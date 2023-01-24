Invitations to Forthcoming Trump Rally Met With Indifference by South Carolina Lawmakers

Unsuccessful attempts to garner key support in South Carolina spells bad news for Trump's candidacy.

Donald Trump Photo by Shutterstock

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s team has been making “pleading phone calls” to potential supporters across the state, requesting their attendance and support at a party this weekend, but many are responding with a non-committal lack of enthusiasm. The reality is that few are yet ready to commit to supporting Trump as 2024 candidate for the GOP, in view of potential strong alternative contenders in state.

Who does South Carolina favor?

Both former S.C. governor Nikki Haley and current S.C. Senator Tim Scott are believed to be considering putting themselves forward. Haley supporter and former state GOP chair Katon Dawson has pointed out that:

Nikki Haley is probably our first South Carolinian since we voted for George Washington that has really had a chance of being president of the United States.

Trump’s campaign will “run into that history,” Dawson added.

Further challenges for Trump

Perhaps evangelical South Carolina's ambivalence to Trump's canvassing is unsurprising, given recent vitriolic criticism of religious conservatives for declining to endorse his campaign - a controversial maneuver given the significance of their sway in presidential primaries. In a podcast interview with conservative journalist David Brody, the former President decried the “disloyalty” of evangelical leaders who have so far withheld public support for his campaign. A potentially rash move.

Ralph Reed, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition observed:

There’s no path to the nomination without winning the evangelical vote. Nobody knows that better than President Trump because, to the surprise of almost everyone, he won their support in 2016.

Is DeSantis the biggest threat?

For Trump, another key obstacle to finding support in South Carolina is the growing excitement about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has for a while been making moves for a possible White House run. “Right now my constituency is as excited about Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump , if not more,” one S.C. lawmaker said to The Washington Post.

Indeed the latest national opinion poll, studying the relative prospects of Republican presidential candidates in 2024 has concluded once-again that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis presents the greatest threat to the one-term former President.

The survey of 1000 people conducted by the University of Massachusetts on January 13 concluded that in a head-to-head competition between Trump and DeSantis with no other candidates, DeSantis would take 51% of votes. The latest findings confirm those of other recent surveys which have also showed DeSantis as the preferred presidential candidate.

Perhaps more interesting was that in this poll, DeSantis was favored by many key demographic groups - amongst them, male voters, older voters and those who were more educated or wealthier.

Various Republican mega-donors have now stated that it's time for DeSantis to receive their support, including Ken Griffin - CEO of Citadel Investments. Other political allies including the far-right conservative from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, have also declared their support and admiration for DeSantis where they were once ardent fans of Trump.

Trump's camp is shrinking

Aside from MAGA-fanatics, it seems that Trump can only count on the support of a few of the more divisive Republican politicians and associates that he used to rely upon.

Chief amongst them is Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene who remains staunchly on Trump's side. She recently called for the defunding of the special counsel investigating Trump for his involvement in the January 6 insurrections (as well as for the defunding the IRS and ATF too). Her loyalty may come from genuine admiration of Trump, or perhaps as she's rumored to be his preferred running mate for the White House.

Perhaps the recent lukewarm reception in South Carolina will predict the success or otherwise of Trump's comeback bid, or maybe he's just getting started. Only time will tell.

Do you think that Donald Trump is still a credible option for president? Would you prefer Trump or DeSantis as a Republican presidential candidate? Are either the GOP's best option? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.