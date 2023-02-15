Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Democrat Buttigieg's Focus on "Inclusion and Chest Feeding" For Ohio Train Derailment

MTG starts new feud with Democrat Pete Buttigieg

Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo by Twitter of sunsungirly

On February 14, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene threw fuel on the fire or her latest partisan feud, as she appeared on Fox News to rant about Democrat and Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

In her remarks, Taylor-Greene attempted to blame Buttigieg and the Biden administration for failing to attend to the nation's rail infrastructure, and claimed that it was Buttigieg's alternate priorities that were ultimately to blame for the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Her comments were a mix of attacks against Buttigieg for his apparent inaction in addressing the ailing railway infrastructure in favor of other political priorities, as well as a reference to a homophobic slight that originates in a slur made by MTG's fellow-MAGA Republican, Lauren Boebert.

According to Taylor-Greene:

"The real problem is Pete Buttigieg. He's the Secretary of Transportation and he's more interested in equity and inclusion in his hiring practices and grant-giving schemes, and obviously probably chest feeding or something like that, than he is rail safety. And that's where we have real danger in our country."

Chest Feeding?

As Secretary of Transportation and a supporter of the Democrats' proposals to invest $1.2 Trillion in U.S. infrastructure, Buttigieg will undoubtedly be keen to understand the root cause of the train derailment in Ohio, as well as ensuring that similar disasters are avoided in future.

However, MTG's choice of words during her rant on Fox is unhelpful, and yet sadly typical of how she chooses to operate - in a way that gets her as much attention as possible through the outrage she causes. Another recent example of this behavior was to wander around the Capitol building trailing a large white balloon on the day of the State of the Union address.

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten adopted twins in September 2021, and Boebert was quick to attack the Democrat for taking parental-leave from his work as a politician. In Boebert's terms:

"Meanwhile, you have Secretary of Transportation, good ol' Mayor Pete. Mayor Pete is still at home trying to figure out how to chest feed (his babies)."

She continued:

"Somebody ought to tell him so he can get back to work."

Boebert has been widely criticized for these comments and many other of her actions. Meanwhile, it would seem that Marjorie Taylor-Greene - an occasional ally of Boebert has seen fit to revive her homophobic slight as a means of attacking Buttigieg and somehow using this to blame him for the Ohio train derailment.

Who started the feud?

Last week, Buttigieg had appeared in an online interview with Brian Tyler Cohen in which he had taken MTG apart for her behavior during President Biden's 'State of the Union' address to Congress.

It might be argued that the feud has been contributed to by both the Democrat and the Republican, but for MTG this seems like just another enemy for her to add to her list. In recent weeks she's also regularly clashed on Twitter, with New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

While the Georgia Republican may feel she's doing a good job of scoring points against her Democratic opponents, many residents of Georgia who voted for the Representative may find themselves wondering what she's doing for them.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene conducts herself in a way that's positive for the Georgians who voted for her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.