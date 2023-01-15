Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Lashes Out At ATF For Eroding Constitutional Rights - No More Pistol Braces on Handguns

New rules that infringe gun owners' rights?

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Photo by Twitter of KwaiChangCaine

On January 13, as the Republican Party enjoyed its first week with Kevin McCarthy installed as Speaker of the House, Georgia's most-divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter, taking aim at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (the ATF) for a new law they have put in place regarding handguns.

The ATF's 'Pistol Brace' rule prevents the addition of a stabilizing brace to handguns, effectively turning the weapons into rifles. It took effect when the Attorney General signed ATF final rule 2021R-08F into law, and means that many weapons previously legally owned in states allowing gun ownership (including Georgia) are now illegal.

Another agency that MTG wants to defund

In the view of MTG, it's not the case that this new law merely infringes the second amendment constitutional freedoms of gun owners in Georgia. Instead, it seems she feels this is sufficient justification to eliminate and defund the entire agency.

Her rant on Twitter follows in a week where Republicans approved a motion to withdraw funding for 87,000 new IRS agents to be recruited to investigate tax evasion in the wider United States.

It was a vote that Taylor-Greene heartily endorsed, and which she has since hailed as the first of many victories struck by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives under Kevin McCarthy.

It's no secret that MTG has been a staunch advocate of Kevin McCarthy to be nominated as Speaker of the House, in spite of a lack of support from former allies of the Georgia Republican. The basis of her allegiance could well be that McCarthy had previously suggested that if nominated he would reinstate her to oversight committees - a privilege that MTG lost in 2022 after being called on a succession of lies and threats made to other politicians.

Gun control in Georgia

Since Constitutional Carry - effectively the right to concealed or open carry of guns without a permit - took effect in Georgia in 2022, gun rights advocates have reveled in the new-found freedoms that they believe are their rights as American citizens. MTG has made no secret of her enthusiasm for such laws, and is a renowned gun-rights advocate. Her campaign videos often feature scenes of her firing weapons.

Commenting on the bill that made constitutional carry a part of Georgia law, Governor Kemp had this to say as he signed the bill:

“SB 319 makes sure that law abiding Georgians, including our daughters, and your family too, can protect themselves without having to have permission from your state government. The Constitution of the United States gives us that right, not the government.”

Constitutional Carry was also approved in the state of Indiana, in spite of initially being rejected in committee discussions. Since 2022 it is now also possible to carry a gun openly in the state. Ohio and Alabama also adopted Constitutional Carry during this legislative season. Permits are still required in nearby Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested it's one of his priorities to allow Constitutional Carry in the Sunshine State this year.

Whether the ban on pistol braces will remain in force, or whether Republicans in the House of Representatives will challenge the law or not, remains to be seen.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is right to call for defunding the ATF on the basis of this new law? Do you think that gun ownership should be the most important thing on her agenda?