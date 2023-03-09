Gov. DeSantis Says He Would Approve Constitutional Carry Gun Laws in Florida, Even if They Don’t Include Open Carry

Some gun owners disappointed he isn't going far enough

Gun and constitution Photo by Shutterstock

On March 7, a collection of Florida's Republican legislators gathered to address concerns raised by some gun owners that proposed 'constitutional carry' laws that are seeking to allow legal gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, don't go far enough in meeting the sentiments of the Second Amendment.

Earlier in March, another Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis - Rep. Jessica Baker - hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks, but crucially it would seem that the laws wouldn't necessarily include the right to carry firearms openly as is the case in some other states.

Permit-less concealed carry (but not open carry)

Bill HB543 - the Public Safety bill - will allow the debate of open carry amongst other provisions. But it's far from guaranteed that gun owners will be allowed this in the final version of the bill that gets approved and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis - if it gets approved. Commenting on this possibility, DeSantis had this to say:

"I’ve been very clear, I support all of it. Now I’m going to sign what they do. So if they do a permit-less carry bill, and that gets to my desk, you know, I’m not going to veto that because it didn’t necessarily include everything I want.”

Over 30 states already allow open carry of firearms to some degree, although in some cases the weapons must be unloaded. Whether this helps to make non-gun owners feel comfortable with the sight of public citizens carrying firearms in plain view, is a matter of opinion.

Many gun rights advocates consider that the full, unrestricted ownership and carry of firearms is a constitutional right, but there's a conflict in society over whether this is an accurate interpretation of the sentiment of the constitution itself.

Gun rights protestor Photo by Shutterstock

Is constitutional carry a positive for society?

Opinion on this question is generally divided along partisan political lines.

Constitutional carry laws came into effect in Texas in September 2021 - effectively allowing handguns to be carried in the state without any requirement for licenses, training, finger-printing for gun-owners or even a shooting proficiency test for anyone wanting to buy a handgun.

In the first 7 days after the law changed in Texas on September 1 there were 35 gun-related deaths and 7 injuries - 15 of those deaths occurred in Houston alone.

Gun rights advocates point out that the permit-less carry of firearms is more closely aligned to second amendment rights under the American constitution. They claim that it will that it will deter crime and remove cost barriers and time lags for people who want to defend themselves.

What seems clear in these justifications is that there isn't a need for guns to be on display openly in order to allow personal defense. Some might argue that the visual deterrent itself could also have an effect but the lack of open carry provisions in Florida's law - should it change - will likely be enough to rile some gun owners, regardless.

Time will tell what gets passed.

Do you agree that Governor DeSantis should allow permit-less concealed carry of guns in Florida? Should the bill also include open carry or is that a step too far? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.