Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?

Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Matt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.

In December 2022, the governor and his newly appointed Agriculture Commissioner - Wilton Simpson - revealed plans to prevent the CCP from purchasing agricultural land in the state, as a means of preventing them and similar foreign governments and entities from holding influence over Florida.

Commenting on the issue, Governor DeSantis revealed his concerns and motivations:

“My view on the economy in Florida is that we don’t want to have holdings by hostile nations. The legislature only went so far a couple of years ago. I think there’s an appetite to do even more, because [the CCP’s] influence in our society has been very insidious.”

A valid concern?

Whether there is substance to the governor's concerns is unclear - however the scale of CCP ownership of property in Florida is significant. A 2020 study reported that 5.8% of the state's agricultural land was in foreign ownership - around 1.2 million acres in total.

When Commissioner Simpson announced his intentions to tackle this issue, he was keen to point out that it's not merely a matter of championing American political ideals compared to other nations - communist or otherwise, stating:

“We have a responsibility to ensure Floridians have access to a safe, abundant and affordable food supply. Restricting foreign control of our ag land and key military land will protect our state, provide long-term stability and preserve economic freedom.”

The government of China reportedly spent $6 billion on U.S. real estate in 2022, with 24% of that being spent in Florida alone.

Are Republicans being hysterical about the CCP?

Governor DeSantis has launched a number of initiatives in recent months which reflect that the perceived threat by communist ideals and communist governments seems significant - in the minds of DeSantis and other Republican politicians at least.

November 7 was the first of Florida's annual 'Victims of Communism' days, when public schools in Florida educated kids on the dangers of communism and remember the millions who have died under communist regimes.

In recent months, DeSantis has also lashed-out at certain American corporations for their links to China, and their dependency on manufacturing operations in China for the supply of key components (for example, Apple who manufacture many of their devices and components within China). He has gone as far as to accuse them of 'Corporate Communism', a term also favored by far-right Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia.

Further afield, Governor Kemp of Georgia has also decreed that the social media app - TikTok - is banned from being installed on government-owned devices. The app - owned by Chinese corporation ByteDance is perceived to be a threat given that it allows the corporation to harvest data about American users and learn about their preferences and behaviors so these might be manipulated.

Changes ahead?

Whether the governor's most recent announcement will actually lead to any legal changes in Florida, remains to be seen. Whatever happens, it would seem that the intent is clear, and attention is firmly on the threats presented by communism in Florida - whether perceived or actual.

Do you think that Governor DeSantis is being hysterical in his fixation on the threats posed by the CCP? Do you believe that there are other more pressing matters to be dealt with? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.