Marjorie Taylor-Greene Doubles-Down on Plan To Divide America: Democrats Moving to Red States Shouldn’t Vote for 5 Years

What about Republicans moving to blue states?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of sunsungirly

On February 21, just a day after Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - suggested that Republican and Democrat-leaning states should be carved up into separate nations, she went a step further in sharing her plans to divide America. Her idea it would seem, is that if Democrats move to Republican states, then they should be denied their right to vote in that state for a period of 5 years.

According to MTG, speaking in a TV interview with extreme-right Republican Charlie Kirk, Democrats are welcome in Red states but only if they're willing to leave their political views behind and happy to give up their right to a political voice:

"You can live there and you can work there, but you don't get to bring your values."

MTG's 'national divorce'

It's unclear, in Taylor-Greene's imaginary future, whether Republican voters moving to Blue states would suffer a similar denial of voting rights, and whether they would be expected to leave their values in the state where they've come from.

Sadly, this seems like just another sensationalist tactic from Taylor-Greene who seems to spend most of her time seeking publicity and causing outrage rather than serving the voters of Georgia who elected her to public office.

Fighting feuds and attacking other female politicians

MTG has spent much of the last few weeks since winning a second term in office, carving out a niche for herself as the loudest female voice amongst her fellow Republicans. It seems she's happy to devote the majority of her time in the public eye, trying to win publicity for herself, fighting her personal-feuds on social media and carrying out stunts in Congress to gain attention rather than actually serving the good people of Georgia who put her in power.

She recently unleashed a tirade of abuse and criticism towards fellow Republican Nikki Haley after she declared her candidacy for the 2024 election. MTG described Haley as "Bush in heels". While she's made no secret of her preference for Donald Trump as the presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024, she may also be threatened by the prospect of another woman rising within the ranks of the Republican party.

This might help explain the ferocity of her anger towards Haley. Then again, perhaps she's just doing and saying what Trump expects of her to demonstrate her continued loyalty?

MTG has even fallen-out with Lauren Boebert

It's not just challengers to Donald Trump who are falling out of favor with Taylor-Greene either. In the months since the midterm election in late 2022, relations appear to have become strained with another of the Georgia Republican's former closest allies.

After Colorado Republican - Lauren Boebert - managed to secure a second term in office (by the narrowest margin), her relationship with fellow-MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene appeared to hit the rocks. After Boebert suggested that she liked Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as a prospective presidential candidate, MTG launched a fierce defense of the one-term former president Donald Trump and was immediately critical of Boebert.

As she loses allies in the GOP, it would seem that MTG has decided that her path to political success is to come up with ever-more extreme ideas about how America should be run - her proposal to effectively 'divorce' Red and Blue states appears to be just the latest in a long line of sensationalist schemes.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should give up on pushing radical and divisive political ideas, and instead focus on serving the Georgians who voted her into office? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.