an accurate interpretation of the sentiment of the constitution itself.

It's a partisan political issue though. In late 2022 as Governor DeSantis hinted that constitutional carry was a priority for him in the coming year, one of his most vocal critics - Governor Gavin Newsom of California - reminded his followers on Twitter that guns were the leading cause of death for children, overtaking cancer and cars as the leading cause of death.

As the bill advances one step closer to being approved in Florida's law, it seems likely that there will be a lot of further debate on the topic before Governor DeSantis is eventually presented with a new law to sign - if it makes it this far.

Are you in favor of permit-less concealed carry of firearms in Florida? Do you believe that this would make Florida more, or less-safe? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.