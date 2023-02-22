Marjorie Taylor-Greene Doubles-Down on Plan To Divide America: Democrats Moving to Red States Shouldn’t Vote for 5 Years

Toby Hazlewood

What about Republicans moving to blue states?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrU4r_0kwCmFNk00
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byTwitter of sunsungirly

On February 21, just a day after Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - suggested that Republican and Democrat-leaning states should be carved up into separate nations, she went a step further in sharing her plans to divide America. Her idea it would seem, is that if Democrats move to Republican states, then they should be denied their right to vote in that state for a period of 5 years.

According to MTG, speaking in a TV interview with extreme-right Republican Charlie Kirk, Democrats are welcome in Red states but only if they're willing to leave their political views behind and happy to give up their right to a political voice:

"You can live there and you can work there, but you don't get to bring your values."

MTG's 'national divorce'

It's unclear, in Taylor-Greene's imaginary future, whether Republican voters moving to Blue states would suffer a similar denial of voting rights, and whether they would be expected to leave their values in the state where they've come from.

Sadly, this seems like just another sensationalist tactic from Taylor-Greene who seems to spend most of her time seeking publicity and causing outrage rather than serving the voters of Georgia who elected her to public office.

Fighting feuds and attacking other female politicians

MTG has spent much of the last few weeks since winning a second term in office, carving out a niche for herself as the loudest female voice amongst her fellow Republicans. It seems she's happy to devote the majority of her time in the public eye, trying to win publicity for herself, fighting her personal-feuds on social media and carrying out stunts in Congress to gain attention rather than actually serving the good people of Georgia who put her in power.

She recently unleashed a tirade of abuse and criticism towards fellow Republican Nikki Haley after she declared her candidacy for the 2024 election. MTG described Haley as "Bush in heels". While she's made no secret of her preference for Donald Trump as the presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024, she may also be threatened by the prospect of another woman rising within the ranks of the Republican party.

This might help explain the ferocity of her anger towards Haley. Then again, perhaps she's just doing and saying what Trump expects of her to demonstrate her continued loyalty?

MTG has even fallen-out with Lauren Boebert

It's not just challengers to Donald Trump who are falling out of favor with Taylor-Greene either. In the months since the midterm election in late 2022, relations appear to have become strained with another of the Georgia Republican's former closest allies.

After Colorado Republican - Lauren Boebert - managed to secure a second term in office (by the narrowest margin), her relationship with fellow-MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene appeared to hit the rocks. After Boebert suggested that she liked Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis as a prospective presidential candidate, MTG launched a fierce defense of the one-term former president Donald Trump and was immediately critical of Boebert.

As she loses allies in the GOP, it would seem that MTG has decided that her path to political success is to come up with ever-more extreme ideas about how America should be run - her proposal to effectively 'divorce' Red and Blue states appears to be just the latest in a long line of sensationalist schemes.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene should give up on pushing radical and divisive political ideas, and instead focus on serving the Georgians who voted her into office? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Republican Party# GOP# Politics

Comments / 66

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
37K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene “Attacked by an Insane Woman and Her Adult Son” While in a Restaurant

MTG Complains that "people used to respect others" Late on February 27, Georgia's most outspoken and controversial Republican took to Twitter to announce that she and her staff had been "attacked by an insane woman... and her adult son" while out at a restaurant.

Read full story
271 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Tells Supporters “Failure Is a Choice, Freedom Is Worth Fighting For” at Florida Republican Donor Retreat

DeSantis launches new campaign at Palm Beach event. On February 25 and 26, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a number of prominent Republican politicians, influencers and campaign donors at a retreat in Palm Beach, FL, in what seems to be the outset of a nationwide campaign to build influence, as well as to raise money in support of his political ambitions.

Read full story
358 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis Releases New Book – “The Courage To Be Free” - and Offers Signed Copies for Super-Fans

On February 28, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis will release his new book, entitled "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival. The autobiography was announced in November, and many are seeing it as not only the Florida Republican taking the opportunity to share his story, but as a preview of his agenda and manifesto for his likely presidential campaign in 2024.

Read full story
21 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Continues To Call for ‘National Divorce’ – Democrats Should “Live in Their Own Filth”

On February 23, Georgia's most outspoken and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - continued to press for what she has termed a 'National Divorce". After first floating the idea earlier this week, claiming that America should be carved up into Republican and Democrat states, then suggesting that Dems moving to red states should be denied voting rights for up to 5 years, her statements have become even more aggressive.

Read full story
799 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for United States To Be Broken Up Into Republican and Democrat States

Secession may be MTG's grand plan, but is it Trump's?. On February 20 - Presidents Day - Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene lashed-out at President Biden for conducting a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine instead of spending the day in America. Her anger was such that late in the day, she took to Twitter to call for the United States to be broken-up into red and blue states, and for federal government to be made smaller, claiming that "everyone I talk to says this".

Read full story
642 comments
Atlanta, GA

More Handguns Seized by TSA at Atlanta Than at Any Other U.S. Airport – Will Constitutional Carry Make It Worse?

On February 20 reports confirmed that Atlanta, Georgia is once again the U.S. airport that tops the list for guns being found in passengers' hand baggage at TSA checkpoints - 448 guns were taken from bags in 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Republican Nikki Haley for President, Calling Her “Bush in Heels”

She's weak on the border too, according to Trump-fan MTG. On February 15, the day after South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the White House in 2024, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene chose to air her views on the candidate.

Read full story
122 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Promises $10 Million To Transport Immigrants From Florida to Sanctuary States With Signing of New Bill

DeSantis wades into "Biden's border crisis" On February 15, in an apparent bid to tackle Florida's perceived problem with illegal immigration, and possibly in a bid to grow his popularity with the Republican voter-base across the nation, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into effect. The bill will apportion $10 million to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida, and on to so-called 'sanctuary states', under the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”.

Read full story
24 comments
East Palestine, OH

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Democrat Buttigieg's Focus on "Inclusion and Chest Feeding" For Ohio Train Derailment

On February 14, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene threw fuel on the fire or her latest partisan feud, as she appeared on Fox News to rant about Democrat and Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Claims that Wall Street Investment Firms Are "Doing an End-Run" Around Politics and Floridian Freedoms

On February 13 in a video shared on his official Twitter account, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his latest tirade against the corrupting influences of the so-called 'woke' political agenda - the Wall Street investments that he claimed are "doing an end-run" around proper political process and the government that should lead "for the people".

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Strikes Out at Legacy Media Outlets for Using Anonymous Sources To Defend "Character Attacks"

DeSantis in favor of some freedoms, and not others?. After a week when Florida's Governor suffered an apparent character attack from the one-term former president Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis appeared on TV to rant about how legacy media outlets have gotten away with slanderous character assassinations of people like himself, by using anonymous sources as their defense for doing so.

Read full story
237 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrat Describes Proposed Permit-Less Carry of Guns As “Fascism” and Says Gov. DeSantis “Is Abusing His Power”

Rep. Maxwell Frost is furious about relaxed gun controls. On February 8 as all-eyes turned towards the Capitol Building in Washington, DC for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, various politicians took advantage of the heightened press-presence to air their views on current matters. Amongst them, was the Florida Democrat - Maxwell Frost - who chose to air his opinions on proposals for permit-less concealed carry of firearms taking one step closer to becoming law in Florida.

Read full story
504 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Swats Away Trump’s Slanderous Public Attacks on His Character

Florida Governor defends himself after latest round of slurs from fellow Republican. As polls repeatedly indicate that DeSantis' popularity with Republican supporters outweighs Trump's, it is perhaps no surprise that Trump's criticisms of the Florida Governor are becoming more savage and personal.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Tackles the Harmful Effects of High Inflation on Florida Families – Offers $2 Billion of Tax Savings

Tax breaks intended to tackle the effects of 'Bidenflation'. On February 8, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the latest set of tax breaks and tax cuts - $2 billion of them - intended to help Floridians cope with the rising cost of living, as part of this year's state budget.

Read full story
205 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Criticised for Congress Balloon Stunt Ahead of State of the Union Address

“She has to do something with all that hot air.”. On February 7, as American eyes turned towards Congress in readiness for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene did everything possible to gain attention for herself,. She was seen wandering around the halls of Congress, with a large white helium balloon trailing behind her.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gun Owners Are a Step Closer to Being Able To Carry Concealed Firearms Without a License

On February 7, Florida's House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10 votes to 5 to approve so-called constitutional carry of firearms in the Sunshine State. The vote, which followed party lines, means that bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners (those of-age, without criminal convictions) could be allowed to carry a concealed gun without requiring a license.

Read full story
119 comments
Florida State

Trump Who? Democrats Anticipate That DeSantis May Be the Bigger Threat to Biden’s Chance of Re-Election

Democrats now more focussed on how to tackle a presidential bid from Florida's young governor. Advisers and strategists for the Democrat Party are showing early concern at the prospect of Ron DeSantis as the GOP's candidate. DeSantis, who presides over a large, diverse and former swing state, could appeal to possible Biden voters and those who would otherwise lean Republican, but who were turned off by Trump’s volatility and political baggage.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Is Florida’s Insistence on Student Athletes Disclosing Menstrual History Actually an Attack on Trans Rights?

Critics question whether the proposal is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict trans and reproductive rights. Florida school districts are facing nationwide backlash for calling on students to supply records of their menstrual cycle, if they want to compete in their chosen sport.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

After DeSantis Tackles the NHL for ‘Woke Recruitment’, Animal Rights Campaigners Interfere With NHL All-Star Weekend

In January 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis took-on the National Hockey League after becoming aware of their intention to hold a recruitment event exclusively focused upon diverse job seekers who were pursuing careers in hockey.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy