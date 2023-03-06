Florida Republican Predicts That Constitutional Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in the State Within “Three Weeks”

Toby Hazlewood

Gun control could soon be relaxed in Florida

Gun and Constitution

On March 5, a Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms - also known as constitutional carry - could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks.

Republican Representative Jessica Baker - who was elected to serve by voters in Florida's 17th District in the November 2022 midterm elections - was quoted as saying that gun controls in the Sunshine State could be further relaxed with three weeks. While her estimate may not come to fruition, it's the latest indication of the law changing in Florida in favor of legal gun owners who want fewer restrictions.

It also means that a promise made by Governor Ron DeSantis - to pass constitutional carry into law - could come to pass. If it did, Florida would join over 20 other states that have passed the law in some form.

The right to bear arms - a God-given right?

A close ally and admirer of Ron DeSantis, Baker is clear about where her priorities lay, and outlined them on her campaign website:

"I will stand up for our God-given freedoms and defend your right to pursue the American Dream. Together, we will keep Florida the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Her impassioned rhetoric, and optimistic promises about how quickly such a fundamental law could change, will likely go down well with Republicans. Many Democrats however, are unlikely to share her enthusiasm or optimism.

In response to recent hints that constitutional carry would pass into law, a vocal critic of Governor DeSantis - Rep. Maxwell Frost - suggested that for the governor to consider passing such laws amounted to "fascism".

Other Democrats from the wider U.S. have also been quick to weigh-in with their opinions on the matter. In a recent episode during their ongoing feud, Governor Gavin Newsom of California chose to remind Gov. DeSantis that guns have now overtaken both cars and cancer as the leading cause of death amongst the under-18s.

That opinions on guns and gun control exhibited by Frost, DeSantis and Newsom are divided along partisan political lines is exactly what would be expected. Both DeSantis and Newsom are rumored to be considering a run for the White House in 2024, and it seems significant that both have chosen to air their thoughts on guns around the same time - could this be a key topic for their national campaigns?

Will constitutional carry be introduced in three weeks (or ever)?

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis made a promise to ensure that Floridians have constitutional carry rights permitted in law before he finishes his time in office. This came in spite of the most recent bill to introduce the permit less concealed carry of handguns by legally entitled adults in the Sunshine State having failed during the state's legislative season.

Previous bills to allow the law change in Florida have all ultimately failed in spite of enthusiasm among state Republicans to allow these rights. Meanwhile, constitutional carry was approved and became law in other states in 2022, including neighboring Georgia. It was also approved in the state of Indiana, in spite of initially being rejected in committee discussions.

Whether the law changes in Florida in three weeks, or indeed ever, remains to be seen. It seems like far from a foregone conclusion anyway.

Are you in favor of permit-less concealed carry of firearms becoming legal in Florida? Let me know in the comments section below.

