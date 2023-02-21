Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for United States To Be Broken Up Into Republican and Democrat States

Secession may be MTG's grand plan, but is it Trump's?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald Trump Photo by Twitter of mtgreenee

On February 20 - Presidents Day - Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene lashed-out at President Biden for conducting a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine instead of spending the day in America. Her anger was such that late in the day, she took to Twitter to call for the United States to be broken-up into red and blue states, and for federal government to be made smaller, claiming that "everyone I talk to says this".

In the same day, she reaffirmed her commitment and devotion to the one-term former president and three-time loser Donald Trump who she claimed had won in 2016 and 2020, and would be victorious in the 2024 election too - a proposal that seems to go against numerous opinion polls that put Trump well behind Ron DeSantis of Florida and other potential candidates.

MTG threatened by "Bush in heels"?

It would seem quite clear that MTG has carved out a theoretical niche for herself as the loudest female voice amongst her fellow Republicans, and seems to devote the majority of her time these days in trying to garner publicity for herself, stoking personal-feuds on social media and carrying out stunts in Congress to gain attention rather than actually serving the good people of Georgia who put her in power.

Most recently, Taylor-Greene unleashed a tirade of abuse and criticism towards fellow Republican Nikki Haley after she declared her candidacy for the 2024 election. While MTG has made no secret of her preference for Donald Trump as the presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024, it also seems that she might be threatened by the prospect of another woman rising within the ranks of the Republican party. This could explain the scale of her anger towards Haley.

Then again, perhaps she's just toeing the line dictated by Trump?

Is secession the answer to anything?

Meanwhile, as far as Taylor-Greene's suggestion that "everyone" is behind the idea of the United States being broken up into separate nations based on their dominant political preferences - well that seems like a far-fetched solution and could only possibly lead to even more divisiveness within America than exists today.

What's more, it would seem unlikely to chime with the agenda of Donald Trump, who seems intent on grasping as much power over as many people as possible rather than being content only to rule over those few citizens who are behind his ideas.

For example, on February 20 Trump broadcast his latest idea for tackling bad behavior in schools, with a suggestion that with him in the White House, the Department of Justice will take over in schools and rule over "troubled youth":

"The consequences are swift, certain and strong and they will know that."

While some may believe there needs to be harsher treatment of poorly-behaving young people, there is nothing to suggest that Trump believes that secession is the way he intends to tackle divided factions within America.

It may well be that MTG needs to get back 'on-message' if she wants to stay on Trump's good side.

Do you believe that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is genuinely focused on serving the best interests of Georgia, or is she more interested in building her personal profile and dividing people based on political ideology? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.