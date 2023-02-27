Ron DeSantis Tells Supporters “Failure Is a Choice, Freedom Is Worth Fighting For” at Florida Republican Donor Retreat

DeSantis launches new campaign at Palm Beach event

Ron DeSantis Photo by Twitter of RonDeSantisFL

On February 25 and 26, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a number of prominent Republican politicians, influencers and campaign donors at a retreat in Palm Beach, FL, in what seems to be the outset of a nationwide campaign to build influence, as well as to raise money in support of his political ambitions.

During the event, DeSantis launched his latest campaign video, entitled "Freedom is Worth Fighting For" - a video montage that recalls the many ways that the Florida Governor has championed freedom on behalf of Floridians, often while facing opposition from the Federal Government and state Democrats.

Courting donors and supporters

The event was widely attended by various Republican politicians from the wider United States, including Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Also in attendance was political commentator Dave Rubin, who DeSantis recently appeared with on-stage to discuss Rubin's new book - "Don't Burn This Country".

DeSantis himself will see his own book launched this week. Entitled "The Courage To Be Free", DeSantis appears to have outlined his political manifesto and a blueprint for how he would lead the United States if he were to gain the Republican nomination and subsequently lead the nation as President. That is of course still some way off (if indeed, DeSantis were even to declare himself in the running), but it seems likely.

Florida - a model of freedom?

For now though, it would seem that the priority for DeSantis is to gain financial support from donors and to build his profile across the nation. Last week he visited various Democrat-led states to share his perspective on law and order, and to talk to other Republicans about why Florida should be considered a model for how to get things done.

Following the event in Palm Beach, FL this weekend, DeSantis will shortly undertake a nationwide tour taking in states including Alabama, Texas and California.

Seeking to gain support in California?

It seems likely that the Florida Republican could receive a somewhat more hostile reception in California given his ongoing feud with California's Democratic governor - Gavin Newsom. The two governors have often grappled online and shared disparaging remarks between each other during press conferences.

Most recently, Newsom took a swipe at DeSantis for his proposed legislation to allow permit-less concealed carry of firearms, pointing out that guns kill more kids than cancer or cars. The pair frequently disagree, and in July last year Newsom took out a number of TV adverts broadcast on July 4, inviting Floridians to California since "freedom is under attack in Florida".

Time will tell whether DeSantis can gain the kind of financial support from donors that would be required to mount a campaign for the White House. Given his extensive efforts to build his profile amongst leading Republican donors, and to gain political support from voters outside of Florida, it seems that an announcement of his campaign for president must surely be coming soon?

