Survey Finds Voters Prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump – Particularly Men, Older Voters, the Educated and the Wealthy

DeSantis would beat Trump head-to-head, says survey

Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Gage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The latest national opinion poll, studying the relative prospects of Republican presidential candidates in 2024 has concluded once-again that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis presents the greatest threat to the one-term former President Donald Trump.

The survey of 1000 people conducted by the University of Massachusetts on January 13 concluded that in a head-to-head competition between Trump and DeSantis with no other candidates, DeSantis would take 51% of votes. The latest findings confirm those of other recent surveys which have also showed DeSantis as the preferred presidential candidate.

Perhaps more interesting was that in this poll, DeSantis was favored by many key demographic groups - amongst them, male voters, older voters and those who were more educated or wealthier.

Trump may not even be second?

What's worse (for Trump fans) is that he may not even be the second most popular candidate if the findings of other surveys and polls are to be believed.

A poll of voters in Utah reported on December 3 suggested that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was the favored presidential candidate amongst Republican respondents, with 24.2% of the vote. Liz Cheney, the rebellious Republican from Wyoming was the second most favored candidate amongst respondents with 16.4%. Trump trailed Cheney and DeSantis with just 14.6%.

Trump falling out of favor

Ever since he announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, there have been signs that Trump is losing status and support within the GOP, from other Republicans, donors and even the conservative news media.

Conservative news media outlets have also seemed to distance themselves from Trump, and the New York Post was dismissive to the point of mocking Trump with coverage of his announcement consigned to page 26 of the tabloid when news broke.

Various Republican mega-donors have publicly declared that they too will be supporting Ron DeSantis with political donations going forwards, and not Donald Trump. In the words of billionaire investor Ken Griffin:

"I'd like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser."

Trump meanwhile has angered many at the core of the GOP by referring to DeSantis as 'Ron DeSanctimonious' on the eve of midterm voting. The continuing polls showing DeSantis ahead of him, will come as an even bigger blow to Trump whose popularity appears to be waning amongst all but those at the core of the MAGA movement.

DeSantis is growing in popularity

While Ron DeSantis is yet to formally declare himself in the running for president, there are various signs of his emerging interest. Moves are underway to change Florida law so that he could run for president without having to resign from the position of Governor.

DeSantis has also announced the release of his new book - subtitled 'A Blueprint for America's Revival'. The book could well be timed to coincide with an announcement of his candidacy and may well give an indication of his priorities if he were to be elected.

Time will tell if Ron DeSantis runs for president, but if he does, signs look good for his success over Donald Trump.

