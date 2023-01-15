Missouri House Republicans Slammed for Introducing Dress Code in House of Representatives – But Only for Women

Is this what really matters in Missouri right now?

Woman choosing what to wear Photo by Shutterstock

On January 11, as state legislators across the United States returned to work after the holidays, House Republicans in Missouri seem to have become distracted about what really matters to the citizens who voted them into power.

Representative Ann Kelley co-sponsored a bill that was eventually approved (once modified) that now means that female members of the house must keep their arms covered.

It seems quite astonishing in this day and age, when certain freedoms are presumed and equality between both genders seems to be taken as a given, that such an archaic bill could even have been conceived, let-alone approved. Nonetheless, female lawmakers in Missouri must now keep their arms covered with either a cardigan or a jacket when in the House of Representatives.

"Fighting for a woman's right to choose"

The bill was widely slammed by Democrats in the house, who called into question the merits of a bill that isn't just ridiculous for assuming that female lawmakers can't be trusted to dress professionally, but also for the fact that the bill targets women alone, rather than men too.

Commenting on the bill, Representative Raychel Proudie, a Democrat had this to say:

"...we are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself and the interpretation of someone who has no background in fashion."

In conflict with other state and federal institutions?

Aside from infringing on the right of female Representatives in Missouri to choose what they wear (within the same boundaries and standards as those applied to male politicians), the new restrictions in place seem to conflict directly with those that apply in other federal and state government buildings.

Recently televised sessions in the House of Representatives in Washington, while votes were being held to agree upon who would act as Speaker of the House, gave Americans the opportunity to see the inner-workings of government clearly. It also gave the public freedom to see how female politicians dress in Congress.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Kevin McCarthy Photo by Twitter of RepMTG

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene, one of the most staunchly conservative Republicans shared a picture of herself congratulating the new speaker Kevin McCarthy, on Twitter. In the picture, Taylor-Greene is clearly wearing a sleeveless dress, as is customary for her and many other female representatives.

Divisive ruling

Whether this is of any bearing on the dress code that should be applied to female politicians might be a matter of personal opinion. What seems clear though is that the recent ruling in Missouri's House of Representatives is divisive and lacking in basic equality in how it treats male and female politicians.

What's more, it seems an incredibly trivial matter to have brought for public debate when there are so many more-pressing matters for politicians to deal with at this time. This is something that was also called into question by female Democrats within the house.

Whether the ruling will remain in place, and whether other conservative Republican state legislatures will seek to introduce similar rules, remains to be seen.

Is this a sign of things to come for female politicians in Republican states? Do you think that the dress code should single out women, or should all politicians be expected to be able to interpret professional dress codes without having to be condescended to by such rulings? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.