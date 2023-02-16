Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Republican Nikki Haley for President, Calling Her “Bush in Heels”

She's weak on the border too, according to Trump-fan MTG

MTG and Nikki Haley Photo by Twitter of thehill

On February 15, the day after South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the White House in 2024, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene chose to air her views on the candidate.

Commenting on Twitter, MTG was unrelenting about Haley. She criticized Haley for her weak stance in regard to the southern border, comparing her to former president George Bush.

Her tweet suggested that Haley was little more than "Bush in heels" and suggested that if that was what the American people wanted, they'd opt for Liz Cheney instead.

Amusingly, Cheney actually came ahead of the one-term former president Donald Trump in a recent poll of potential Republican candidates, second after Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis. MTG has openly declared her complete loyalty to Trump after rumours have emerged and then grown that she could be his preferred presidential running mate.

MTG focused on outrage

Even if Taylor-Greene's loyalties lay firmly with Trump, many Republicans might wonder if it's professional or dignified for the Georgia Representative to talk in such derogatory terms about a member of the same party, and also about another female politician.

Sadly MTG seems to have no filter and seems content to gain publicity for herself via outrageous comments and attention-seeking actions rather than by being a successful or effective politician, acting on the behalf of her constituents.

As President Biden prepared to give his 'State of the Union' address to congress last week, Taylor-Greene chose to seek attention for herself, roaming the corridors of the Capitol while trailing a large white balloon behind her. It was an apparent bid to remind the nation about Biden's recent actions in relation to the Chinese balloon that was eventually shot down in U.S. airspace.

She's also not shy about fighting out her own personal feuds and vendettas on Twitter too - her longstanding feud with Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a great example of this.

Trumps team tackle Haley

It would seem that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is doing everything to toe-the-line for her political idol, Donald Trump.

Since Haley announced her candidacy for president, the Trump camp has begun its campaign to destroy her chances of interfering with three-time loser Trump's campaign. Haley served in Trump's team as United Nations Ambassador. As was the case for most serving under Trump though, personalities got in the way and Haley was removed from her post.

As has been the case with rumors of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis considering a run for the White House in 2024, Trump clearly feels threatened by any other politician showing an interest in the Republican nomination. After DeSantis showed interest (although he has never formally declared his candidacy - as yet), Trump immediately started mocking him and seeking to poke holes in his competence and credibility.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of Victorshi2020

With her derogatory comments on Nikki Haley, it would seem that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is doing what she thinks is right and necessary to show unwavering support for Trump. What may be missing from her actions and statements is any sign of her being focused on serving the needs of Georgians who nominated her for a second term in office.

Haley better get used to such treatment from Trump and from Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Haley better get used to such treatment from Trump and from Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene.