Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Continues To Call for ‘National Divorce’ – Democrats Should “Live in Their Own Filth”

MTG calls for division of United States

Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia Photo by Twitter of mtgreenee

On February 23, Georgia's most outspoken and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - continued to press for what she has termed a 'National Divorce".

After first floating the idea earlier this week, claiming that America should be carved up into Republican and Democrat states, then suggesting that Dems moving to red states should be denied voting rights for up to 5 years, her statements have become even more aggressive.

In a recent Tweet, MTG challenged that Democrats should be forced to face the conditions of deprivation that have emerged in many of the blue-leaning states:

"Just like the prodigal son, once the left gets to truly live in their own filth they have created without us, then they will be able to realize the error of their ways."

MTG loses another Republican ally?

MTG's comments were made in response to another Tweet from former ally of MTG - Republican Representative Matt Gaetz - who disagreed with Marge's call for secession of red states, claiming that a national divorce would be a disaster.

Speaking on Fox, Gaetz instead claiming that what America really needed to do was to focus its resources on American issues rather than sending further aid overseas - a point that many Republicans agree with, if one that's poorly and insensitively timed on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine after Russia invaded the nation one year ago.

What will national divorce solve?

Whether Taylor-Greene's contention that the United States being broken up into separate nations based on their dominant political preferences is a popular idea, well that seems unlikely and could only possibly lead to even more divisiveness within America than exists today. Furthermore, when fellow MAGA-Republicans like Matt Gaetz state that it would be a disaster, it seems to suggest that there's less political momentum behind the idea than Marge might like to think.

Furthermore, it would seem unlikely to chime with the political agenda of the one-term former president, Donald Trump, who seems intent on grasping as much power over as many people as possible rather than being content only to rule over those few citizens who are behind his ideas. Given MTG's aspirations to campaign as Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, this could well be an idea that the Georgia Republican is forced to drop, and quickly.

MTG continues her quest for attention

Meanwhile, it would seem that regardless of whether there is any measure in her proposals, Marjorie Taylor-Greene is content to keep pushing her fanciful and divisive ideas as long as they're getting her attention. It seems to be her mode of operation these days, and when she's not pushing bills that get voted down by landslides in Congress, she seems intent on spending her time fighting personal feuds.

In another bid to prove why a national divorce is necessary, on Feb 23 she recently posted on Twitter that because Republicans and Democrats can't agree whether opioids or guns are the greatest threat to American lives, it signalled a good reason to divide Republican and Democrat-led states.

If that's her best justification, that two significant issues are taking American lives and voters can't agree on which is more evil, then that seems a damning indictment of the nation today.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is genuinely focused on serving Georgia, or is she more interested in building her personal profile? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.