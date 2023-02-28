Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene “Attacked by an Insane Woman and Her Adult Son” While in a Restaurant

Toby Hazlewood

MTG Complains that "people used to respect others"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0km8xg_0l2IWUHf00
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byTwitter of mtgreenee

Late on February 27, Georgia's most outspoken and controversial Republican took to Twitter to announce that she and her staff had been "attacked by an insane woman... and her adult son" while out at a restaurant.

The nature of the attack is unclear but the attack appears to have been verbal, and was presumably driven by the perpetrator taking issue with something that MTG had recently done, or said which had caused offence in some way.

MTG objects to lack of respect?

While nobody deserves to suffer an assault of any kind, it seems particularly ironic that Taylor-Greene should object to her attackers being "self righteous" and failing to "respect people like (her) who simply have different political views" given her frequent and repeated attacks on Democrats (and other Republicans) who don't share her exact perspective.

In recent weeks she has unleashed the full fury of her disdain for Democrats while pushing the idea of a 'National Divorce' whereby Republican states would become separate nations from Democrat-states in an extreme for of secession. In her most recent defence of the idea, she suggested that "Democrats should live in their own filth" - hardly a statement that respects those with different political ideals from her own.

In the past, she's also tackled other politicians from within the Democratic party, including Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who she seems to have particular disdain for.

Turning on Republicans too

However, MTG's disdain isn't just reserved for Democrats. After Nikki Haley declared herself in the running for the presidential election in 2024 on behalf of the Republican party, Taylor-Greene aired her views on Haley's suitability, describing her as "Bush in heels".

Her dislike of Haley likely stems from the fact that Haley will be competing with MTG's idol - the one-term former president Donald Trump, who she is rumored to be working with as a possible running mate for the White House. But it's not just Haley who has incurred her wrath. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz has also been on the receiving end of her anger.

Gaetz has formerly been an ally of MTG, and is known to vote against bills that seem like common-sense, just to gain publicity, in the same way as Taylor-Greene is prone to doing. But her past attacks on him seem to suggest that she's not averse to attacking other Republicans as well as Democrats.

MTG subjected to threats

It must surely come as no surprise to Taylor-Greene that there are those in America who feel sufficiently antagonized and outraged by her comments and actions that they feel compelled to confront her in public.

She has complained of this threat repeatedly online and in the news media, and while nobody should suffer threats, it seems like a hazard of the job when she regularly says divisive and controversial things just to gain publicity.

Whether there will be any consequences for the "insane woman and her son" who confronted MTG, remains to be seen.

Do you think that it's an unfortunate but inevitable consequence for MTG to be confronted by angry Americans when she does and says what she does? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# GOP# Democrats

Comments / 523

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
37K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida Republican Predicts That Constitutional Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in the State Within “Three Weeks”

On March 5, a Florida Republican close to Governor Ron DeSantis hinted that permit-less ownership and concealed carry of firearms - also known as constitutional carry - could become law in Florida in as little as three weeks.

Read full story
231 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rants at CPAC, Warning That Democrats Are “Coming for Our Children”

On March 3, Georgia's most outspoken Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC. In the midst of her tirade, laced with her usual brand of alarmist and extremist rhetoric, was a dire warning that she claimed should strike fear into the hearts of parents across the nations:

Read full story
1302 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Introduces a Bill That Seeks to Stop Bloggers from Writing Freely About Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has recently gone into overdrive, promoting his new book "The Courage to Be Free" and frequently sharing via news outlets that Florida is "the citadel of freedom".

Read full story
97 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Launches Range of Merch for “Christian Nationalists, Enemies of the State and Patriots”

Selling merch, not just asking for donations on Twitter. On March 1, Georgia's most vocal and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - launched a range of merchandise for sale via her own personal fundraising website. The range is presumably targeted at those who want to declare their support and empathy for her unconventional and divisive views, and is also clearly a means for Taylor-Greene to raise money for her political campaign fund.

Read full story
300 comments
Florida State

Florida Is “The Citadel of Freedom” Says Governor Ron DeSantis As He Appears on Fox To Promote His New Book

On February 28, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to promote his new book, released on March 1, entitled "The Courage to Be Free". He shared footage from his interview and described why - in his view - Floridians have enjoyed unprecedented levels of freedom under his leadership as governor.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Tells Supporters “Failure Is a Choice, Freedom Is Worth Fighting For” at Florida Republican Donor Retreat

DeSantis launches new campaign at Palm Beach event. On February 25 and 26, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a number of prominent Republican politicians, influencers and campaign donors at a retreat in Palm Beach, FL, in what seems to be the outset of a nationwide campaign to build influence, as well as to raise money in support of his political ambitions.

Read full story
360 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Releases New Book – “The Courage To Be Free” - and Offers Signed Copies for Super-Fans

On February 28, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis will release his new book, entitled "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival. The autobiography was announced in November, and many are seeing it as not only the Florida Republican taking the opportunity to share his story, but as a preview of his agenda and manifesto for his likely presidential campaign in 2024.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Continues To Call for ‘National Divorce’ – Democrats Should “Live in Their Own Filth”

On February 23, Georgia's most outspoken and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - continued to press for what she has termed a 'National Divorce". After first floating the idea earlier this week, claiming that America should be carved up into Republican and Democrat states, then suggesting that Dems moving to red states should be denied voting rights for up to 5 years, her statements have become even more aggressive.

Read full story
809 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Doubles-Down on Plan To Divide America: Democrats Moving to Red States Shouldn’t Vote for 5 Years

On February 21, just a day after Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - suggested that Republican and Democrat-leaning states should be carved up into separate nations, she went a step further in sharing her plans to divide America. Her idea it would seem, is that if Democrats move to Republican states, then they should be denied their right to vote in that state for a period of 5 years.

Read full story
66 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for United States To Be Broken Up Into Republican and Democrat States

Secession may be MTG's grand plan, but is it Trump's?. On February 20 - Presidents Day - Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene lashed-out at President Biden for conducting a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine instead of spending the day in America. Her anger was such that late in the day, she took to Twitter to call for the United States to be broken-up into red and blue states, and for federal government to be made smaller, claiming that "everyone I talk to says this".

Read full story
652 comments
Atlanta, GA

More Handguns Seized by TSA at Atlanta Than at Any Other U.S. Airport – Will Constitutional Carry Make It Worse?

On February 20 reports confirmed that Atlanta, Georgia is once again the U.S. airport that tops the list for guns being found in passengers' hand baggage at TSA checkpoints - 448 guns were taken from bags in 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Republican Nikki Haley for President, Calling Her “Bush in Heels”

She's weak on the border too, according to Trump-fan MTG. On February 15, the day after South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the White House in 2024, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene chose to air her views on the candidate.

Read full story
128 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Promises $10 Million To Transport Immigrants From Florida to Sanctuary States With Signing of New Bill

DeSantis wades into "Biden's border crisis" On February 15, in an apparent bid to tackle Florida's perceived problem with illegal immigration, and possibly in a bid to grow his popularity with the Republican voter-base across the nation, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into effect. The bill will apportion $10 million to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida, and on to so-called 'sanctuary states', under the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”.

Read full story
24 comments
East Palestine, OH

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Democrat Buttigieg's Focus on "Inclusion and Chest Feeding" For Ohio Train Derailment

On February 14, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene threw fuel on the fire or her latest partisan feud, as she appeared on Fox News to rant about Democrat and Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Claims that Wall Street Investment Firms Are "Doing an End-Run" Around Politics and Floridian Freedoms

On February 13 in a video shared on his official Twitter account, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his latest tirade against the corrupting influences of the so-called 'woke' political agenda - the Wall Street investments that he claimed are "doing an end-run" around proper political process and the government that should lead "for the people".

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Strikes Out at Legacy Media Outlets for Using Anonymous Sources To Defend "Character Attacks"

DeSantis in favor of some freedoms, and not others?. After a week when Florida's Governor suffered an apparent character attack from the one-term former president Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis appeared on TV to rant about how legacy media outlets have gotten away with slanderous character assassinations of people like himself, by using anonymous sources as their defense for doing so.

Read full story
237 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrat Describes Proposed Permit-Less Carry of Guns As “Fascism” and Says Gov. DeSantis “Is Abusing His Power”

Rep. Maxwell Frost is furious about relaxed gun controls. On February 8 as all-eyes turned towards the Capitol Building in Washington, DC for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, various politicians took advantage of the heightened press-presence to air their views on current matters. Amongst them, was the Florida Democrat - Maxwell Frost - who chose to air his opinions on proposals for permit-less concealed carry of firearms taking one step closer to becoming law in Florida.

Read full story
504 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Swats Away Trump’s Slanderous Public Attacks on His Character

Florida Governor defends himself after latest round of slurs from fellow Republican. As polls repeatedly indicate that DeSantis' popularity with Republican supporters outweighs Trump's, it is perhaps no surprise that Trump's criticisms of the Florida Governor are becoming more savage and personal.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Tackles the Harmful Effects of High Inflation on Florida Families – Offers $2 Billion of Tax Savings

Tax breaks intended to tackle the effects of 'Bidenflation'. On February 8, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the latest set of tax breaks and tax cuts - $2 billion of them - intended to help Floridians cope with the rising cost of living, as part of this year's state budget.

Read full story
205 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy