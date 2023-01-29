Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Reaffirms Her Devotion to Trump: “He Is Fired Up… He Is Going To Win”

MTG more focused on Trump than her constituents?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Trump Photo by Shutterstock

On January 28, as the one-term former president Donald Trump embarked upon a series of campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene used the opportunity to remind her followers on Twitter just how loyal she is to Trump's cause. She gave her assessment of Trump's state of mind, and was enthusiastic to say the least:

"He sounds amazing! He is fired up! He loves this country! He is going to win!"

While Taylor-Greene remains as enthusiastic about Trump as ever, her support for the one-term president seems largely at odds with much of the rest of the Republican core, the conservative media and even Republican donors, all who have expressed concerns about him, and cynicism about his chances of re-election.

Perhaps the reason for MTG's enthusiasm is borne out of her belief that she'll be his running mate for the White House in 2024 if he should win the GOP's nomination.

MTG for VP?

Back in 2022 it emerged that Taylor-Greene was amongst the most hotly-rumored candidates to run with Donald Trump, and her desire for that dubious honor haven't dulled at all since. Sources close to MTG, have spoken to NBC about her intentions. On the subject of her career aspirations, former Trump aide Steve Bannon commented:

"This is no shrinking violet. She's ambitious — she's not shy about that, nor should she be. She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP."

A lack of enthusiasm for Trump

Meanwhile, MTG may want to consider whether Trump's is really the star she wants to attach herself to, given the apparent apathy that's greeted his return to the political stage.

Just last week, reports suggested that Trump’s team has been making “pleading phone calls” to potential supporters across South Carolina, requesting support at a Trump campaign party this weekend, but many were apparently responding with a non-committal lack of enthusiasm.

The reality is that few are yet ready to commit to supporting Trump as 2024 candidate for the GOP, in view of potential strong alternative contenders in South Carolina, and in the wider United States, including Ron DeSantis of Florida.

MTG and Trump a good fit?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene is undeniably divisive, direct and unafraid to voice controversial opinions, She has rapidly become a figurehead for the pro-Trump far right since her election to Congress in 2020. In that regard, a partnership with Trump would seem an obvious match.

However, her detractors are quick to refer to a litany of extreme views she has expressed since being in the public eye, which must have undermined her credibility to some degree. She seems to constantly court controversy.

Earlier this month a long-standing Republican - Michael McCaul of Texas was quoted as saying that it was the responsibility of other Republicans to "educate" MTG so that she improves her standing and is less-likely to become a mouthpiece for nonsense theories.

MTG, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Photo by Twitter of mtgreenee

Her political judgment is questionable too. On January 26 she proposed an amendment that suffered a humiliating bipartisan defeat, with 418 votes against and only 14 votes for (including her own). Such moves do nothing to enhance her credibility, and they may even be a factor in Trump choosing an alternate running-mate if he wins the nomination.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that the world can count on more Tweets and statements by MTG on behalf of Trump.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene would be a suitable presidential running-mate for Donald Trump? Do you think she's more focused on her future political career than on doing the right thing for Georgians who voted for her? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.