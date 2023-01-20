Ron DeSantis Responds To Biden's Threat To Ban Gas Stoves With New Fundraising Merch - 'Don't Tread on Florida' Aprons

Toby Hazlewood

DeSantis protecting Florida's freedom to cook on gas?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwgg9_0kLIA2GL00
Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byYouTube

In one of the more eye-catching news events of the year so-far, President Biden made a statement in early January that prompted outrage from various Republican politicians and conservative pundits, that his administration was considering a possible ban on the sale of gas stoves.

Within days, the Democrats had gone to lengths to confirm that a ban wasn't being planned, and rather that the initiative was a matter related to concerns about emissions of dangerous gases that can be released by gas stoves including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels deemed unsafe by the EPA and World Health Organization.

The speed of the correction issued by Democrats wasn't enough to prevent a number of comments and criticisms from various Republicans. Few were more critical than Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis.

Don't tread on Florida

Some Republicans (including Congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas) were quick to use Twitter to highlight perceived hypocrisy on the part of the Biden administration, using pictures of the First Lady - Jill Biden - cooking on a gas stove:

While Governor DeSantis was a little reactive too, initially responding with a proposal to lower taxes on the sale of new gas stoves, his longer-term reaction was to seize on the opportunity to add this supposed-infraction of freedoms in Florida, a topic which is very front-of-mind for the Governor right now.

In recent weeks DeSantis has thrown his weight behind numerous measures that are intended to protect freedoms of Floridian citizens:

As well as expressing outrage, it would also seem that in spite of the rumor being debunked by Democrats, DeSantis and his team have spotted a fundraising opportunity!

'Don't Tread on Florida' aprons

Governor DeSantis is well-known for the funds that his team have raised from donors to support his ongoing campaigning. He had amassed a campaign war chest well in excess of $100 million in the run up to the midterm elections in November last year. A significant portion of that came from the sale of merchandise from his own website.

The most recent product to be added to the range of T-Shirts, flags, beer coolers and other products, is a barbecue apron featuring the slogan 'Don't Tread on Florida', accompanied by a picture of a gas stove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoLo4_0kLIA2GL00
DeSantis ApronPhoto byRon DeSantis Website

Selling for $25 each, the aprons feature a logo and slogan modified from the Libertarian 'Gadsden Flag' which originally featured a coiled rattlesnake instead of an oven, with the slogan 'Don't Tread on Me'. The design has become associated with ideals of freedom from oppression and rebellion, and is often used by those with anti-government sentiments.

In August, Florida also released a state license plate featuring a similar image.

In the case of Ron DeSantis and his team using the design, the reference may be slightly tongue-in-cheek, but the response to the Biden administration also seems clear. Florida isn't for having its freedoms or choices interfered with (or so it would seem!).

Do you think that Ron DeSantis is smart, or cynical in trying to raise money for his campaign fund on the basis of a debunked news story? Is his current fixation on freedom in Florida helpful to the citizens of the state? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

