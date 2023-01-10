Florida Democratic Party Chair Diaz Quits Following Catastrophic Mid-Term Results

Toby Hazlewood

Does the former Miami mayor's abrupt resignation spell out just how much trouble the Florida Democrats are in?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJVKu_0k9dyBI100
Manny Diaz, former Florida Democratic Party Chair.Photo byFlorida Democratic Party - Meet our Chair, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Hard on the heels of a convincing victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis by 19 points over Charlie Crist, Florida Republicans must surely be celebrating Diaz's decision to prematurely curtail his term as Democrat Party Chair by two years.

Amid pre-result calls for his departure at which time Diaz had indicated he would serve out his term, Diaz's U-turn departure was accompanied by a lengthy and detailed resignation letter outlining the reasons for his exit.

Diaz's Reasons

Diaz was quick to apportion blame for the November midterm losses on Washington, citing decades of problems, funding issues and a lack of volunteers for the party's failing performance.

Divisions Within?

Diaz's lengthy letter was a savage indictment of the current state and direction of the Democratic party. In it he identified failings of the party as being down to poor funding and an inability to prioritise party unity over individual agendas. He cited:

...obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change; one where individual agendas are more important than team; where self-interest dominates and bureaucracies focus on self-preservation.

The departure of Diaz leaves the party without an obvious successor to take on a strong leadership role in a party that lacks the resources to compete convincingly with Florida's Republicans. Several high profile names have already ruled themselves out of contention, whilst concern grows about divisions between the progressive and moderate ideologies of party members.

Former State Rep and potential successor to Diaz tweeted in response that the key attributes and eligibility of the future Chair ought to be assessed on more fundamental criteria than their ideological preferences:

There appears to be consensus from within the Democratic Party in Florida on one thing: that change can only be a positive thing at this stage, but what form that change will take and how effective it stands to be is unclear.

Do you agree with Diaz's comments on the Democratic Party in Florida? Should he have stayed the term or is now the time for big change in Florida? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Comments / 4

