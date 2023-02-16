Governor DeSantis Promises $10 Million To Transport Immigrants From Florida to Sanctuary States With Signing of New Bill

DeSantis wades into "Biden's border crisis"

Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Twitter of GovRonDeSantis

On February 15, in an apparent bid to tackle Florida's perceived problem with illegal immigration, and possibly in a bid to grow his popularity with the Republican voter-base across the nation, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into effect. The bill will apportion $10 million to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida, and on to so-called 'sanctuary states', under the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”.

Florida's lawmakers have backed the Republican Governor's proposals and with it passing for signing, it means that the transportation of immigrants out of the Sunshine State could commence shortly.

It follows an extraordinary event last year, where DeSantis approved the use of Floridian money to transport around 50 immigrants on charter flights to Martha's Vineyard. While many speculated that this was a publicity stunt, intended to draw attention onto DeSantis as he entered discussions over the southern border crisis, it now seems clear that it was far from a one-off.

Tackling "Biden's border crisis"

The relocation of immigrants from Florida to a so-called sanctuary city within a Democrat-controlled state is the latest move by a Republican governor to push back against what DeSantis has repeatedly termed 'Biden's Border Crisis'.

As far back as December 2021, DeSantis warned that illegal immigrants ending up in Florida would be relocated to Democratic 'sanctuary states' in order to place ownership of the problem with President Biden and the federal government.

His actions in supporting the relocation of immigrants echoes the actions of many other Republican state governors around the nation. In September 2022, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas was criticized for using immigrants as political pawns, after he bragged online about having shipped over 11,000 immigrants out of Texas by bus, to destinations including Washington DC, New York and Chicago.

It seems clear that Governor DeSantis sees the influx of immigrants into the U.S. as an issue not just for states bordering Mexico, but also for Florida.

It's a humanitarian issue too of course, and few Americans would likely want to switch places with those seeking a better life in another country where they faced being transported around from state-to-state like cattle.

A humanitarian crisis made worse by drug smuggling

The effect of immigrants, the inhumane treatment of humans by people-traffickers and the flow of illegal Fentanyl and other drugs into Florida has been a hot-topic for DeSantis throughout 2022 and remains so in 2023 - particularly as he seeks to build his standing in the wider Republican party.

Northwest Florida alone, saw a 354% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2020 to 2021, and such alarming statistics help to explain why the drug is so concerning, particularly when so much of the drug and counterfeit versions of it appears to be flowing into the U.S. via the southern border.

How quickly the immigrant transportation scheme takes effect, remains to be seen. It seems likely though that DeSantis will want to appear tough and committed to his word by mobilizing the first transport quickly. Time will tell.

Do you think that Governor DeSantis is right to focus so much of Florida's money on such an initiative? Should he be adopting a more humanitarian approach to a complex issue? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.