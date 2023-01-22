DeSantis Continues Florida’s ‘War on Woke’, Angers Educators After Rejecting High School African-American Studies Course

Critical race theory cited as the reason for ban

Governor Ron DeSantis has been vocal about his administration being committed to removing so-called 'woke politics' from the state. In his inaugural address at the start of his second term as governor of Florida, DeSantis reminded his citizens that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die". However, his latest move may be a sign of the kind of resistance that DeSantis and his leaders face while waging this war, given the backlash it has received.

On January 19, the DeSantis administration rejected a new high school Advanced Placement African-American studies course, without even seeing its syllabus. The reaction is based on claims that it violates the state's ban on "woke" education and "lacks educational value."

Will this battle be won?

This latest move by DeSantis reaffirms his intention to follow through on the 'Stop WOKE' act, a bill that became law in Florida in July 2022, and which prohibits classroom discussions and corporate training that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race. An example of this, is that it will prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in Florida's schools.

Earlier in January, DeSantis appointed conservative activist - Christopher Rufo - to the board of Sarasota New College. The appointment was described by the governor as a means of becoming 'focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology'. As author of The Anti-CRT Parent Guidebook, Rufo would appear to be the natural choice as figurehead and driving force for the implementation of DeSantis' plans for conservative educational reform.

While the implementation of the 'Stop WOKE' act has been challenged in court, it clearly remains a topic of some focus for DeSantis and Florida's legislators.

Tackling 'woke' politics outside the classroom

DeSantis has been unrelenting in his criticism of woke ideology, and is clear that in his view it has no place in Florida:

"This is an elite driven phenomenon being driven by bureaucratic elites, elites in universities and elites in corporate America and they’re trying to shove it down the throats of the American people. You’re not doing that in the state of Florida.”

Outside of Florida's classrooms, in December he announced that $2 billion of state funds were being removed from so-called 'woke' investments run by BlackRock Investments on the grounds that the funds were aligned to ESG initiatives.

ESG stands for 'Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance' and ESG funds are those that place investors money with corporations who are driven by these agendas.

More recently, in early January DeSantis lashed-out at the National Hockey League when it emerged that the NHL had placed an advert on LinkedIn promoting a 'woke' recruitment event that was unreasonably biased towards minority groups. The Governor slammed the NHL who immediately withdrew the advert.

Whether the outrage to DeSantis' actions in banning this course of study will cause his administration to backtrack, remains to be seen. Meanwhile it seems that the 'War on Woke' continues.

