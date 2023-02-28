Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene “Attacked by an Insane Woman and Her Adult Son” While in a Restaurant

MTG Complains that "people used to respect others"

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of mtgreenee

Late on February 27, Georgia's most outspoken and controversial Republican took to Twitter to announce that she and her staff had been "attacked by an insane woman... and her adult son" while out at a restaurant.

The nature of the attack is unclear but the attack appears to have been verbal, and was presumably driven by the perpetrator taking issue with something that MTG had recently done, or said which had caused offence in some way.

MTG objects to lack of respect?

While nobody deserves to suffer an assault of any kind, it seems particularly ironic that Taylor-Greene should object to her attackers being "self righteous" and failing to "respect people like (her) who simply have different political views" given her frequent and repeated attacks on Democrats (and other Republicans) who don't share her exact perspective.

In recent weeks she has unleashed the full fury of her disdain for Democrats while pushing the idea of a 'National Divorce' whereby Republican states would become separate nations from Democrat-states in an extreme for of secession. In her most recent defence of the idea, she suggested that "Democrats should live in their own filth" - hardly a statement that respects those with different political ideals from her own.

In the past, she's also tackled other politicians from within the Democratic party, including Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who she seems to have particular disdain for.

Turning on Republicans too

However, MTG's disdain isn't just reserved for Democrats. After Nikki Haley declared herself in the running for the presidential election in 2024 on behalf of the Republican party, Taylor-Greene aired her views on Haley's suitability, describing her as "Bush in heels".

Her dislike of Haley likely stems from the fact that Haley will be competing with MTG's idol - the one-term former president Donald Trump, who she is rumored to be working with as a possible running mate for the White House. But it's not just Haley who has incurred her wrath. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz has also been on the receiving end of her anger.

Gaetz has formerly been an ally of MTG, and is known to vote against bills that seem like common-sense, just to gain publicity, in the same way as Taylor-Greene is prone to doing. But her past attacks on him seem to suggest that she's not averse to attacking other Republicans as well as Democrats.

MTG subjected to threats

It must surely come as no surprise to Taylor-Greene that there are those in America who feel sufficiently antagonized and outraged by her comments and actions that they feel compelled to confront her in public.

She has complained of this threat repeatedly online and in the news media, and while nobody should suffer threats, it seems like a hazard of the job when she regularly says divisive and controversial things just to gain publicity.

Whether there will be any consequences for the "insane woman and her son" who confronted MTG, remains to be seen.

Do you think that it's an unfortunate but inevitable consequence for MTG to be confronted by angry Americans when she does and says what she does? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.