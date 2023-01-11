Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Calls To Keep TV Cameras in Congress Permanently so That the Public Can Witness the Drama

Watch "moments of high-tension and discord", live

Matt Gaetz Photo by Shutterstock

The day-to-day events within Congress could be coming live to a television screen near you - that's if Florida Republican Matt Gaetz gets his way. On January 10, it was reported that the controversial and often-outspoken politician had introduced a bill that proposes to install C-SPAN television cameras in Congress permanently.

The cameras were most recently used during the repeated votes required to install Californian Republican Kevin McCarthy as the new Speaker of the House. During the tortuous process, viewers were treated to insights as to the occasionally chaotic and angry exchanges between various politicians.

A memorable moment came towards the end of the process when angry words were exchanged between Gaetz and McCarthy, which led to another politician appearing to aggressively approach Gaetz - Mike Rogers of Alabama had to be held back by other Republicans.

"It is raucous"

Commenting on the incident, the Florida Representative had this to say:

"Chairman Rogers was a little frustrated with the position I had taken"

Gaetz continued:

"It's okay that you get animated or frustrated and then move past it... it is raucous."

Driven by a craving for publicity?

Whether Gaetz is truly motivated by giving the public greater insight into the workings of the House of Representatives, or whether he's actually more interested in gaining further publicity for himself and spending even more time on TV than he already does, remains unclear.

The Florida Representative often seems more focused on his own personal agenda, than on doing what might best serve the residents of his Florida district who voted for him. He has a habit of voting against bills that have often seemed to have the best interests of Americans at heart, and in 2022 was one of 20 Republicans that voted against a bill intended to help victims of human trafficking.

He also famously voted against a bill intended to cap the cost of insulin - a drug required by diabetics. His answer to the problem of diabetes was callous and insensitive, not to mention inaccurate - stating that diabetics should simply lose weight to fight off their life-limiting condition.

When plans backfire

Another of his publicity stunts backfired when he had commented that pro-choice abortion rights campaigners were largely unattractive and unlikely to get pregnant anyway, stating:

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

In response to his comments, one campaigner from Texas launched a fundraising campaign for abortion-advocacy groups, citing that Gaetz had 'body-shamed' her. She has since raised millions of dollars off the back of his comments.

Whether the bill to allow cameras into the House of Representatives permanently is approved or not, remains to be seen. One thing seems clear - that Florida's Matt Gaetz will continue to do whatever he can to get on TV screens, by any means possible!

Do you think TV cameras should broadcast politicians at work on a permanent basis? Do you think that Matt Gaetz is genuinely motivated by transparency? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.