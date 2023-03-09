Gov. DeSantis Says He Would Approve Constitutional Carry Gun Laws in Florida, Even if They Don’t Include Open Carry

Toby Hazlewood

Some gun owners disappointed he isn't going far enough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ero51_0lCkDMll00
Gun and constitutionPhoto byShutterstock

On March 7, a collection of Florida's Republican legislators gathered to address concerns raised by some gun owners that proposed 'constitutional carry' laws that are seeking to allow legal gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, don't go far enough in meeting the sentiments of the Second Amendment.

Earlier in March, another Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis - Rep. Jessica Baker - hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks, but crucially it would seem that the laws wouldn't necessarily include the right to carry firearms openly as is the case in some other states.

Permit-less concealed carry (but not open carry)

Bill HB543 - the Public Safety bill - will allow the debate of open carry amongst other provisions. But it's far from guaranteed that gun owners will be allowed this in the final version of the bill that gets approved and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis - if it gets approved. Commenting on this possibility, DeSantis had this to say:

"I’ve been very clear, I support all of it. Now I’m going to sign what they do. So if they do a permit-less carry bill, and that gets to my desk, you know, I’m not going to veto that because it didn’t necessarily include everything I want.”

Over 30 states already allow open carry of firearms to some degree, although in some cases the weapons must be unloaded. Whether this helps to make non-gun owners feel comfortable with the sight of public citizens carrying firearms in plain view, is a matter of opinion.

Many gun rights advocates consider that the full, unrestricted ownership and carry of firearms is a constitutional right, but there's a conflict in society over whether this is an accurate interpretation of the sentiment of the constitution itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bm0H6_0lCkDMll00
Gun rights protestorPhoto byShutterstock

Is constitutional carry a positive for society?

Opinion on this question is generally divided along partisan political lines.

Constitutional carry laws came into effect in Texas in September 2021 - effectively allowing handguns to be carried in the state without any requirement for licenses, training, finger-printing for gun-owners or even a shooting proficiency test for anyone wanting to buy a handgun.

In the first 7 days after the law changed in Texas on September 1 there were 35 gun-related deaths and 7 injuries - 15 of those deaths occurred in Houston alone.

Gun rights advocates point out that the permit-less carry of firearms is more closely aligned to second amendment rights under the American constitution. They claim that it will that it will deter crime and remove cost barriers and time lags for people who want to defend themselves.

What seems clear in these justifications is that there isn't a need for guns to be on display openly in order to allow personal defense. Some might argue that the visual deterrent itself could also have an effect but the lack of open carry provisions in Florida's law - should it change - will likely be enough to rile some gun owners, regardless.

Time will tell what gets passed.

Do you agree that Governor DeSantis should allow permit-less concealed carry of guns in Florida? Should the bill also include open carry or is that a step too far? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Governor Ron DeSantis# Constitutional Carry# Gun Control# Freedom

Comments / 278

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
37K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida’s Permit-Less Concealed Carry Gun Bill Moves a Step Closer to Becoming Law, After Senate Votes 13 to 6 in Favor

On March 9, so-called 'constitutional carry' gun laws moved a step closer to becoming a part of life in Florida, as the latest vote recording 13 votes to 6 in favor of the bill becoming law.

Read full story
96 comments
Florida State

One-Term Former President Trump Will Copy DeSantis’ Campaign Tactics: Trump To Speak Out on Education Policy This Week

Donald Trump to emulate Florida Governor's tactics?. As Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues his campaign to build his profile and following across the United States, as well as seeking to sell more copies of his book - "The Courage to Be Free" - it seems that he has found that education is a topic that helps to engage Americans across the nation.

Read full story
87 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Lashes Out: “Joe Biden’s Been Violating the Law, His Oath of Office and the Constitution”

DeSantis strikes out at Federal 'catch and release' policy. On Sunday March 12, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News to air his views on the recent ruling by a Florida judge that the Biden administrations so-called 'catch and release' policy applied to immigrants crossing the Southern Border, was in fact illegal and that it violated Florida law.

Read full story
664 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Continues Push To Defund the ATF for Threatening Constitutional Freedoms for Gun Owners

Last month, Florida's outspoken Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz took issue with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after it issued a ban on the installation of pistol braces that effectively turn handguns into rifles. He introduced HR374, the "Abolish the ATF Act" which seeks to defund the federal force, and has since been championing the abolishment of the ATF and any agency that he believes threatens American Constitutional freedoms.

Read full story
336 comments
Florida State

Florida's Ron DeSantis Sells More Copies of His Book In The First Week Than Obama, Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump Did

DeSantis shortly to announce his presidential campaign?. On March 9, following a week of campaigning, fundraising and promotional activities it emerged that Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis had sold more copies of his new book - "The Courage to Be Free" than books by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump managed in their first week. Over 94,000 copies had been sold according to firm NPD BookScan who track retail book sales.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Delivers Florida’s State-of-the-State Address: Shares His Views on the Highs and Lows of Life in Florida

On March 7, Florida's Republican Governor gave his State of the State address to an assembled audience in the House of Representatives in Tallahassee. His speech began by focusing on all the positives of life in Florida and the accomplishments of his first term in office, including investment in schools, infrastructure and strong financial management which has seen the state with a budget surplus to invest in growth.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Florida’s DeSantis Visits California and Taunts Newsom: “Your Governor Is Concerned About Florida, so I Had To Come By”

On March 5, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis visited California in a whistle stop tour of the wider United States. Many believe it was a fundraising activity, intended to promote his recently launched book, entitled "The Courage to Be Free". Others speculate that the tour is as much about building his profile outside of Florida as a potential Republican candidate for the White House in 2024.

Read full story
1245 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Predicts That Constitutional Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in the State Within “Three Weeks”

On March 5, a Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms - also known as constitutional carry - could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks.

Read full story
439 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rants at CPAC, Warning That Democrats Are “Coming for Our Children”

On March 3, Georgia's most outspoken Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC. In the midst of her tirade, laced with her usual brand of alarmist and extremist rhetoric, was a dire warning that she claimed should strike fear into the hearts of parents across the nations:

Read full story
1621 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Introduces a Bill That Seeks to Stop Bloggers from Writing Freely About Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has recently gone into overdrive, promoting his new book "The Courage to Be Free" and frequently sharing via news outlets that Florida is "the citadel of freedom".

Read full story
97 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Launches Range of Merch for “Christian Nationalists, Enemies of the State and Patriots”

Selling merch, not just asking for donations on Twitter. On March 1, Georgia's most vocal and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - launched a range of merchandise for sale via her own personal fundraising website. The range is presumably targeted at those who want to declare their support and empathy for her unconventional and divisive views, and is also clearly a means for Taylor-Greene to raise money for her political campaign fund.

Read full story
301 comments
Florida State

Florida Is “The Citadel of Freedom” Says Governor Ron DeSantis As He Appears on Fox To Promote His New Book

On February 28, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to promote his new book, released on March 1, entitled "The Courage to Be Free". He shared footage from his interview and described why - in his view - Floridians have enjoyed unprecedented levels of freedom under his leadership as governor.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene “Attacked by an Insane Woman and Her Adult Son” While in a Restaurant

MTG Complains that "people used to respect others" Late on February 27, Georgia's most outspoken and controversial Republican took to Twitter to announce that she and her staff had been "attacked by an insane woman... and her adult son" while out at a restaurant.

Read full story
529 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Tells Supporters “Failure Is a Choice, Freedom Is Worth Fighting For” at Florida Republican Donor Retreat

DeSantis launches new campaign at Palm Beach event. On February 25 and 26, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a number of prominent Republican politicians, influencers and campaign donors at a retreat in Palm Beach, FL, in what seems to be the outset of a nationwide campaign to build influence, as well as to raise money in support of his political ambitions.

Read full story
360 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Releases New Book – “The Courage To Be Free” - and Offers Signed Copies for Super-Fans

On February 28, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis will release his new book, entitled "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival. The autobiography was announced in November, and many are seeing it as not only the Florida Republican taking the opportunity to share his story, but as a preview of his agenda and manifesto for his likely presidential campaign in 2024.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Continues To Call for ‘National Divorce’ – Democrats Should “Live in Their Own Filth”

On February 23, Georgia's most outspoken and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - continued to press for what she has termed a 'National Divorce". After first floating the idea earlier this week, claiming that America should be carved up into Republican and Democrat states, then suggesting that Dems moving to red states should be denied voting rights for up to 5 years, her statements have become even more aggressive.

Read full story
810 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Doubles-Down on Plan To Divide America: Democrats Moving to Red States Shouldn’t Vote for 5 Years

On February 21, just a day after Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - suggested that Republican and Democrat-leaning states should be carved up into separate nations, she went a step further in sharing her plans to divide America. Her idea it would seem, is that if Democrats move to Republican states, then they should be denied their right to vote in that state for a period of 5 years.

Read full story
66 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for United States To Be Broken Up Into Republican and Democrat States

Secession may be MTG's grand plan, but is it Trump's?. On February 20 - Presidents Day - Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene lashed-out at President Biden for conducting a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine instead of spending the day in America. Her anger was such that late in the day, she took to Twitter to call for the United States to be broken-up into red and blue states, and for federal government to be made smaller, claiming that "everyone I talk to says this".

Read full story
652 comments
Atlanta, GA

More Handguns Seized by TSA at Atlanta Than at Any Other U.S. Airport – Will Constitutional Carry Make It Worse?

On February 20 reports confirmed that Atlanta, Georgia is once again the U.S. airport that tops the list for guns being found in passengers' hand baggage at TSA checkpoints - 448 guns were taken from bags in 2022.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy