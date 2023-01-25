Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the Tournament

Taking golf (and cheating) to the next level?

Trump on Golf Course Photo by Shutterstock

On January 22, the one-term former president and golf enthusiast - Donald Trump - pulled off his latest feat of sporting prowess after he triumphed in the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

His victory in the competition is all the more impressive given that Trump didn‘t even play the first round of the two-day event. Instead he was in North Carolina on Saturday January 21, attending the funeral of the Vlogger known as ’Diamond’, of Diamond and Silk fame.

Trump bragged upon his victory on the Truth Social platform, pointing out how well he had played, and claiming that his victory was testament to his physical fitness as well as his skills on the course. He didn’t address how it was possible to have beaten the field in spite of having only played one of two rounds. In his social media post, Trump bragged:

”Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher.”

His competitors noted that as they registered on day two of the competition, Trump‘s name was at the top of the leaderboard with a 5-point lead that had miraculously appeared overnight.

Trump’s triumphs on the golf course

His unlikely victory in the recent tournament at Palm Beach seems typical of the kind of accomplishment that the one-term former president likes to claim has happened. During another round of golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in March last year, he claimed to have hit a hole-in-one.

He seemed to be so concerned about confirming the shot, that he felt compelled to issue a statement on his own personal website as well as a video short of him claiming the ball from the cup, on his own social media platform - Truth Social.

Following what he claimed had been "many people asking" for details, he issued a lengthy statement via his own website, describing the shot - a 181-yard 5 iron into a stiff breeze. The shot was apparently witnessed by his playing partners - former champion golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.

A hole-in-one may be a possibility for someone who plays golf as much as Trump. However, a victory in a tournament that he didn’t even compete in for one of the two rounds seems a little far-fetched, even for someone who stretches the truth as much as Trump!

Trump golfed plenty during his presidency

It could be argued that for someone who golfs as much as Trump, he should be responsible for a few hole-in-ones and tournament victories (if he actually competed in them). According to the website Trumpgolfcount.com, he took an estimated 298 golfing trips during his 4-year presidency, and played at least 150 times. There have been numerous allegations of his regular cheating, documented in the book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump by sports journalist Rick Reilly.

As Reilly puts it in the book:

“If Trump is a 2.8 [handicap],Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter.”

According to the National Hole-In-One registry, a hole-in-one is recorded once in every 3,500 rounds played in the USA. Statistics suggest that between 1 and 2% of golfers make a hole-in-one every year, and it seems likely that for someone who golfs as much as Trump does, that he'd have scored at least a few.

Trump at Trump National Golf Club Photo by Shutterstock

Even then, few honest golfers could claim a victory in a tournament that they hadn’t completed! The other golfers who competed in the Palm Beach competition may feel aggrieved, or given Trump‘s history they might not be at all surprised by his declaration of victory!

Are you surprised that Trump was brazen enough to declare victory in the Palm Beach golf competition? Do you think his lack of honesty makes Trump a good candidate for another term as president? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.