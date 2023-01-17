Biden Says “Our Job Is To Heal the Soul of the Nation” in MLK-Styled Address to a Georgia Congregation

Toby Hazlewood

Biden tries to tap into the soul of the nation, again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCUJi_0kHBG9Vv00
President BidenPhoto byShutterstock

On January 15, ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, President Joe Biden travelled to Georgia where he addressed the congregation at Ebeneezer Baptist Church - invited by Democratic Senator and Pastor Raphael Warnock.

Biden was there of course to honor Martin Luther King Jr, but he also took the opportunity to tackle the chaotic situation that exists in America right now, under his leadership. Commenting on the situation, Biden chose to be optimistic about the outlook:

“It’s always possible that things do get better, in our march toward a more perfect union... we know there’s a lot of work that has to continue in economic justice, civil rights, voting rights, and protecting our democracy."

He continued:

And I’m remembering that our job is to redeem the soul of America.”

Where to begin?

Few would disagree that there are numerous challenges in the United States right now, with a growing divide between the main political groups, typified by the recent battle to nominate Kevin McCarthy to speaker of the house. With that as the political backdrop to the situation, many may be less optimistic than President Biden appears to be.

Indeed other politicians, exemplified by Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene seem more intent on encouraging divisiveness and hardening their stance behind partisan political lines rather than doing their best to improve the lives of average Americans.

The soul of the nation

The speech given by President Biden is the latest example where he has referenced the 'soul' of the United States. In September 2022, Biden addressed the entire nation in a speech that's become known as the 'Soul of the Nation' address.

During the speech, he spoke with venom about the role that "MAGA Republicans" have played in eroding the soul of America. His comments immediately incurred the wrath of many of the more vocal Republicans around the United States.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis wasted no time in responding to the president's claim, and didn't hold back as he described Biden as a "failed president" who was effectively "the American Nero".

DeSantis' remarks, made in appearance on Fox News were a reference to the ancient Roman Emperor Nero who played his fiddle as Rome burned around him, effectively ignoring his duties as leader and letting the country around him crumble to ashes. He also described Biden plainly, as a "failed president".

Another Floridian Republican - Senator Rick Scott - was even more damning in his assessment of Biden's speech. Scott went so far as to describe the President as "a raving lunatic" for his comments and the ways he delivered the attack on his opponents as the root-cause of the chaos prevailing in America at present.

This kind of antagonistic back-and-forth between politicians from opposing sides of the aisle is nothing new of course, but it demonstrates that while Biden may make what he feels are powerful statements about the prevailing situation in the U.S. at present, his critics in the GOP aren't persuaded by his speeches or the conviction with which they're delivered.

Time will tell how the Biden administration proposes to heal the soul of the United States.

Do you think that President Biden is right about the cause of America's plight right now being due to damage in the soul of the nation? Do you think he should focus on more specific problems with targeted action? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

