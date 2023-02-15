East Palestine, OH

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Democrat Buttigieg's Focus on "Inclusion and Chest Feeding" For Ohio Train Derailment

Toby Hazlewood

MTG starts new feud with Democrat Pete Buttigieg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoMsB_0ko8Mprp00
Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byTwitter of sunsungirly

On February 14, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene threw fuel on the fire or her latest partisan feud, as she appeared on Fox News to rant about Democrat and Secretary for Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

In her remarks, Taylor-Greene attempted to blame Buttigieg and the Biden administration for failing to attend to the nation's rail infrastructure, and claimed that it was Buttigieg's alternate priorities that were ultimately to blame for the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Her comments were a mix of attacks against Buttigieg for his apparent inaction in addressing the ailing railway infrastructure in favor of other political priorities, as well as a reference to a homophobic slight that originates in a slur made by MTG's fellow-MAGA Republican, Lauren Boebert.

According to Taylor-Greene:

"The real problem is Pete Buttigieg. He's the Secretary of Transportation and he's more interested in equity and inclusion in his hiring practices and grant-giving schemes, and obviously probably chest feeding or something like that, than he is rail safety. And that's where we have real danger in our country."

Chest Feeding?

As Secretary of Transportation and a supporter of the Democrats' proposals to invest $1.2 Trillion in U.S. infrastructure, Buttigieg will undoubtedly be keen to understand the root cause of the train derailment in Ohio, as well as ensuring that similar disasters are avoided in future.

However, MTG's choice of words during her rant on Fox is unhelpful, and yet sadly typical of how she chooses to operate - in a way that gets her as much attention as possible through the outrage she causes. Another recent example of this behavior was to wander around the Capitol building trailing a large white balloon on the day of the State of the Union address.

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten adopted twins in September 2021, and Boebert was quick to attack the Democrat for taking parental-leave from his work as a politician. In Boebert's terms:

"Meanwhile, you have Secretary of Transportation, good ol' Mayor Pete. Mayor Pete is still at home trying to figure out how to chest feed (his babies)."

She continued:

"Somebody ought to tell him so he can get back to work."

Boebert has been widely criticized for these comments and many other of her actions. Meanwhile, it would seem that Marjorie Taylor-Greene - an occasional ally of Boebert has seen fit to revive her homophobic slight as a means of attacking Buttigieg and somehow using this to blame him for the Ohio train derailment.

Who started the feud?

Last week, Buttigieg had appeared in an online interview with Brian Tyler Cohen in which he had taken MTG apart for her behavior during President Biden's 'State of the Union' address to Congress.

It might be argued that the feud has been contributed to by both the Democrat and the Republican, but for MTG this seems like just another enemy for her to add to her list. In recent weeks she's also regularly clashed on Twitter, with New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

While the Georgia Republican may feel she's doing a good job of scoring points against her Democratic opponents, many residents of Georgia who voted for the Representative may find themselves wondering what she's doing for them.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene conducts herself in a way that's positive for the Georgians who voted for her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Georgia# Marjorie Taylor Greene# Pete Buttigieg# Politics# Ohio Train Derailment

Comments / 3

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
37K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for United States To Be Broken Up Into Republican and Democrat States

Secession may be MTG's grand plan, but is it Trump's?. On February 20 - Presidents Day - Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene lashed-out at President Biden for conducting a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine instead of spending the day in America. Her anger was such that late in the day, she took to Twitter to call for the United States to be broken-up into red and blue states, and for federal government to be made smaller, claiming that "everyone I talk to says this".

Read full story
513 comments
Atlanta, GA

More Handguns Seized by TSA at Atlanta Than at Any Other U.S. Airport – Will Constitutional Carry Make It Worse?

On February 20 reports confirmed that Atlanta, Georgia is once again the U.S. airport that tops the list for guns being found in passengers' hand baggage at TSA checkpoints - 448 guns were taken from bags in 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Republican Nikki Haley for President, Calling Her “Bush in Heels”

She's weak on the border too, according to Trump-fan MTG. On February 15, the day after South Carolina Republican Nikki Haley declared her candidacy for the White House in 2024, Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene chose to air her views on the candidate.

Read full story
119 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Promises $10 Million To Transport Immigrants From Florida to Sanctuary States With Signing of New Bill

DeSantis wades into "Biden's border crisis" On February 15, in an apparent bid to tackle Florida's perceived problem with illegal immigration, and possibly in a bid to grow his popularity with the Republican voter-base across the nation, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into effect. The bill will apportion $10 million to transport illegal immigrants out of Florida, and on to so-called 'sanctuary states', under the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Claims that Wall Street Investment Firms Are "Doing an End-Run" Around Politics and Floridian Freedoms

On February 13 in a video shared on his official Twitter account, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his latest tirade against the corrupting influences of the so-called 'woke' political agenda - the Wall Street investments that he claimed are "doing an end-run" around proper political process and the government that should lead "for the people".

Read full story
179 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Strikes Out at Legacy Media Outlets for Using Anonymous Sources To Defend "Character Attacks"

DeSantis in favor of some freedoms, and not others?. After a week when Florida's Governor suffered an apparent character attack from the one-term former president Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis appeared on TV to rant about how legacy media outlets have gotten away with slanderous character assassinations of people like himself, by using anonymous sources as their defense for doing so.

Read full story
237 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrat Describes Proposed Permit-Less Carry of Guns As “Fascism” and Says Gov. DeSantis “Is Abusing His Power”

Rep. Maxwell Frost is furious about relaxed gun controls. On February 8 as all-eyes turned towards the Capitol Building in Washington, DC for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, various politicians took advantage of the heightened press-presence to air their views on current matters. Amongst them, was the Florida Democrat - Maxwell Frost - who chose to air his opinions on proposals for permit-less concealed carry of firearms taking one step closer to becoming law in Florida.

Read full story
504 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Swats Away Trump’s Slanderous Public Attacks on His Character

Florida Governor defends himself after latest round of slurs from fellow Republican. As polls repeatedly indicate that DeSantis' popularity with Republican supporters outweighs Trump's, it is perhaps no surprise that Trump's criticisms of the Florida Governor are becoming more savage and personal.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Tackles the Harmful Effects of High Inflation on Florida Families – Offers $2 Billion of Tax Savings

Tax breaks intended to tackle the effects of 'Bidenflation'. On February 8, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the latest set of tax breaks and tax cuts - $2 billion of them - intended to help Floridians cope with the rising cost of living, as part of this year's state budget.

Read full story
204 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Criticised for Congress Balloon Stunt Ahead of State of the Union Address

“She has to do something with all that hot air.”. On February 7, as American eyes turned towards Congress in readiness for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene did everything possible to gain attention for herself,. She was seen wandering around the halls of Congress, with a large white helium balloon trailing behind her.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gun Owners Are a Step Closer to Being Able To Carry Concealed Firearms Without a License

On February 7, Florida's House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee voted 10 votes to 5 to approve so-called constitutional carry of firearms in the Sunshine State. The vote, which followed party lines, means that bill HB543 is a step closer to becoming law, and by the summer of 2023 legally entitled gun owners (those of-age, without criminal convictions) could be allowed to carry a concealed gun without requiring a license.

Read full story
119 comments
Florida State

Trump Who? Democrats Anticipate That DeSantis May Be the Bigger Threat to Biden’s Chance of Re-Election

Democrats now more focussed on how to tackle a presidential bid from Florida's young governor. Advisers and strategists for the Democrat Party are showing early concern at the prospect of Ron DeSantis as the GOP's candidate. DeSantis, who presides over a large, diverse and former swing state, could appeal to possible Biden voters and those who would otherwise lean Republican, but who were turned off by Trump’s volatility and political baggage.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Is Florida’s Insistence on Student Athletes Disclosing Menstrual History Actually an Attack on Trans Rights?

Critics question whether the proposal is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict trans and reproductive rights. Florida school districts are facing nationwide backlash for calling on students to supply records of their menstrual cycle, if they want to compete in their chosen sport.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

After DeSantis Tackles the NHL for ‘Woke Recruitment’, Animal Rights Campaigners Interfere With NHL All-Star Weekend

In January 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis took-on the National Hockey League after becoming aware of their intention to hold a recruitment event exclusively focused upon diverse job seekers who were pursuing careers in hockey.

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s House Republicans Approve Plan To Refund $1 Billion to State Income Tax Payers This Year

Gov. Kemp's plan to help with the cost-of-living crisis. On February 2, Republican legislators in Georgia's House approved plans that will see $2 billion in tax breaks for the peach state - including $1 billion in property taxes, and a further $1 billion that will be returned as an income tax rebate. The spending spree forms part of a $32.6 billion budget for the coming year.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?

His recent visits have benefited the Republican Party. On February 9, after delivering the State of the Union address to the citizens of the United States, it has been confirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden will head to Tampa, Florida. His visit to the Sunshine State is part of a 20-state tour, and during his visit he'll address social security, healthcare costs and Medicare.

Read full story
319 comments
Georgia State

New York’s AOC Slams Georgia’s Taylor-Greene: “It’s Uncomfortable Serving With People” Who Try To Incite Violence Online

Politicians clash in first committee meeting of 2023. It's no secret that there's no love lost between Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but on February 2 the latest episode in their ongoing feud, exploded on Twitter.

Read full story
2177 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Calls for the ATF To Be Abolished for Threatening Constitutional Freedoms With Its Pistol Brace Ban

On February 1, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz added his voice to those amongst the more extreme fringes of the GOP who have called for the defunding or abolishment of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms - the ATF - in response to a recent law that bans the use of pistol braces on certain types of gun.

Read full story
622 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Strikes Out at Supposed Federal Ban: “They Want Your Gas Stove, We’re Not Gonna Let That Happen”

On February 1, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record-breaking budget of $114.8 billion for the forthcoming financial year. What captured the most attention though, wasn't so much the scale of proposed investment for the Sunshine State, but rather the inclusion of a $7 million tax break that is intended to encourage Floridians to buy gas stoves, suspending sales tax on the domestic appliances.

Read full story
416 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy