YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight Restored

Toby Hazlewood

An incredible act of generosity by the YouTube star

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1jav_0kX6vOA200
Screenshot from Mr Beast's VideoPhoto byYouTube of MrBeast

You may not have heard of the YouTube star known as 'Mr Beast', but he has become something of an online legend for his hugely-entertaining videos, and the incredible acts of charity and kindness that he regularly extends to others. With over 120 million followers on YouTube he has made incredible sums of money, and yet Mr Beast - aka Jimmy Donaldson - isn't content to just sit on his fortune.

Instead, he's motivated to help others however he can. His most recent campaign, reported on January 29 saw him partner with an ophthalmologist and surgeon from Jacksonville, Florida to pay for 1,000 people to have their eyesight restored.

The video for Mr Beast's latest stunt has already received over 54 million views. More importantly perhaps, 1,000 people from around the world have had their eyesight restored thanks to the generosity of the YouTuber and Dr Levenson's organization - SEE International who coordinated the surgery.

Amongst those beneficiaries of the random act of kindness, were 40 Floridians whose names were sourced from homeless shelters and free eyecare clinics in the Sunshine State.

Mr Beast - a force for good

Mr Beast himself, is just 24-years-old and has made quite the name for himself through his exploits on YouTube.

With an estimated net worth in excess of $105 million he is undoubtedly a success, but unlike many of his peers in the world of online celebrity, he has always attempted to blend being entertaining and engaging for his estimated 212 million followers across all platforms, with doing good with the money that he makes, and literally 'sharing the wealth'.

His recent stunts have included hosting his own real-life version of the cult TV show 'The Squid Games' (without the threat of death for competitors), as well as challenges where competitors have to be the last to stay in a circle or touching a car or aircraft in order to win the prize.

While entertaining, there's also a serious benefit to many of his stunts - as was evidenced in the recent bid to help 1,000 blind people to see once more.

A force for philanthropy

As well as gifting 40 Floridians and 960 others the ability to see once more, Mr Beast also made specific gifts to some of the participants, including giving a further $10,000 to one of the benefactors.

His other charitable acts have more global impact too. Through his 'Team Trees' project, Mr Beast is attempting to fund the planting of 20 million trees. His 'Team Seas' project has also funded the removal of over 33 million pounds of plastic trash from the oceans since it was started by the YouTuber.

Undoubtedly some of the good done by these organizations is funded by public donations, but none of it would be possible without the personal brand built by Mr Beast, and his own determination to do more with his fame than simply to live a rich life for himself.

For those who've had their eyesight restored as a result of the generosity of Mr Beast and the charity work of Dr Levenson, this is a true demonstration of the good that can be done by humanity.

Have you enjoyed any or Mr Beast's videos on YouTube? Do you believe that online stars (and all celebrities for that matter) could do more good with their wealth? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Mr Beast# YouTube# Philanthropy# Charity

Comments / 26

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
37K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Florida State

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Calls for the ATF To Be Abolished for Threatening Constitutional Freedoms With Its Pistol Brace Ban

On February 1, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz added his voice to those amongst the more extreme fringes of the GOP who have called for the defunding or abolishment of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms - the ATF - in response to a recent law that bans the use of pistol braces on certain types of gun.

Read full story
115 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis Strikes Out at Supposed Federal Ban: “They Want Your Gas Stove, We’re Not Gonna Let That Happen”

On February 1, Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record-breaking budget of $114.8 billion for the forthcoming financial year. What captured the most attention though, wasn't so much the scale of proposed investment for the Sunshine State, but rather the inclusion of a $7 million tax break that is intended to encourage Floridians to buy gas stoves, suspending sales tax on the domestic appliances.

Read full story
78 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023

Less than half of the US currently has access to legal sports betting. With the NFL Conference Championship Weekend complete, football fans are now eagerly anticipating the 2023 Super Bowl. The winner of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the winner of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the 2023 head to head. Both teams were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, so when they face off on February 12, it promises to be an exciting game.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida’s Rep. Matt Gaetz Accuses AT&T of “Blatant Censorship” After It Stops Broadcasting Newsmax on DirecTV Service

On January 31, Florida man and Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on the conservative news outlet - Newsmax - to express his anger that the network had been removed from the DirecTV service operated by the AT&T corporation.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their Pets

Cost of living crisis and increased immigration is causing record intake levels at shelters. In December 2022 a Forbes Advisor Survey reported that an overwhelming majority (78%) of current pet owners in the US had acquired pets during the pandemic.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Appointed to Sub-Committee Investigating Pandemic Origins: Kevin McCarthy Stands by Her

Will she bring an impartial perspective to the investigation?. On Sunday January 29, Republican Kevin McCarthy appeared on 'Face the Nation' on CBS, where he defended the recent appointment of Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene to an oversight committee that will investigate the origins of the global pandemic.

Read full story
99 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Reaffirms Her Devotion to Trump: “He Is Fired Up… He Is Going To Win”

On January 28, as the one-term former president Donald Trump embarked upon a series of campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene used the opportunity to remind her followers on Twitter just how loyal she is to Trump's cause. She gave her assessment of Trump's state of mind, and was enthusiastic to say the least:

Read full story
230 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat

On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Read full story
408 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Now Heavily Rumoured To Be Angling for Role As Trump’s Vice President

Is the Georgia Congresswoman making moves to become second in command in 2024?. It's no secret that MTG is a staunch supporter of the former one-term president, but the rumour-mill is now working overtime on the notion that she is making moves to become Trump's running mate on the 2024 presidential campaign.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.

Read full story
535 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the Tournament

On January 22, the one-term former president and golf enthusiast - Donald Trump - pulled off his latest feat of sporting prowess after he triumphed in the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read full story
132 comments
Florida State

TV News Anchor Suggests That DeSantis Shouldn’t “Cross Trump” and Should Wait Until 2026 When He Won’t Face “The Champ”

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't yet confirmed (or denied) that he'll be running for President on behalf of the Republican party in 2024, but that hasn't stopped politicians, commentators and the media from offering him campaign advice.

Read full story
122 comments

Invitations to Forthcoming Trump Rally Met With Indifference by South Carolina Lawmakers

Unsuccessful attempts to garner key support in South Carolina spells bad news for Trump's candidacy. The Washington Post reports that Trump’s team has been making “pleading phone calls” to potential supporters across the state, requesting their attendance and support at a party this weekend, but many are responding with a non-committal lack of enthusiasm. The reality is that few are yet ready to commit to supporting Trump as 2024 candidate for the GOP, in view of potential strong alternative contenders in state.

Read full story
311 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis To Target Trans Rights in Florida Universities?

Governor looks set to clamp down on healthcare funding for universities where gender reassignment is supported. January has been a busy month for Florida's Governor. In the latest of a number of somewhat controversial, anti-liberal moves, a memo became public, dated January 11, from DeSantis' Office and Budget Policy Director Chris Spencer. It was addressed to all 12 Florida State University System institutions and requested various data related to “persons suffering from gender dysphoria” who have sought care at a state university-funded health facility.

Read full story
90 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Needs Educating so That She Won’t Fall for Conspiracy Theories, Says Texas Republican

She says she'd "gotten sucked into some things..." On January 22, a Texan Republican - Representative Michael McCaul - appeared on ABC news, and addressed the recent admission by Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene just a week earlier, that she had previously fallen for conspiracy theories that she'd encountered on the internet.

Read full story
120 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Continues Florida’s ‘War on Woke’, Angers Educators After Rejecting High School African-American Studies Course

Governor Ron DeSantis has been vocal about his administration being committed to removing so-called 'woke politics' from the state. In his inaugural address at the start of his second term as governor of Florida, DeSantis reminded his citizens that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die". However, his latest move may be a sign of the kind of resistance that DeSantis and his leaders face while waging this war, given the backlash it has received.

Read full story
70 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors

"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.

Read full story
143 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Responds To Biden's Threat To Ban Gas Stoves With New Fundraising Merch - 'Don't Tread on Florida' Aprons

DeSantis protecting Florida's freedom to cook on gas?. In one of the more eye-catching news events of the year so-far, President Biden made a statement in early January that prompted outrage from various Republican politicians and conservative pundits, that his administration was considering a possible ban on the sale of gas stoves.

Read full story
100 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene To Be Reinstated to Oversight Committees – Starting With Homeland Security

On January 18, Georgia's most divisive Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene appeared on Fox with Sean Hannity and shared that she's being reinstated to House Oversight Committees following the successful appointment of Kevin McCarthy to Speaker of the House.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy