Survey Finds That Georgia Is One of the 10 Least Family-Friendly States Based on Safety, Education and Affordability

On January 9, the personal finance website - WalletHub - published the findings of its latest survey to identify the most family-friendly states, and controversially (or unsurprisingly depending on your perspective), Georgia came in at number 42. The worst state for raising a family according to the survey, was Mississippi while Massachusetts scored highest coming in at number 1.

What makes a state family-friendly?

The survey considered a number of factors that combine to make a state family-friendly, and desirable for raising kids, and ranked each state based on statistics in relation to these factors, from 1 to 50. Factors considered included:

Opportunities for family fun

Health and Safety (including crime statistics and access to healthcare)

Education and Childcare provision

Affordability

The combined rankings suggest that Georgia scored worst on Health and Safety (#46) and Affordability (#41) which were behind its low overall score. It would seem that in spite of the cost of living in Georgia being a lot lower than Democrat-led states such as California and New York, the levels of crime and poverty in Georgia prompted WalletHub to score it lower than other states.

Is Georgia so bad?

Some residents of Georgia will likely agree with the assessment made by WalletHub while others who live in the Peach State will object to the findings. Various factors could contribute to the way life is in Georgia of course, not least the politicians that serve its citizens. Governor Brian Kemp seems generally popular, having just secured himself another term in office in November midterms. Other Republicans from Georgia are a little more divisive, including the representative of Georgia's District 14 - Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

MTG is seldom out of the headlines, whether for pursuing publicity in her own right (for example as the potential presidential running mate for the one-term former President Trump), or for voting against bills that seem to offer only positive outcomes for deserving Americans - such as the recent bill to provide help to survivors of child abuse.

What seems clear is that she spends very little time actively representing the citizens of Georgia who voted to put her in power.

High levels of violent crime

Then there are some of the laws that are in effect within Georgia, including the constitutional carry of guns that has taken effect in the last 12 months. Legal gun owners in the Peach State can now carry a gun openly or concealed, without a permit. This law has pleased gun-rights advocates who preach the constitutional right to bear arms and believe that such laws help to maintain the peace.

Others believe that a lack of gun-control has contributed to levels of crime in Georgia. Georgia ranked as the 22nd highest state for violent crime in the United States in a 2020 survey.

There will of course be many Georgians who are proud to raise their family here, and who will dismiss this survey - it all comes down to personal preference.

Do you agree that Georgia isn't a great state to raise a family, or do you think that the survey is incorrect? Have you found it a family-friendly state? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.