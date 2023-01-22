Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors

"They like him because they don't know him" say critics

In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.

But a number of recent reports, including one from January 17 claim that DeSantis could have issues that prevent him from winning over voters - namely that he's simply not that likeable.

While the criticism from liberal media outlets might be expected, some of the criticism originates from closer to home. According to one Republican donor, compared to past presidents, DeSantis comes across as:

"...a little reserved and dry."

According to a recent article, the issue isn't just about the Florida Governor's personality, but rather his capacity to do what a campaigning president needs to do - make connections with voters, donors and other influencers:

"...the complaints about his interpersonal skills are symptomatic of a deeper challenge... his capacity for forging connections with people,"

DeSantis - a "charmless" man?

Talk show host Stephen Colbert was a lot more harsh in his comments about DeSantis lacking charm. Much of his monologue on January 17 was devoted to this very topic:

In Colbert's sarcastic terms, the problem is clear:

"In recent polls of GOP voters, DeSantis has a lead over the former president. But he’s missing one thing: insiders say that for all his smarts and shrewdness, he lacks charm. Come on! You’re telling me this man lacks charm?"

A problem for DeSantis?

While DeSantis is yet to even declare himself in the running for the White House in 2024, those in his team may feel that the recent critique of the governor's character is little to worry about.

Other Republican mega-donors have declared their support for him, including Ken Griffin the CEO of Citadel Investments who stated he was ready to support DeSantis over 'three-time loser' Trump. Numerous polls continue to suggest that DeSantis is more popular than Trump including a recent survey that showed that the Florida Governor is favored by men, older voters and those who are more highly educated and wealthier.

His recent victory by a double-digit margin over Charlie Crist in the midterm elections is also an indicator that DeSantis has the ability to appeal to voters and persuade them of his merits as a political candidate. He continues to win favor with other Republican politicians too, while Trump seems to be losing support from all but the most fanatical of his former allies - Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Roger Stone to name two examples.

Stone recently shared his opinion on the topic - stating that without Trump, DeSantis would be "working at a Dairy Queen".

The recent comments on DeSantis' character may be the prompt for change, or he may believe that the key to success is to focus on the same controversial initiatives that win him popularity with conservative voters across the nation - time will tell.

Do you think that Ron DeSantis has a personality problem that will prevent him from connecting with voters and political donors? Do you think that character and liveability matter for a politician, more than their policies?