TV News Anchor Suggests That DeSantis Shouldn’t “Cross Trump” and Should Wait Until 2026 When He Won’t Face “The Champ”

Should DeSantis be intimidated by Trump?

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis hasn't yet confirmed (or denied) that he'll be running for President on behalf of the Republican party in 2024, but that hasn't stopped politicians, commentators and the media from offering him campaign advice.

While opinion seems divided, with some (including Trump) suggesting DeSantis should back off and many opinion polls showing him with a significant lead over Trump, the latest viewpoint has been expressed by MSNBC anchor - Joe Scarborough. He suggested on January 20 that instead of dealing with Trump in 2024, it would be far simpler to wait until 2026 before launching his campaign for the White House - that way he doesn't have to risk incurring the wrath of the one-term former president.

Doubts about DeSantis?

After a convincing, double-digit win over Democrat Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis has been riding the crest of a wave in recent months. Poll after poll has suggested that DeSantis would enjoy a convincing lead over Trump if the two were to run head-to-head. Many conservative news media outlets have also ditched Trump, while Republican donors have simultaneously stated that they'd support DeSantis over "three-time loser" Trump.

With that said, a January 17 report quoted another Republican donor who stated that in their opinion, DeSantis lacks the personality and charisma to be a successful presidential candidate. While the Florida Governor could be coached by his team to become more personable and able to appeal to voters, there's no doubt that another couple of years to mature as a politician could help Ron DeSantis build his own personal brand, as well as raise more money for his campaign fund.

He may also be persuaded by those loyal to Trump who have stated that DeSantis would be nothing without the one-term former president, such as Republican strategist - Roger Stone - who stated that DeSantis would be "working at a Dairy Queen" without Trump's help.

Trump's failing fortunes

Conversely, any chance that Donald Trump may have of winning the Republican nomination for 2024 largely rests with those MAGA Republicans who remain loyal to him - chief among them, Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia.

The controversial and divisive MTG has repeatedly proclaimed her allegiance to Trump, most likely perhaps because she's hotly rumored to be his preferred running mate in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, a number of high-profile Republicans have recently signaled that their faith in Trump is fading - perhaps as they feel he's becoming irrelevant and his public image is becoming permanently tainted by the law suits and federal investigations being carried out against him.

Trumps remaining support within the GOP and at the far-right extremes of the party may be all that he can count on, but it would certainly seem to work in the favor of Ron DeSantis if he were simply to see out his second term as Governor of Florida, and to then declare his campaign for president in 2026. Whether he will be able to be patient and wait it out, remains to be seen.

Do you think that Governor Ron DeSantis should consider running for the White House in 2024, or should he complete his second term in office and wait until 2026 before beginning any campaign? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.