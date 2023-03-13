One-Term Former President Trump Will Copy DeSantis’ Campaign Tactics: Trump To Speak Out on Education Policy This Week

Donald Trump to emulate Florida Governor's tactics?

Trump and DeSantis Photo by Twitter of middleageriot

As Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues his campaign to build his profile and following across the United States, as well as seeking to sell more copies of his book - "The Courage to Be Free" - it seems that he has found that education is a topic that helps to engage Americans across the nation.

After a week in which he spent significant efforts addressing the topic of books being banned from Florida's schools over concerns about unsuitable content, he also trumpeted the significant investments that his administration has made in schools during his 'State of the State' address. And it would seem that the impact of his efforts hasn't been lost on the one-term former president Donald Trump who appears to be concerned at DeSantis growing his following.

On March 13, Trump will focus some of his campaign speech in Iowa on tackling education policy.

Could this be a sign that Trump is concerned about DeSantis and feels threatened by his growing popularity amongst the Republican voter base?

Trump's position becoming more precarious?

Ironically, Ron DeSantis is yet to formally declare his interest or intention to run for president in 2024 as the Republican party nominee, and yet Donald Trump continues to expose how threatened he seems to find DeSantis, continually trying to score political and personal points off the Florida Governor.

Trump has been relentlessly mocking DeSantis and repeatedly seeking to poke holes in his competence and credibility, going back as far as the Republican's victory in the November 2022 midterm elections.

With Nikki Haley already having declared herself in the running too, it seems that Trump could be looking at ways to emulate DeSantis' success on the campaign trail, addressing the topic of education policy in the same way that Florida's governor has in recent weeks.

Trump threatened by DeSantis?

Earlier this year, the three-time loser Trump spoke bluntly about DeSantis, claiming sole-credit for putting him in the Florida Governor's mansion in the first place. He also commented on how he'd respond to DeSantis competing:

“I got him elected, pure and simple. And there was no reason to go wild about endorsing him .. So, now I hear he might want to run against me. So, we’ll handle that the way I handle things.”

This is nothing new of course - Trump has repeatedly hinted that it would be a bad idea for DeSantis to compete against him (in his own view). While fans of the one-term president may take this as bold and aggressive, others consider that it may be a reflection of the threat that DeSantis now presents.

DeSantis overtaking Trump

Trump is coming out fighting, perhaps a reflection that he sees DeSantis growing in popularity while he starts to lose allies and his popularity wanes. Numerous polls have seen DeSantis returned as the most desirable Republican candidate amongst voters.

The most recent of these showed that not only would DeSantis beat Trump in the polls head-to-head, but also that the Florida Governor is favored by men, older voters and those who are more highly educated and wealthier.

Whether or not it will help Trump's cause, taking on the topic of education when he addresses voters in Iowa on March 13, remains to be seen.

Do you think that Ron DeSantis presents as a more credible presidential candidate for the Republican party, than Donald Trump? Would you vote for either of them? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.