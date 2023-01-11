Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw

Toby Hazlewood

Who will win this life-changing payout?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPfgt_0kB16A5N00
Lottery winnerPhoto byShutterstock

On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!

The lure of potentially winning more than $1 billion has meant that some stores close to state borders like Miss Al’s Market in Moss Point, Miss. are seeing an increased number of people crossing state borders from Alabama (where the lottery isn't available) to buy Mega Millions tickets.

Store manager Shivangi Patel observed that many commuters are coming into the store from Mobile, Alabama. Patel is constantly refilling machines with more scratch-off ticket as people stopping by to play the lottery, also tend to spend money on other games:

“When the lottery gets higher, I see online games go better, and other times it’s scratch-offs".

Would you go public if you won?

Like many recent lottery winners in Florida, the lucky person who holds the winning ticket may choose to go public with their win.

However, Florida's state legislature passed a new bill in February (HB159) that gives winners the opportunity to opt out of publicity if they want to, so that their identity can be protected and they can avoid unwanted attention.

Similarly, in Michigan a group of publicity-shy prize winners recently identified a way to claim their prize and retain their anonymity. The winners claimed their prize as a registered lottery club in the state, which meant only one member of the club needed to be identified publicly to claim the prize. That person was the public-facing member of the club, but the identities of the rest of the members remained anonymous.

A life-changing win?

It's unfortunately common that lottery winners tend to spend their new-found wealth almost as quickly as it came to them. A study carried out by MIT found that Lottery winners are more likely to declare bankruptcy within three to five years than the average American. It may just be that more modest, but life-changing wins are preferable and easier for the winner to manage, than multi-million dollar prizes.

Where is the luckiest place to buy tickets?

If a Florida-bought ticket were to win the inflated Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the continuation of good fortune that occurred in Florida in 2022. Last year saw multiple lottery players winning large prizes.

In May, a man from Miami won a $1.95 million prize in the Florida State Lottery.

In June, a man from Hillsborough County won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

And in March 2022, a Lakeland man won a $5 million jackpot prize in a scratch-off game too.

There have been multiple other big lottery winners in the Sunshine State in 2022, but none matched the record prize win for a lottery player in Florida - a couple who scooped a $1.5 billion prize in the State Lottery.

How do I play Mega Millions?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. You can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects six numbers: 

  • Five numbers from 1 to 70 (white balls) 
  • One number from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball) 

You may also choose to have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick. 

Sadly, Mega Millions is not offered to citizens of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, but the lottery can be played in 45 other states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Do you play the lottery? What would you do if you won a life-changing sum of money? Let me know your thoughts on anything related to the lottery in the comments section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Commentary, Interpretation and Analysis of News and Current Affairs

N/A
36K followers

More from Toby Hazlewood

Missouri State

Missouri House Republicans Slammed for Introducing Dress Code in House of Representatives – But Only for Women

Is this what really matters in Missouri right now?. On January 11, as state legislators across the United States returned to work after the holidays, House Republicans in Missouri seem to have become distracted about what really matters to the citizens who voted them into power.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Lashes Out At ATF For Eroding Constitutional Rights - No More Pistol Braces on Handguns

On January 13, as the Republican Party enjoyed its first week with Kevin McCarthy installed as Speaker of the House, Georgia's most-divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter, taking aim at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (the ATF) for a new law they have put in place regarding handguns.

Read full story
55 comments
Florida State

Survey Finds Voters Prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump – Particularly Men, Older Voters, the Educated and the Wealthy

DeSantis would beat Trump head-to-head, says survey. The latest national opinion poll, studying the relative prospects of Republican presidential candidates in 2024 has concluded once-again that Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis presents the greatest threat to the one-term former President Donald Trump.

Read full story
39 comments
Georgia State

Survey Finds That Georgia Is One of the 10 Least Family-Friendly States Based on Safety, Education and Affordability

On January 9, the personal finance website - WalletHub - published the findings of its latest survey to identify the most family-friendly states, and controversially (or unsurprisingly depending on your perspective), Georgia came in at number 42. The worst state for raising a family according to the survey, was Mississippi while Massachusetts scored highest coming in at number 1.

Read full story
3 comments
Idaho State

Gov. Little Proposes That Idaho Police Officers Will Receive 10% Pay Rise – Doing What Gov. DeSantis Did in Florida

Idaho backs the blue, as Little proposes pay rises. On January 12, Governor Brad Little of Idaho was the latest Republican Governor to confirm his strong backing for law-enforcement and police officers in his state.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.

Read full story
757 comments
Florida State

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Calls To Keep TV Cameras in Congress Permanently so That the Public Can Witness the Drama

The day-to-day events within Congress could be coming live to a television screen near you - that's if Florida Republican Matt Gaetz gets his way. On January 10, it was reported that the controversial and often-outspoken politician had introduced a bill that proposes to install C-SPAN television cameras in Congress permanently.

Read full story
520 comments
Florida State

Florida Democratic Party Chair Diaz Quits Following Catastrophic Mid-Term Results

Does the former Miami mayor's abrupt resignation spell out just how much trouble the Florida Democrats are in?. Hard on the heels of a convincing victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis by 19 points over Charlie Crist, Florida Republicans must surely be celebrating Diaz's decision to prematurely curtail his term as Democrat Party Chair by two years.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Rapper Dr Dre Sends Lawyers After Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Used His Music in a Video Without Permission

He doesn't licence music to "divisive and hateful" politicians. On January 9, it emerged that Georgia's most controversial Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - had earned herself a brief Twitter ban, after she used music by the Rapper Dr Dre in a promotional video, without the artist's permission.

Read full story
38 comments
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School Curriculum

Christopher Rufo and five others appointed to Sarasota's New College Board of Trustees. On January 6, just days after being sworn in for a second term as Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Christopher Rufo to Sarasota's New College board.

Read full story
55 comments
Georgia State

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents

MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.

Read full story
1276 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Calls on Florida National Guard to Assist with Immigration Crisis in The Sunshine State

In the same week as immigrants are rescued by a cruise ship. On January 6, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis called upon the National Guard to assist with a crisis that's growing in magnitude in South Florida. The number of immigrants seeking a better life in the United States, and risking life and limb as they make the treacherous crossing to reach Florida via the ocean, has reached crisis levels.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State

Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
63 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges

DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.

Read full story
124 comments
Florida State

“Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die” Says Governor Ron DeSantis as He Is Sworn In for Second Term

Governor promises tax cuts and war on 'woke' ideology. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On January 3, the inauguration ceremony was held for Governor Ron DeSantis as he was sworn in for his second term as the Governor of Florida. In a 16-minute speech at the event, DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities for coming years.

Read full story
225 comments
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Welcomes Constitutional Carry to Georgia – No Permit Required To Carry Guns in Georgia

On January 1, as the world woke up to the beginning of a new year, Georgia's most controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene was apparently joyful at the new 'constitutional carry' gun laws that have taken effect in the Peach State.

Read full story
524 comments
Florida State

The First Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot of 2023 Could Be $785 Million – A Good Way To Start the New Year

A ticket bought in Florida won a share of the last jackpot. On December 30, the last U.S. wide Mega Millions lottery draw of the year was held - and nobody won the jackpot prize. This means that the first draw of 2023 will offer a jackpot prize that's estimated to reach $785 million, and omens are good for ticket holders in Florida.

Read full story
Georgia State

Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits

On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.

Read full story
432 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Her Twitter Followers To Donate to Money To Support Kyle Rittenhouse

Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Kyle RittenhousePhoto byTwitter of RepMTG. On December 29, Georgia's most divisive and controversial Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - took to Twitter, and used her official congressional account to ask her followers to donate financial support to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Read full story
2669 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy