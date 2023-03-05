Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rants at CPAC, Warning That Democrats Are “Coming for Our Children”

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican goes on rant at conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uibe3_0l8TmV5z00
Marjorie Taylor-Greene at CPACPhoto byShutterstock

On March 3, Georgia's most outspoken Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC. In the midst of her tirade, laced with her usual brand of alarmist and extremist rhetoric, was a dire warning that she claimed should strike fear into the hearts of parents across the nations:

“The left has told us something that should put fear in the heart of every parent… They’ve told us they’re coming for our children.”

Her comments - it seems - were made in reference to a bill that MTG has sponsored that would seek to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming care to teenagers. Commenting on the bill, she had this to say:

“It couldn’t pass last Congress because, like I said, Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House, and she doesn’t believe in gender at all. But we have a new Speaker in our Republican majority in the House of Representatives, and I’m going to be introducing my bill … that will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care,”

Americans on both sides of the aisle will likely have reservations about the provision of gender-affirming care to teenagers when administered too freely, but for Taylor-Greene to badge this as 'Democrats coming after our children' merely to strike fear and uproar into the audience at CPAC seems extreme, even by her standards.

MTG's views earn her publicity (and enemies)

As ever, it seems likely that the main priority for the Georgia Republican in proposing such a bill is to secure herself more press coverage and to upset a few more people with her controversial and divisive views. It is this tactic that usually ensures to keep her in the limelight, and which also ensures there are plenty of people willing to tackle her in public for her stance.

Only last week, Taylor-Greene claimed to have been verbally attacked by "an insane woman and her adult son" while eating in a restaurant. The attack was made particularly ironic by MTG claiming that it was a tragedy that people no longer respected those with different political views to their own.

In the same week, she launched a new range of fundraising merchandise that she claimed was targeted at "Christian Nationalists, Enemies of The State and Patriots."

Another bill likely to fail?

In spite of her divisive rhetoric that formed the basis of her speech at CPAC, it seems questionable whether MTG's bill to criminalize gender-affirming healthcare will muster the necessary votes to pass through government. If it were to fail, then it would join a number of other bills and amendments proposed by the Georgia Republican that have crashed and burned, suffering humiliating bipartisan defeats.

In January, a proposal put forward by Taylor-Greene was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The proposal suffered a massive bipartisan defeat, with 418 representatives voting against it - all 213 Democrats and 205 Republicans.

Whether her new bill will suffer a similar fate remains to be seen. What does seem more certain however, is that the voters of Georgia could be wondering if she's focused on the issues that affect them the most.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should be allowed to use such alarmist language in a public speech, or is she beholden to be more truthful in what she says? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

