Gov. DeSantis Tackles the Harmful Effects of High Inflation on Florida Families – Offers $2 Billion of Tax Savings

Tax breaks intended to tackle the effects of 'Bidenflation'

On February 8, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the latest set of tax breaks and tax cuts - $2 billion of them - intended to help Floridians cope with the rising cost of living, as part of this year's state budget.

Sharing his proposals on Twitter, DeSantis reflected that the measures were necessary due to the:

..."high inflation hurting families across the country."

He continued:

"...here in Florida, we are providing meaningful relief to help those grappling with rising costs."

'Bidenflation' to blame

DeSantis has been unrelenting in the past, placing the blame for the record levels of inflation witnessed in the last 12 months being the fault of the Democratic administration under President Biden. DeSantis has even gone as far as to use the term 'Bidenflation' to describe the situation where the cost of goods and services is outpacing the purchasing power of the money in peoples' pockets.

Other Republicans have been even more forthright in placing the blame with the Biden Administration. Florida Senator Rick Scott went as far as to suggest that Biden should "wake up or resign" over the situation faced by the American economy.

While there are early signs that the situation may be easing a little, there's still a long way to go before many Floridians feel able to make financial ends meet again.

No tax on pet food, toys or gas stoves?

This will be the second year where Governor DeSantis has initiated tax breaks and sales tax holidays on many common goods. In 2022 he announced a number of sales tax holidays, including one on gasoline that took effect just before the midterm elections. While that might have been a transparent means of winning a few extra votes, it also helped Floridians deal with the rising cost of living.

With news last week that Governor Kemp in neighboring Georgia had announced $1 billion of tax breaks, it would seem that DeSantis felt compelled to do the same.

While the tax breaks seem to mainly be focused on families - including breaks on diapers, toys, kids' books and school supplies, DeSantis has also taken the opportunity to strike a political point. In late January he tackled a supposed forthcoming ban on the sale of gas stoves, based on comments made by President Biden.

DeSantis took the opportunity to protest this apparent infringement of Floridian freedoms to cook on gas, and since then has been selling 'Don't tread on me'-themed merchandise that features a gas stove instead of the customary coiled snake or alligator often seen on other DeSantis merchandise.

While some of the tax breaks will be more valuable to average Floridians than others, there's a clear sense here that the Governor does seem to want to help families deal with the out of control costs of living. If the budget is approved by state legislators then Floridians can expect the tax breaks to start taking effect throughout this year.

