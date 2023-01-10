Rapper Dr Dre Sends Lawyers After Marjorie Taylor-Greene After She Used His Music in a Video Without Permission

He doesn't licence music to "divisive and hateful" politicians

On January 9, it emerged that Georgia's most controversial Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - had earned herself a brief Twitter ban, after she used music by the Rapper Dr Dre in a promotional video, without the artist's permission.

The music, from a track entitled 'Still D.R.E.' was used by the Georgia Republican to accompany footage of her going about her daily work, and when Dr Dre (real name - Andre Young) discovered that his music had been used without permission, he sent his lawyers to intervene.

Commenting on the issue, Dr Dre had this to say:

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Regardless of his political allegiance, it would seem that the rapper was uncomfortable with MTG using his music given her broadly controversial and divisive views, which she often expresses at in-person events and online using her newly reinstated Twitter account.

MTG's controversial associations

Notwithstanding that she hadn't paid the appropriate royalties to use the music, it would seem that Dre wasn't comfortable with his music being used by a politician who has long-established links with the most extreme-right Republicans.

In late 2022 links emerged between her and Nick Fuentes - leader of America First - who had met with Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago home in November. Taylor-Greene had previously spoken at an America First event in February of 2022, and such associations are likely to have fuelled Dr Dre's views on her and her policies.

Whether there will be further legal recourse for Taylor-Greene and her team remains to be seen. What seems certain is that she is unrepentant about having used the rapper's music. With her Twitter account re-enabled, she has since shared her perspective, clarifying that she's not even a fan of Dre or his music:

In a statement to TMZ, Taylor-Greene actually took a swipe at the rapper and the nature of the lyrics from many of his recordings, stating:

"While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."

MTG courting controversy

The Georgia Republican had her personal Twitter account banned in 2021, but after Elon Musk took over the social media platform in 2022 her account was reinstated together with those of numerous other controversial figures who had been banned.

Since then she has wasted no time in using the lack of restriction and content moderation to broadcast her most controversial views, and for her own personal gain and profile building.

She has repeatedly posted in support of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protestors in Wisconsin, but was subsequently found not-guilty of murder. Most recently she appealed to her supporters to contribute to Rittenhouse's fundraising appeal. She has also asked her supporters to donate to help her meet a $700k legal bill.

Her unrepentant use of music for which she doesn't have permission, as part of her advertising and profile building online seems to be just the latest way in which MTG intends to conduct herself in the public eye. Whether there will be further legal bills resulting from it, remains to be seen.

Do you think that Marjorie Taylor-Greene is conducting herself appropriately for a serving politician? Should she be more focused on acting in service of the citizens of Georgia who voted to put her in power? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.